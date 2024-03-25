WTAF?! Eric Swalwell's Pic of His Kid's Bedroom Door Has People 'Joking' About Child Protective Services

Rep. Tim Burchett Shreds 'Uniparty' Plan to 'Wreck Every Dadgum Thing'
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:40 AM on March 25, 2024
Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP

This is just ... odd. Really odd. 

We're not entirely sure what the Hell Eric Swalwell was thinking with this post and picture, but whatever it was, it did not come through or go the way he thought it would.

At all. 

Yikes.

Huh? What? Dude. 

We think this person is joking. Think. He's not the only one who went there and honestly, who can blame him? This is just cringe and weird and bad, all in one. Swalwell can't even claim this was a dad joke gone wrong. Someone close to this brain trust really should talk to him about his tweets and encourage him not to post such stupid stuff. Seriously. We say that as a group of writers who benefit from his being stupid.

So that's really saying something, don't you think?

Seems Swalwell has hidden quite a few responses to this awful tweet.

This one though brings up a good point:

Right? WHAT THE HELL?

And then he hid that one? Yikes, bro.

Not even a little bit.

Yeah, that's still not sitting right with this editor. The lock is on the outside of the door is a decision ...

Seriously.

======================================================================

======================================================================

