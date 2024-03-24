Dude, Walk AWAY! Judd Legum Tries Fact-Checking Elon Musk on Illegal Immigrant Bill - Guess How That Went

Lefty TRIGGERED By Reality of American Blue Cities Being Crap-Holes TRIES (FAILS) Dragging...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:20 AM on March 24, 2024
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool

Would you look at that? Judd Legum, in all of his infinite wisdom, is trying to fact-check Elon Musk about Biden flying illegals all around the country. Seems Judd doesn't think Biden is actually paying for these flights with tax dollars ...

Advertisement

Take a look:

He continued.

Securing does not mean 'paying for'. 

Just sayin'.

Hilarious that he's accusing others of having trouble with reading comprehension.

If it's not happening, and it's not a big deal, then why not add it?

Because only idiots think 'secure' and 'pay for' are the same things.

Case in point:

We're still waiting for Judd to point out where it says this in the terms.

John Kennedy in Oh HELL No Mode After Democrats Call Him 'Islamophobic' and Lefties Can't DEEEAL (Watch)
Sam J.
Yes, we know this account is a parody but we also see that he/she is debating Legum for real. Or at least that appears to be the case.

And this is likely what's happening. State Dept. gives NGOs our money, and NGOs pay for the transportation 'secured' by the illegals.

It's a word game.

As usual.

Because he can't admit people breaking our laws entering this country are doing so illegally.

It's what he does best.

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?

Sam J.
