Leftist GingerSpice Harpy Finds Out the Hard Way That 'Lifelong Republicans' WILL NOT Vote Blue and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on March 17, 2024
Meme

Every once in a while we come across a tweet/post that has us wondering what the heck the person who wrote it was thinking. Oftentimes, we conclude that they weren't thinking at all.

Especially when it comes to Lefties on Twitter/X.

Now, just a reminder, we typically do not cover randos because we can't say for sure who they are HOWEVER, when what they've written is so horrible, hilarious, awful, or amazing enough to go viral ... we do.

And this post ranks up there for being stupid.

Take a look:

You'll notice this 'GingerSpice' person has shut down replies claiming the evil 'MAGATs' wouldn't leave her alone.

MUH MAGATs.

So many dim bulbs on the Left, so little time.

You guys already know how this went.

Fair question.

Advertisement

If you look at the replies to her post, she tried to debate people calling her out. Unfortunately, her main talking point is about Fox News ... so it didn't go very well for her. Heh.

Between this and our pals on the Left trying to create the 'bloodbath' Trump hoax in real-time? Yes, they are definitely desperate.

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BIDEN REPUBLICANS

