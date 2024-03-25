SHOCKER! Calif. Minimum Wage Already Having the 'Entirely Predictable Outcome'
Slapped DOWN! NY Court of Appeals Gives Trump a Win, Hands Big LOSS to Letitia James and Judge Engoron

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:55 AM on March 25, 2024
AP Photo/Jeff Dean

Looks like Letitia James will NOT be taking any of Trump's properties.

Womp womp womp.

Thank God there is still some small bit of sanity in this currently insane country where we are seeing the GOP presidential nominee openly targeted by the legal system under the current president. The New York Court of Appeals intervened in what Letitia James and Judge Author Engoron have tried doing to Trump ... finally.

Still a good bit of money but to Turley's point, likely doable since it's more time for a smaller amount.

Controversial.

That's an interesting word for it.

Let's hope so.

This case is about politics and revenge. Nothing more.

What he said.

Let's not pretend the state of New York actually cares about a 'bad look.' 

It's New York, after all.

