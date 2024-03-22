KJP Blames Illegal Immigrant Mob on Texas Governor Greg Abbott
OOF! James Lindsay Rains All Over David Hogg's 'YOU CAN DO IT' Thread and It's PAINFULLY Glorious

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:40 PM on March 22, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

As Twitchy readers know, David Hogg will be teaching a seminar series at Harvard.

No, really.

We made the same face.

Well, it only gets dumber because Hogg put together some thread trying to encourage other young people to get out there and make something out of themselves because they can do it, just like him. Of course, they'd have to exploit the deaths of several classmates and be an annoying twit going after the firearms of law-abiding Americans but hey, IT CAN BE DONE.

Take a gander:

'Don't give up,' he says.

Alrighty, then.

What helped Hogg the most was a shooting at his school ... on a day he wasn't actually even there.

Keep going.

Uh-huh.

Of course, he made it about his new venture ... getting young and equally as dumb candidates to run and making millions doing it.

Harvard.

James Lindsay with the one-two:

But wait, there's more.

Tough crowd, Davey.

======================================================================

