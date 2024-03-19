Ted Lieu Claims Trump Is BROKE Then Gets SNAPPY After People Point Out...
Julie Kelly Straight-Up DECIMATES Loser Democrat Claiming Jan 6 Protesters Brutally Beat and Killed Cops

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:15 PM on March 19, 2024
AngieArtist

Full transparency, we'd never heard of this nitwit before he crossed our timeline. That being said, Rep. Jason Crow out of Colorado makes cats with three legs and a brain injury look like coordinated geniuses.

Case in point:

What a lying a-hole.

Julie Kelly was more than happy to 'correct' him:

The post continues ...

Jan 6 protesters have been denied bail for nonviolent offenses and sentenced to excessive prison terms. They are political prisoners—liars like you don’t make the facts any less true.

So sit TF down, Crow.

That won't stop Crow and other shameless Democrats from claiming otherwise. They NEED January 6th to be a violent insurrection, so even if it means lying they'll do it. Heck, even some so-called Republicans ... we see you, Liz Cheney. Cheney not only enabled this because of the appearance of 'bipartisanship' on the J6 Committee, but she also empowered it.

And the worst part about his post is he thinks HE'S the good guy.

Scary, right?

