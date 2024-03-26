Biden Goes Straight-Up Lyin' BIDEN Commenting on Francis Scott Key Bridge (WATCH His...
'I VOTED for this S**T!' Former Dem Voter GOING OFF On Obamacare the...
Here’s How Libs on the Internet Are Confusing Kids Today
We Got NOTHIN': Crazies Tie Francis Scott Key Bridge to Nancy Pelosi's Birthday...
Why Was Operation Thor Shut Down by the Biden Admin?
Pete Buttigieg Focused on REAL Transportation Issues Facing This Country, Like Racist Brid...
SOOO MAD! We Haven't Seen Rachel Maddow Blow a Gasket Like THIS Since...
Of ALL the Meltdowns Over Trump's Bond Getting Slashed, THIS One Is DEFINITELY...
Maritime Journalist Shares Early Analysis of Francis Scott Key Bridge Disaster
Oh, the Irony: Chuck Todd Is Worried About the 'Ethics' of NBC Hiring...
Oh, Really? Politico Says Trump Will 'Take Out' Rival, Forgetting Their Recent 'Bloodbath'...
BREAKING NEWS VIDEO: Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore Struck by Cargo Ship,...
Zero Self-Awareness: Chuck Todd Doubles Down to Defend 'Basic Truth' and 'Honest Journalis...
New Republic: Elon Musk Turning X Into Safe Space for Far-Right Propaganda

We're Your Huckleberry: Ted Lieu Finds Out the Hard Way It's DUMB to Boast About Punching Conservatives

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:15 PM on March 26, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Poor Ted Lieu. He so badly wants to be a big, tough guy.

He's just not.

Advertisement

You guys know if anyone on the Right talked about 'punching' Democrats Ted would be one of the first people in line whining and shaming Elon Musk for not censoring the hate or something. That's who he is.

And we get it, he'll say he's just saying their truth is that POWERFUL or whatever, but he chose that word on purpose. He chose that imagery for a reason.

Big tough guy, right?

Comparing Ted and other politicians to liars and con artists is an insult to liars and con artists.

Because they are authoritarians and bullies. 

Excellent point.

In fact, it would be far more newsworthy for us to cover Ted saying something correct and/or honest.

We're not exactly holding our breath on that though.

======================================================================

Recommended

'I VOTED for this S**T!' Former Dem Voter GOING OFF On Obamacare the 'Best Red-Pill Video EVER' (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Related:

We Got NOTHIN': Crazies Tie Francis Scott Key Bridge to Nancy Pelosi's Birthday and to Trump... Of Course

Pete Buttigieg Focused on REAL Transportation Issues Facing This Country, Like Racist Bridges (Watch)

SOOO MAD! LOL! We Haven't Seen Rachel Maddow Blow a Gasket Like THIS Since Trump Won in 2016 (Watch)

Of ALL the Meltdowns Over Trump's Bond Getting Slashed, THIS One is DEFINITELY the Most Hilarious (Watch)

Maritime Journalist Shares Early Analysis of Francis Scott Key Bridge Disaster

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: CONSERVATIVES TED LIEU

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'I VOTED for this S**T!' Former Dem Voter GOING OFF On Obamacare the 'Best Red-Pill Video EVER' (Watch)
Sam J.
Biden Goes Straight-Up Lyin' BIDEN Commenting on Francis Scott Key Bridge (WATCH His Face as He BOLTS)
Sam J.
We Got NOTHIN': Crazies Tie Francis Scott Key Bridge to Nancy Pelosi's Birthday and to Trump... Of Course
Sam J.
Of ALL the Meltdowns Over Trump's Bond Getting Slashed, THIS One Is DEFINITELY the Most Hilarious (Watch)
Sam J.
Pete Buttigieg Focused on REAL Transportation Issues Facing This Country, Like Racist Bridges (Watch)
Sam J.
SOOO MAD! We Haven't Seen Rachel Maddow Blow a Gasket Like THIS Since Trump Won in 2016 (Watch); Updated
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'I VOTED for this S**T!' Former Dem Voter GOING OFF On Obamacare the 'Best Red-Pill Video EVER' (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement