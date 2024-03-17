Leftist GingerSpice Harpy Finds Out the Hard Way That 'Lifelong Republicans' WILL NOT Vote Blue and LOL

Every once in a while we come across a tweet/post that has us wondering what the heck the person who wrote it was thinking. Oftentimes, we conclude that they weren't thinking at all.

Especially when it comes to Lefties on Twitter/X.

Now, just a reminder, we typically do not cover randos because we can't say for sure who they are HOWEVER, when what they've written is so horrible, hilarious, awful, or amazing enough to go viral ... we do.

And this post ranks up there for being stupid.

Take a look:

Lifelong Republicans, we need to talk,



No one knows your vote unless you tell them.



Suck it up and do the right thing this year. Vote blue.



Or this could be your last election. — GingerSpice❄️💙 (@thedesertginger) March 16, 2024

You'll notice this 'GingerSpice' person has shut down replies claiming the evil 'MAGATs' wouldn't leave her alone.

Yep, had to limit comments because MAGAts don't know how to scroll by. — GingerSpice❄️💙 (@thedesertginger) March 16, 2024

MUH MAGATs.

So many dim bulbs on the Left, so little time.

You guys already know how this went.

Why would I vote for the party that supports sterilizing and mutilating children? — Nikki Moonitz (@NMoonitz) March 16, 2024

Fair question.

If Biden wins there will be a socialist state that will be in place for generations to come. Because millions of illegal aliens will be made citizens and will most likely vote Democrat not to mention the seats that will be added to blue states from census reports. — Michael Colangelo (@whatsitsmike2) March 16, 2024

Well that’s not gonna happen.

Biden has proven that his policies suck and his administration is worthless. So suck it up and vote Red — Keith (@ktmarine1) March 16, 2024

Suck it up and vote Red.

That would be a pretty fantastic campaign slogan ... just sayin'.

Wrong! Voting blue is for the destruction of this country, I'm a former moderate Dem and you are pushing lies and fear like a true leftist — tim (@timmoore1973) March 16, 2024

Why would I vote for the party that is constantly trying to violate my Second Amendment rights? — Nathan Shafer (@BentleyShafer) March 16, 2024

Oh please. Histrionics. — Puddintane (@imwren) March 16, 2024

This is not the tweet you thought it was — meshawn maddock (@MeshawnMaddock) March 16, 2024

Not even a little bit.

If you look at the replies to her post, she tried to debate people calling her out. Unfortunately, her main talking point is about Fox News ... so it didn't go very well for her. Heh.

This is what desperation looks like. — Mark Lloyd (@EyesOpenNoFear) March 16, 2024

Between this and our pals on the Left trying to create the 'bloodbath' Trump hoax in real-time? Yes, they are definitely desperate.

