OOF! James Lindsay Rains All Over David Hogg's 'YOU CAN DO IT' Thread and It's PAINFULLY Glorious

As Twitchy readers know, David Hogg will be teaching a seminar series at Harvard.

No, really.

We made the same face.

Well, it only gets dumber because Hogg put together some thread trying to encourage other young people to get out there and make something out of themselves because they can do it, just like him. Of course, they'd have to exploit the deaths of several classmates and be an annoying twit going after the firearms of law-abiding Americans but hey, IT CAN BE DONE.

Advertisement

Take a gander:

A decade ago I was a freshman in high school struggling to catch up as I had struggled with Dyslexia and ADD since kindergarten. I didn’t think I was going to get into college. Ten years later I’ve graduated Harvard and today I’m teaching my first seminar there. Don’t give up. — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) March 22, 2024

'Don't give up,' he says.

Alrighty, then.

No matter how long your journey is compared to others you just have to keep going and remember you aren’t alone. What helped me the most was supportive teachers and parents who never gave up on me even when I wanted to. — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) March 22, 2024

What helped Hogg the most was a shooting at his school ... on a day he wasn't actually even there.

Keep going.

The biggest obstacle to your success is often simply believing in yourself. I would not be here if it wasn’t for so many people who believed in me even when I didn’t believe in myself. — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) March 22, 2024

Uh-huh.

Unfortunately my story is the exception and not the rule. I had the privilege of going to well funded and staffed public schools. Far too few don’t have that privilege. That’s part of why leaders we deserve endorsed candidates fight for more funding for our schools and teacher… — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) March 22, 2024

Of course, he made it about his new venture ... getting young and equally as dumb candidates to run and making millions doing it.

Harvard.

James Lindsay with the one-two:

You're a poster child for failing upward because of your political utility to people who hate you. — James Lindsay, number one Gay Studies author (@ConceptualJames) March 22, 2024

But wait, there's more.

Denied at 3rd tier schools, you were only accepted as a leftist activist towing Democrat talking points and a pity case.



Oh, and a Harvard degree isn’t worth the soiled toilet paper it’s printed on. — Tenn Bear 🐻 (@akaBarni) March 22, 2024

Yes, don't give up. Perhaps you can ride the corpses of dead children to remake your life, like David did. — Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) March 22, 2024

"Don't give up. You, too, can find a profitable grift, and end up with political connections powerful enough to overcome any manifest intellectual deficit!" — Nathan Shafer (@BentleyShafer) March 22, 2024

Tough crowd, Davey.

======================================================================

Related:

Whistleblower 'BLOWS' It for Hunter Biden, Reveals CIA Was Working to Protect Joe's Son (Screenshot)

Media TOOLS Who Lost Their MINDS Over 'Bloodbath' SILENT as James Carville Calls for Trump Assassination

Advertisement

Straight-UP Propaganda --> Joe Scarborough's Attempt to Blame Trump for Southern Border Crisis BACKFIRES

Defiant L's Thread Hilariously OWNING Lefties Across the Board for Using 'Bloodbath' the REAL Bloodbath

He CRYING?! Sen. John Kennedy Leaves Climate Change Lunatic SPEECHLESS in Heated Back and Forth (Watch)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.