Jamaal Bowman's Race Card DECLINED After He Claims GOP Doesn't Want 'People Like Him' to Have a Voice

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:10 PM on March 21, 2024
Twitchy

You know Rep. Jamaal Bowman has literally nothing to run on for his re-election campaign when he's so very desperately and openly playing the race card. Bro, if all you have to offer your constituents is your skin color ... that's not good.

We love how AOC is in the ad with him, like that somehow makes him suck less.

This is just pathetic on so many levels.

And of course, Kumar Patel. This looks more like a bad movie on Netflix than a campaign ad.

If you think about it, considering Bowman is the turnip who pulled a fire alarm and then tried to pretend he was too stupid to know any better we guess this ad actually works for him.

Let's just hope his constituents are smarter than he is.

That reads.

It seems to be all they've really got left.

Sensing a theme here.

Patel will definitely be the smartest person in the room and that's not a good thing.

Bless Her STUPID Little Heart: AOC Doubles DOWN Snapping at Ted Cruz for Mocking Her RICO Comments & LOL
Sam J.
We see what he did there.

Heh.

Yeah, this didn't go over so well.

That being said, they should probably keep Bowman away from any fire alarms during this event. Just sayin'.

