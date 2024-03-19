Incitement to VIOLENCE! REEE! Joe Scarborough DRAGGED With His OWN 'Bloodbath' Tweet and It's GLORIOUS

HURR DURR! Rep. Daniel Goldman BURIED Under His Own BS Claiming 'Bloodbath' Is...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:45 AM on March 19, 2024
AP Photo/Steven Senne, File

You know, if you're going to spend days whining about any word, you should probably go back through your old posts and tweets and delete any of them that might actually use the word in question. It just seems like common sense to this editor.

Joe Scarborough refused to accept that Trump was talking about the auto industry when he used the word, 'bloodbath,' going so far as to insinuate anyone who thinks otherwise is an idiot. Seems Joe is convinced Trump was calling for violence.

Don't make that face, we didn't say it.

Clay Travis and other Righties were good enough to go through Joe's crappy tweets and find this lil nugget:

A BLOODBATH?! 

NOOOOOOOO! WHY IS JOE CALLING FOR VIOLENCE?! 

REEEEEEE!

Oof.

See what we mean? Just do a basic search of your content before making a giant tool of yourself ... like Joe did.

Right? Who knew Joe Scarborough was calling for a Civil War so long ago ... over Mitt Romney of all candidates?

Heh.

Nah, it was always there. He just used to try and hide it.

We're so shook.

Right?

INSURRECTION!

======================================================================

