WTAF?! Eric Swalwell's Pic of His Kid's Bedroom Door Has People 'Joking' About Child Protective Services

This is just ... odd. Really odd.

We're not entirely sure what the Hell Eric Swalwell was thinking with this post and picture, but whatever it was, it did not come through or go the way he thought it would.

Advertisement

At all.

Yikes.

Don’t threaten me with a good time pic.twitter.com/WuzDpelYUX — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 24, 2024

Huh? What? Dude.

Someone call child services…now! — 🇺🇸 Hakim 🇺🇸 (@kareemjeanjr) March 24, 2024

We think this person is joking. Think. He's not the only one who went there and honestly, who can blame him? This is just cringe and weird and bad, all in one. Swalwell can't even claim this was a dad joke gone wrong. Someone close to this brain trust really should talk to him about his tweets and encourage him not to post such stupid stuff. Seriously. We say that as a group of writers who benefit from his being stupid.

So that's really saying something, don't you think?

it appears that the children live in fear while locked in their room?



Should child services be notified? — dcnh (@davec_NH) March 25, 2024

This makes me sad. Child is afraid of Dad, and Dad has a lock on his door. ( should we notify someone?) — PointBreak0191 (@PGard0191) March 25, 2024

Seems Swalwell has hidden quite a few responses to this awful tweet.

That doesn’t look like Fang Fangs writing. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 24, 2024

This one though brings up a good point:

Why is there a lock on the OUTSIDE of your kids door? — Robert (@Rob4SanDiego) March 24, 2024

Right? WHAT THE HELL?

And then he hid that one? Yikes, bro.

You didn’t think this one through — 🇺🇸🤟🏻 (@esoryelsnya) March 25, 2024

Not even a little bit.

Can't say I blame the kid with you as a father.



And why is the lock on the outside? Holding hostages, eh? — Random Thoughts (@im_thinking2) March 25, 2024

Yeah, that's still not sitting right with this editor. The lock is on the outside of the door is a decision ...

When you post a pic showing that you lock your kids up in their room and you’re too stupid to realize, you posted a pic showing you lock your kids in their room. @CaliforniaDSS come get your boy! pic.twitter.com/mfmQG94Kez — (Not Really) Drunk Aunt Nancy 💉🍸🍷 (@RRSFBay) March 25, 2024

Seriously.

======================================================================

Related:

Mollie Hemingway Takes 'Dangerous Propagandist' Chuck Todd APART for Whining About NBC Hiring Republicans

Parkland Father Calls Down the THUNDER on Kamala Harris for Using His Daughter in Gun Control Photo-Op

Advertisement

Lefty TRIGGERED By Reality of American Blue Cities Being Crap-Holes TRIES (FAILS) Dragging Rural America

Dude, Walk AWAY! Judd Legum Tries Fact-Checking Elon Musk on Illegal Immigrant Bill - Guess How That Went

Brian Stelter's Play-By-Play of Ronna McDaniel's BIG NBC Interview Pisses Lefties Off Even MORE (Watch)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.