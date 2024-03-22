Defiant L's Thread Hilariously OWNING Lefties Across the Board for Using 'Bloodbath' the REAL Bloodbath

Man oh man, did the Left EVER make fools of themselves over the word, 'bloodbath.' You know, if they lose it this badly over every little thing Trump says it's going to be an exceptionally long campaign season mentally and emotionally for them all. Then again, they did the same thing when he was president so we're handly surprised to see them falling all over themselves to be the most OUTRAGED and OPPRESSED of them all!

Lucky for us, Defiant L's put together a fairly spectacular thread hilariously owning each and every Lefty freaking out about 'bloodbath' when they themselves have used the word, at least one other time.

Take a look at this:

🧵The full @DefiantLs "bloodbath" thread. Every L can be found and referenced right here, for your convenience.https://t.co/PhpvcqOFOZ — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) March 21, 2024

Good ol' NBC News, doing their part to get Trump re-elected.

Joe Scarborough has been so wrong for so long that he's circled around to being right only to be wrong again.

Just keep your hands and fingers away from this guy's mouth.

Seriously.

Trust us.

He is the King of ARGLE BARGLE RAR.

Joe Walsh.

Admit it, you'd only be surprised if this mush-mouth didn't make the thread.

No idea who this yahoo is but his excuse when he got called out for his hypocrisy was that he used bloodbath correctly.

And Trump didn't.

Or something. Hey, don't look at us, we didn't write that nonsense.

MSNBC is officially the short bus of lefty outlets.

Apologies to all short buses out there.

There couldn't be a thread of people getting humiliated without Hillary.

Life is hard, it's harder when you're stupid.

Just sayin'.

Not sure what type of tea this guy is drinking ... yeesh.

MeidasTouch.

Heh.

Biden.

Of course.

Although he likely doesn't remember saying this because he's too busy talking about the time his kitchen burned down during the Civil Rights marches or something.

Tara Dublin.

Too damn funny.

