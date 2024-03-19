'Black Womanist' Doesn't Want People 'Preaching' Fiscal Responsibility to Her Because REPARATIONS and LOL

Allison Wiltz doesn't think people should 'preach' to her about fiscal responsibility when America never paid reparations for slavery.

No, really.

She said as much:

Don't preach to me about fiscal responsibility when America has never paid reparations for slavery. — Allison Wiltz Psy.M. (@queenie4rmnola) March 18, 2024

*sigh*

She continued:

How is that responsible, to not pay a debt you owe to citizens? — Allison Wiltz Psy.M. (@queenie4rmnola) March 18, 2024

Per her bio, she has written for Oprah, so from the get-go, we weren't expecting much. Every day we sit down to write about people posting stupid stuff on Twitter/X and no matter how much we write, there is always more stupid content for another day.

Job security, right?

Which is a key to fiscal responsibility ... just sayin'.

Reparations were paid in blood. — Monika (@MonikaMusing) March 19, 2024

Reparations for WHAT????? — Giovanni (@miabenetti) March 19, 2024

All of that slavery they had nothing to do with. Or something like that.

You should be embarrassed by demanding your countryman pay reparations when the debt was paid in blood almost 200 years ago. — DJ Tenacious Me XX/XY 🧬🔬 (@DefAMustRead) March 18, 2024

Sounds like Allison doesn't want to pay her bills.

Just sayin'.

You should be embarrassed by demanding your countryman pay reparations when the debt was paid in blood almost 200 years ago. — DJ Tenacious Me XX/XY 🧬🔬 (@DefAMustRead) March 18, 2024

Damn.

What he said.

Oh, I'm being fiscally responsible, I'm keeping it away from you. — ZeroFTG (@zero_ftg) March 18, 2024

Y’all just really want a hand out so bad — Soldier XXX (@soldierbrox) March 18, 2024

Sure seems that way.

