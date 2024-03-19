Incitement to VIOLENCE! REEE! Joe Scarborough DRAGGED With His OWN 'Bloodbath' Tweet and...
More Like Pro-BOZO --> Shaun King Proves He's the GRIFT That Keeps On Grifting With THIS Pathetic 'Ask'

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:35 AM on March 19, 2024
Meme

We used to feel sorry for people who gave Shaun King aka Talcum X their hard-earned money, but considering how long this guy has been milking his supporters we feel zero sympathy for them if they're still giving this grifter money.

Seems King wants free legal help so he can do his work without paying lawyers, or something.

Don't look at us, we just work here.

This is too damn funny:

Right? What's CRAZY is idiots keep giving THIS idiot their money.

Awww yes, Shaun has a long, long history of saying things that just aren't true. For example, pretending he's not a white guy.

Ahem.

Hey man, there's a reason they call him Talcum X.

THAT'S right, he recently became a Muslim.

That reads.

Same.

Also, we'd like to form a robust pro-bono house cleaning team.

Once a grifter, always a grifter.

And he's one of the best, which is not a good thing.

Almost.

Seems like a fair request.

