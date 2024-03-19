Julie Kelly Straight-Up DECIMATES Loser Democrat Claiming Jan 6 Protesters Brutally Beat and Killed Cops

Full transparency, we'd never heard of this nitwit before he crossed our timeline. That being said, Rep. Jason Crow out of Colorado makes cats with three legs and a brain injury look like coordinated geniuses.

Case in point:

January 6 rioters are not hostages – they’re insurrectionists who brutally beat and killed police officers. Donald Trump continues to get more dangerous. https://t.co/GcENqJADKL — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) March 18, 2024

What a lying a-hole.

Julie Kelly was more than happy to 'correct' him:

No police officer was beaten to death. No police officer died as a result of Jan 6. 4 Trump supporters died, 3 as a result of excessive/lethal force by police.



Jan 6 protesters have been denied bail for nonviolent offenses and sentenced to excessive prison terms. They are… — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) March 18, 2024

The post continues ...

Jan 6 protesters have been denied bail for nonviolent offenses and sentenced to excessive prison terms. They are political prisoners—liars like you don’t make the facts any less true.

So sit TF down, Crow.

You're a liar. No police were killed on January 6th! pic.twitter.com/6FNbG7WPCe — Foxy's Crime Scenes (@thewaryfox) March 18, 2024

No police officers died on J6 or were beaten to death.



You're a lying POS. Resign.@CommunityNotes — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) March 18, 2024

The vast majority of those charged are not accused of any form of violence against any law enforcement. — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) March 18, 2024

That won't stop Crow and other shameless Democrats from claiming otherwise. They NEED January 6th to be a violent insurrection, so even if it means lying they'll do it. Heck, even some so-called Republicans ... we see you, Liz Cheney. Cheney not only enabled this because of the appearance of 'bipartisanship' on the J6 Committee, but she also empowered it.

How many J6 are being prosecuted for violence?



How many J6 are being prosecuted for insurrection?



They're not hostages -

they're political prisoners.



(I am not MAGA or for Trump, so don't even try that bullshte.) — Monika (@MonikaMusing) March 18, 2024

And the worst part about his post is he thinks HE'S the good guy.

Scary, right?

======================================================================

Keith Olbermann BACKPEDALS After Twitter Spanks Him for Wishing Death on Trump, Only Makes Things WORSE

