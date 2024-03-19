More Like Pro-BOZO --> Shaun King Proves He's the GRIFT That Keeps On Grifting With THIS Pathetic 'Ask'

We used to feel sorry for people who gave Shaun King aka Talcum X their hard-earned money, but considering how long this guy has been milking his supporters we feel zero sympathy for them if they're still giving this grifter money.

Seems King wants free legal help so he can do his work without paying lawyers, or something.

Don't look at us, we just work here.

This is too damn funny:

“I need a free legal team to prove I’m not grifting” is a hell of a grift pic.twitter.com/vN0vlPCRyb — brit (@pashedmotatos) March 18, 2024

Right? What's CRAZY is idiots keep giving THIS idiot their money.

Remember when he pretended he had a hand in freeing Israeli hostages and they were “I don’t know who tf that guy is.” — brit (@pashedmotatos) March 18, 2024

Awww yes, Shaun has a long, long history of saying things that just aren't true. For example, pretending he's not a white guy.

Ahem.

Hey man, there's a reason they call him Talcum X.

Allah must’ve figured him out since he posted this. pic.twitter.com/hUZQuSi27r — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) March 18, 2024

THAT'S right, he recently became a Muslim.

That reads.

I’d like to form a robust pro-bono landscaping team.



I need to focus on my work, but the yard has really gotten out of hand. — Captain Willard’s Cigarette (@capn_willard) March 18, 2024

Same.

Also, we'd like to form a robust pro-bono house cleaning team.

Could also be read as, "I want to get paid for my work while you donate yours" — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) March 18, 2024

Once a grifter, always a grifter.

And he's one of the best, which is not a good thing.

Almost have to respect it — Penguin - behind enemy lines 🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@penguin74us) March 18, 2024

Almost.

Let's start with an Ancestry DNA test — King Gamba 👑 (@604gball) March 18, 2024

Seems like a fair request.

