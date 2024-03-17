BUSTED! Even Elon Musk Calls POLITICO and Biden-Harris OUT for Trying to CREATE 'Bloodbath' Trump Hoax

No WAY! Ya' Don't SAY! District That Keeps Electing Socialist Democrat Now Resembles...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:00 AM on March 17, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

It's going to be a long campaign season. If we're being fair, it's never really stopped being campaign season since around 2008 ... maybe even 2004. Seems like we no longer finish electing the mostly awful people who lead our country and the next minute we're already getting bombarded with talking points and politics for the next election.

Advertisement

Or maybe it's just this editor has grown cynical over time covering all of this nonsense AND needs more coffee this early Sunday morning.

This though, this is really irritating.

We get it, the media is going to be the media. But you'd think by now, with several leftist-leaning outlets literally closing their doors, they'd have figured out that too many of us are actually paying attention these days. Independent journalists are covering the news on X.

They can't get away with this crap anymore.

Of course, they're running with the idea that Trump threatened the country with VIOLENCE if he doesn't win because they know the mouth-breathers who still watch and read them will take it and run with it.

Case in point:

Advertisement

And then there's this:

But wait, there's more.

See what we mean? LOL! 

As we said up there, we don't think it will work as well this time. Sure, there will still be plenty of lawn flamingos who buy into this, but if we're being fair, they've already been willfully lobotomized as Biden voters. But the Independents who might have only seen the posts and headlines accusing Trump of threatening Americans with a bloodbath before Musk bought Twitter, THEY will see the truth.

And hopefully, they will see the Leftist media and Biden himself trying to skew reality and lie to them for their votes.

It's a whole new ballgame, folks.

======================================================================

Advertisement

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement