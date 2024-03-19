Incitement to VIOLENCE! REEE! Joe Scarborough DRAGGED With His OWN 'Bloodbath' Tweet and It's GLORIOUS

You know, if you're going to spend days whining about any word, you should probably go back through your old posts and tweets and delete any of them that might actually use the word in question. It just seems like common sense to this editor.

Joe Scarborough refused to accept that Trump was talking about the auto industry when he used the word, 'bloodbath,' going so far as to insinuate anyone who thinks otherwise is an idiot. Seems Joe is convinced Trump was calling for violence.

Don't make that face, we didn't say it.

Clay Travis and other Righties were good enough to go through Joe's crappy tweets and find this lil nugget:

Santorum may be up big in Romney's home state of Michigan, according to @ppppolls. Expect a bloodbath because Romney cannot lose that state. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) February 13, 2012

A BLOODBATH?!

NOOOOOOOO! WHY IS JOE CALLING FOR VIOLENCE?!

REEEEEEE!

Joe! I expected better of you than to endorse a bloodbath like this. Please apologize on air to your four MSNBC viewers immediately. https://t.co/WVoiNbWcEh — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 19, 2024

Oof.

See what we mean? Just do a basic search of your content before making a giant tool of yourself ... like Joe did.

The Michiganders who gave their lives in defense of Mitt Romney will never be forgotten. — 🇺🇸Earth Rider's Great Lakes🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧 (@SowellianHaggis) March 19, 2024

Lol. Bloodbath — 2024WarRoom (@2024WarRoom) March 19, 2024

Right? Who knew Joe Scarborough was calling for a Civil War so long ago ... over Mitt Romney of all candidates?

Heh.

Joe Scarborough, the guy who said Biden is at the top of his game mentally, is an absolute buffoon. His 3rd wife must have injected the stupid into him. — Mike (@TSowell4prez) March 18, 2024

Nah, it was always there. He just used to try and hide it.

Bloodbath Bloodbath Bloodbath Bloodbath Bloodbath Bloodbath Bloodbath Bloodbath Bloodbath Bloodbath Bloodbath Bloodbath Bloodbath Bloodbath Bloodbath Bloodbath Bloodbath Bloodbath Bloodbath Bloodbath Bloodbath Bloodbath Bloodbath Bloodbath Bloodbath Bloodbath Bloodbath Bloodbath… — BH (@bradyjholt) March 18, 2024

We're so shook.

How did you not get arrested for this incitement to violence, Joe??? — Shaner (@shaner5000) March 18, 2024

Right?

INSURRECTION!

