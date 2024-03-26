SOOO MAD! LOL! We Haven't Seen Rachel Maddow Blow a Gasket Like THIS Since Trump Won in 2016 (Watch)

Brian Stelter once again stepped up to 'share' what an NBC/MSNBC talking head was spewing about Ronna McDaniel. This time his thread is about Rachel Maddow and how she completely lost her shiznit over McDaniel's new gig.

Note, we're beginning to wonder if Brian is trying to get a job at NBC ...

Anyway, we digress.

Watch Maddow lose it - Tater's play-by-play accidentally makes it even funnier:

>> @Maddow: Ronna McDaniel was part of a project to reject U.S. elections. "It didn't work to overthrow the government the last time, but as long as you can build on that first effort... you are priming the American public to not accept the results of the NEXT election, either." pic.twitter.com/o1pHJ2LqWF — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 26, 2024

ARGLE BARGLE RAR.

Bri does know people can just watch the video, right? Anyway ...

"I want to associate myself with all my colleagues both at MSNBC and at NBC News who have voiced loud and principled objections to our company putting on the payroll someone who hasn't just attacked us as journalists, but someone who is part of an ongoing project to get rid of… — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 26, 2024

The post continues:

... as journalists, but someone who is part of an ongoing project to get rid of our system of government. Someone who still is trying to convince Americans that this election stuff, it doesn't really work. That this last election, it wasn't a real result. That American elections are fraudulent."

Remember when a judge ruled that Maddow's viewers know better than to take her seriously and just see her as entertainment? We do.

"Part of our resilience as a democracy is going to be recognizing – us recognizing – when decisions are bad ones. And reversing those bad decisions. Hearing legitimate criticism; responding to it; and correcting course. Not digging in; not blaming others. Take a minute.… pic.twitter.com/PUTbnD6Y6R — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 26, 2024

Sadly, this post continues as well:

... correcting course. Not digging in; not blaming others. Take a minute. Acknowledge that maybe it wasn't the right call. It is the sign of strength, not weakness, to acknowledge when you are wrong. It is a sign of strength. And our country needs us to be strong right now."

They are really really really milking this whole OUR DEMOCRACY WILL DIE IF YOU DON'T VOTE FOR BIDEN crap. We realize they're trying to appeal to morons who believe this crazy anyway but still. No sane person sees this and says, 'Whoa, she's right. NBC Hiring Ronna McDaniel is a danger to our democracy.'

You mean like pretending that Trump stole the 2016 election with the help of Russia for four years? — Passably Affable (@tbrusletten) March 26, 2024

Funny how they just conveniently keep forgetting that little nugget, eh?

Funny, I haven’t heard Maddow nor anyone on MSDNC admit they were not only wrong but complicit in the propaganda of Trump/Russian Collusion. Not a peep. — LD (@newrev2020) March 26, 2024

BUT BUT BUT RONNA! DEMOCRACY! ORANGE MAN BAD!

It must be exhausting being that outraged over made-up nonsense non-stop all day every day.

