Slapped DOWN! NY Court of Appeals Gives Trump a Win, Hands Big LOSS to Letitia James and Judge Engoron

Looks like Letitia James will NOT be taking any of Trump's properties.

Womp womp womp.

Thank God there is still some small bit of sanity in this currently insane country where we are seeing the GOP presidential nominee openly targeted by the legal system under the current president. The New York Court of Appeals intervened in what Letitia James and Judge Author Engoron have tried doing to Trump ... finally.

Advertisement

The NY Court of Appeals has finally intervened to offer a modicum of restraint in the Trump case. It has A has given former President Donald Trump 10 more days to post a bond of $175 million. That is likely doable and avoids the cliff drop set up by Engoron and James. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 25, 2024

Still a good bit of money but to Turley's point, likely doable since it's more time for a smaller amount.

...Both Engoron and James would have gained greater credibility if they recognized the obvious unreasonableness of the original demand. While still a massive bond lift, it should be attainable for Trump to allow for the review of Engoron's controversial ruling... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 25, 2024

Controversial.

That's an interesting word for it.

that's 250 Million Slap In the Face to James and the judge



it just hurts! — Andrew Fisher (@acpandy) March 25, 2024

Let's hope so.

In my opinion, If this case demonstrates anything, Engoron and James do not care about credibility, due process, or equal justice under the law. — My Inner Pundit (@InnerPundit) March 25, 2024

This case is about politics and revenge. Nothing more.

For people who aren’t legal nerds (I am totally one), the Court of Appeals is the highest court in New York State. It’s what most states call a Supreme Court.



I am literally not sure if any other state still does this. Maryland used to call their highest court the “court of… https://t.co/3aSJfIFnyM — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) March 25, 2024

What he said.

Since this is a purely political case, they can't back down. This is a real bad look for the state of New York. — Hercule Poirot's Smarter Brother (@SeniorDude14) March 25, 2024

Let's not pretend the state of New York actually cares about a 'bad look.'

It's New York, after all.

======================================================================

Related:

HA! 'Preachy Female' AOC Flips OUT After James Carville Tells the TRUTH About Preachy Females on the Left

WTAF?! Eric Swalwell's Pic of His Kid's Bedroom Door Has People 'Joking' About Child Protective Services

Mollie Hemingway Takes 'Dangerous Propagandist' Chuck Todd APART for Whining About NBC Hiring Republicans

Advertisement

Parkland Father Calls Down the THUNDER on Kamala Harris for Using His Daughter in Gun Control Photo-Op

Lefty TRIGGERED By Reality of American Blue Cities Being Crap-Holes TRIES (FAILS) Dragging Rural America

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.