'Black Womanist' Doesn't Want People 'Preaching' Fiscal Responsibility to Her Because REPARATIONS and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:45 PM on March 19, 2024
Twitchy

Allison Wiltz doesn't think people should 'preach' to her about fiscal responsibility when America never paid reparations for slavery.

No, really.

She said as much:

*sigh*

She continued:

Per her bio, she has written for Oprah, so from the get-go, we weren't expecting much. Every day we sit down to write about people posting stupid stuff on Twitter/X and no matter how much we write, there is always more stupid content for another day. 

Job security, right?

Which is a key to fiscal responsibility ... just sayin'.

All of that slavery they had nothing to do with. Or something like that.

Sounds like Allison doesn't want to pay her bills.

Just sayin'.

Damn.

What he said.

Sure seems that way.

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

