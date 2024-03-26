Why Was Operation Thor Shut Down by the Biden Admin?
Racist Bridges? WAT? Pete Buttigieg Focused on REAL Transportation Issues Facing This Coun...
Of ALL the Meltdowns Over Trump's Bond Getting Slashed, THIS One Is DEFINITELY...
Maritime Journalist Shares Early Analysis of Francis Scott Key Bridge Disaster
Oh, the Irony: Chuck Todd Is Worried About the 'Ethics' of NBC Hiring...
Oh, Really? Politico Says Trump Will 'Take Out' Rival, Forgetting Their Recent 'Bloodbath'...
BREAKING NEWS VIDEO: Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore Struck by Cargo Ship,...
Zero Self-Awareness: Chuck Todd Doubles Down to Defend 'Basic Truth' and 'Honest Journalis...
New Republic: Elon Musk Turning X Into Safe Space for Far-Right Propaganda
Attorney General Suing Media Matters for Docs About X
Aaron Rupar Catches Donald Trump Saying Andrew Cuomo Is the Current Governor of...
The Crownless Again Shall Be King: Tolkien Reading Day Reminds Us Good Will...
NBC News: 'Amid Book Bans,' Seven States Will Mandate LGBTQ-Inclusive Curricula
'Embellishment' Alert: Free Beacon Catches Biden in ANOTHER Big Lie

SOOO MAD! LOL! We Haven't Seen Rachel Maddow Blow a Gasket Like THIS Since Trump Won in 2016 (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:14 AM on March 26, 2024

Brian Stelter once again stepped up to 'share' what an NBC/MSNBC talking head was spewing about Ronna McDaniel. This time his thread is about Rachel Maddow and how she completely lost her shiznit over McDaniel's new gig.

Advertisement

Note, we're beginning to wonder if Brian is trying to get a job at NBC ... 

Anyway, we digress.

Watch Maddow lose it - Tater's play-by-play accidentally makes it even funnier:

ARGLE BARGLE RAR.

Bri does know people can just watch the video, right? Anyway ... 

The post continues:

... as journalists, but someone who is part of an ongoing project to get rid of our system of government. Someone who still is trying to convince Americans that this election stuff, it doesn't really work. That this last election, it wasn't a real result. That American elections are fraudulent."

Remember when a judge ruled that Maddow's viewers know better than to take her seriously and just see her as entertainment? We do.

Recommended

Of ALL the Meltdowns Over Trump's Bond Getting Slashed, THIS One Is DEFINITELY the Most Hilarious (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Sadly, this post continues as well:

... correcting course. Not digging in; not blaming others. Take a minute. Acknowledge that maybe it wasn't the right call. It is the sign of strength, not weakness, to acknowledge when you are wrong. It is a sign of strength. And our country needs us to be strong right now."

They are really really really milking this whole OUR DEMOCRACY WILL DIE IF YOU DON'T VOTE FOR BIDEN crap. We realize they're trying to appeal to morons who believe this crazy anyway but still. No sane person sees this and says, 'Whoa, she's right. NBC Hiring Ronna McDaniel is a danger to our democracy.'

Funny how they just conveniently keep forgetting that little nugget, eh?

BUT BUT BUT RONNA! DEMOCRACY! ORANGE MAN BAD!

Advertisement

It must be exhausting being that outraged over made-up nonsense non-stop all day every day. 

======================================================================

Related:

Of ALL the Meltdowns Over Trump's Bond Getting Slashed, THIS One is DEFINITELY the Most Hilarious (Watch)

Maritime Journalist Shares Early Analysis of Francis Scott Key Bridge Disaster

WATCH AOC Short Circuit in Real-Time When Asked If Hamas Releasing the Hostages Would End the War (Video)

Elon Musk Pushes for Red Wave 'or America is Toast' and Lefty Mouth-Breathers Lose Their FREAKIN' Minds

Slapped DOWN! NY Court of Appeals Gives Trump a Win, Hands Big LOSS to Letitia James and Judge Engoron

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: NBC RACHEL MADDOW RONNA MCDANIEL
To change your display name, click here

Recommended

Of ALL the Meltdowns Over Trump's Bond Getting Slashed, THIS One Is DEFINITELY the Most Hilarious (Watch)
Sam J.
Maritime Journalist Shares Early Analysis of Francis Scott Key Bridge Disaster
Sam J.
Racist Bridges? WAT? Pete Buttigieg Focused on REAL Transportation Issues Facing This Country (Watch)
Sam J.
'Embellishment' Alert: Free Beacon Catches Biden in ANOTHER Big Lie
Amy Curtis
BREAKING NEWS VIDEO: Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore Struck by Cargo Ship, COLLAPSES
Aaron Walker
Zero Self-Awareness: Chuck Todd Doubles Down to Defend 'Basic Truth' and 'Honest Journalists'
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Of ALL the Meltdowns Over Trump's Bond Getting Slashed, THIS One Is DEFINITELY the Most Hilarious (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement