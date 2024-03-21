Jamaal Bowman's Race Card DECLINED After He Claims GOP Doesn't Want 'People Like Him' to Have a Voice

You know Rep. Jamaal Bowman has literally nothing to run on for his re-election campaign when he's so very desperately and openly playing the race card. Bro, if all you have to offer your constituents is your skin color ... that's not good.

We love how AOC is in the ad with him, like that somehow makes him suck less.

This is just pathetic on so many levels.

GOP megadonors are trying to run me, the first Black person to represent NY-16, out of office. They don't like when people like me have a voice.



They can spend their millions, but they’ll never have the power of the people. Join me, @AOC & @KalPenn on Saturday as we fight back. pic.twitter.com/0bs2ZY87AH — Rep. Jamaal Bowman Ed.D. (@JamaalBowmanNY) March 20, 2024

And of course, Kumar Patel. This looks more like a bad movie on Netflix than a campaign ad.

If you think about it, considering Bowman is the turnip who pulled a fire alarm and then tried to pretend he was too stupid to know any better we guess this ad actually works for him.

Let's just hope his constituents are smarter than he is.

"People like me"



You mean idiots who pull fire alarms? — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) March 21, 2024

That reads.

More racism from the left.

It's always division, always us vs them mentality. — Maiku (@Maiku167) March 21, 2024

It seems to be all they've really got left.

If you mean total morons when you reference “people like me”, then I agree with your statement. — Diane (@DianeC322) March 21, 2024

Sensing a theme here.

Wow, that's a regular Mensa gathering right there, boy howdy. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) March 21, 2024

Patel will definitely be the smartest person in the room and that's not a good thing.

We see what he did there.

Heh.

Sorry, can't hear you over that damned fire alarm. — Paul Hoagland (@PaulHoagland11) March 21, 2024

Yeah, this didn't go over so well.

That being said, they should probably keep Bowman away from any fire alarms during this event. Just sayin'.

