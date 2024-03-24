Dude, Walk AWAY! Judd Legum Tries Fact-Checking Elon Musk on Illegal Immigrant Bill - Guess How That Went

Would you look at that? Judd Legum, in all of his infinite wisdom, is trying to fact-check Elon Musk about Biden flying illegals all around the country. Seems Judd doesn't think Biden is actually paying for these flights with tax dollars ...

Advertisement

Take a look:

Biden isn’t chartering flights to import “illegal aliens” and @elonmusk can’t be bothered to spend five minutes to educate himself about it. Instead he keeps spreading this lie to 170 million followers https://t.co/Mf3oiglnSF pic.twitter.com/cC74ad4Ds3 — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 24, 2024

He continued.

For people with trouble with reading comprehension here it is https://t.co/xrAkLMsfUi pic.twitter.com/dY3WJNkrot — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 24, 2024

Securing does not mean 'paying for'.

Just sayin'.

Hilarious that he's accusing others of having trouble with reading comprehension.

If it’s NOT happening why are democrats so afraid of adding in this amendment?? >>



SA 1735. Mr. HAGERTY



Sec. ___. (a) No funds appropriated by this Act may be used

to facilitate, provide, or purchase air transportation from a

foreign country to the… — Dr.Carol X Lunz PhD She/Him,GED Alumni,POC-Ally (@marinasmigielsk) March 24, 2024

If it's not happening, and it's not a big deal, then why not add it?

Who is paying to fly the illegals then ? — Dr. Gay Russian Bot (@overitall69) March 24, 2024

Because only idiots think 'secure' and 'pay for' are the same things.

Case in point:

Under the terms of the parole program they pay for their own commercial flights — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 24, 2024

We're still waiting for Judd to point out where it says this in the terms.

It seems NGOs who are funded with American tax dollars are sponsoring them. You’re not telling the truth. “Organizations, businesses, and other entities can play a critical role in providing support for beneficiaries arriving through this process. Although an individual is… — Dr.Carol X Lunz PhD She/Him,GED Alumni,POC-Ally (@marinasmigielsk) March 24, 2024

Yes, we know this account is a parody but we also see that he/she is debating Legum for real. Or at least that appears to be the case.

Someone’s lying but it’s not Elon. Funding NGOs via State Department and DHS is supporting these actions. — Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@jellen805) March 24, 2024

And this is likely what's happening. State Dept. gives NGOs our money, and NGOs pay for the transportation 'secured' by the illegals.

It's a word game.

As usual.

So then why is banning it something that they'd vote against? — Cryssie (@CryssieGA) March 24, 2024

Are NGO’s doing it?

Do these NGO’s receive federal funds? — My Name is Nobody (@F3_Haskell) March 24, 2024

Why do you have “illegal aliens” in quotes son? — NavyTim (@ChiefNavyTim) March 24, 2024

Because he can't admit people breaking our laws entering this country are doing so illegally.

🤣🤣🤣 So dumb… you just blatantly lied to your audience. — Bruce Ballou 🇺🇸 (@_BruceBane) March 24, 2024

It's what he does best.

======================================================================

Advertisement

Related:

Brian Stelter's Play-By-Play of Ronna McDaniel's BIG NBC Interview Pisses Lefties Off Even MORE (Watch)

Go HOME Fani, You're DRUNK: Fani Willis Pulls Out Her Trusty Shovel and Keeps On DIGGING Her Own Hole

DELISH: Pollster Who Is NO Friend to Trump Explains How Letitia James is Actually HELPING Him Win (Watch)

John Kennedy in Oh HELL No Mode After Democrats Call Him 'Islamophobic' and Lefties Can't DEEEAL (Watch)

OOF! James Lindsay Rains All Over David Hogg's 'YOU CAN DO IT' Thread and It's PAINFULLY Glorious

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.