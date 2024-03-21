SCOTUS Findings Include Not 1, Not 2, but 3 'BOMBSHELL' Developments Showing HOW Elections Can Be Rigged

Huh, this seems kinda sorta important, don't ya' think?

“As a result, there is no way to know what the true outcome of the votes in those voting centers are, nor the total votes for the entire election..."



SCOTUS Filing Contains Three ‘Bombshell’ Developments That Show How Elections Can Be Riggedhttps://t.co/aAmJbIcSAW — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) March 21, 2024

From The Politics Brief:

In a unanimous per curiam opinion, the three-judge panel determined that the suit contained an excessive number of hypotheticals that required proof. These hypotheticals included establishing security breaches in the election equipment, showing that the vulnerabilities were exploited, and proving that the security breaches affected the outcome of the election. Lake and Finchem submitted a 210-page petition to the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday, alleging that the chaos that transpired on Election Day in Maricopa County on account of erroneously certified vote tabulation machines prior to the 2022 election is a direct consequence of newly discovered evidence to that effect. “Newly uncovered evidence also shows Arizona’s Maricopa County flagrantly violated state law for electronic voting systems—including using altered software not certified for use in Arizona — and actively misrepresented and concealed those violations,” the court filing said.

“As a result, there is no way to know what the true outcome of the votes in those voting centers are, nor the total votes for the entire election,” he noted. Maricopa County, Arizona election auditor Benjamin R. Cotton testified that “It is clear, based on my findings, that unauthorized programs, databases, configuration settings and actions were present on the voting systems in Maricopa County for the elections in both 2020 and 2022.”

Elections can be rigged. The democrats will 100% try to cheat. pic.twitter.com/VO53HjYYZD — TheUpsetLiberal (@UpsetLiberal123) March 21, 2024





The encryption keys for the voting machines are stored ON the machines. But, sure, our elections are totally secure because the for-profit machine companies say so. 🙄@PatrickByrne https://t.co/zkEI2QTBmt pic.twitter.com/4sjsu7x1uU — Thad Snider (@boiledfrog1776) March 21, 2024

