We're Your Huckleberry: Ted Lieu Finds Out the Hard Way It's DUMB to Boast About Punching Conservatives

Poor Ted Lieu. He so badly wants to be a big, tough guy.

He's just not.

When they go low, we punch them with the truth.



That’s how we deal with liars and con artists. https://t.co/SZJe9SEFeA — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 26, 2024

You guys know if anyone on the Right talked about 'punching' Democrats Ted would be one of the first people in line whining and shaming Elon Musk for not censoring the hate or something. That's who he is.

And we get it, he'll say he's just saying their truth is that POWERFUL or whatever, but he chose that word on purpose. He chose that imagery for a reason.

“When they go low, we punch them…”



-Ted Lieu — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) March 26, 2024

Big tough guy, right?

Ted, you haven't told the truth a day on this app. YOU are the domestic enemy we were warned about — Joe (@Necro_304Mav) March 26, 2024

You are a liar and con artist, Ted. Like basically every politician in the federal government. — Frank (@richardrahl1086) March 26, 2024

Comparing Ted and other politicians to liars and con artists is an insult to liars and con artists.

Why are Democrats so violent? — JWF (@JammieWF) March 26, 2024

Because they are authoritarians and bullies.

Here's a fact: Ted Lieu is wrong more than he's right. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) March 26, 2024

Excellent point.

In fact, it would be far more newsworthy for us to cover Ted saying something correct and/or honest.

We're not exactly holding our breath on that though.

