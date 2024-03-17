BUSTED! Even Elon Musk Calls POLITICO and Biden-Harris OUT for Trying to CREATE 'Bloodbath' Trump Hoax

It's going to be a long campaign season. If we're being fair, it's never really stopped being campaign season since around 2008 ... maybe even 2004. Seems like we no longer finish electing the mostly awful people who lead our country and the next minute we're already getting bombarded with talking points and politics for the next election.

Or maybe it's just this editor has grown cynical over time covering all of this nonsense AND needs more coffee this early Sunday morning.

This though, this is really irritating.

Trump says country faces ‘bloodbath’ if Biden wins in November https://t.co/qVsIWIMmvc — POLITICO (@politico) March 16, 2024

We get it, the media is going to be the media. But you'd think by now, with several leftist-leaning outlets literally closing their doors, they'd have figured out that too many of us are actually paying attention these days. Independent journalists are covering the news on X.

They can't get away with this crap anymore.

We are witnessing the invention of the "bloodbath" hoax in real-time



Unfortunately for them, we have 𝕏



Media narrative: Full context: pic.twitter.com/jaYDvtGomn — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 17, 2024

Of course, they're running with the idea that Trump threatened the country with VIOLENCE if he doesn't win because they know the mouth-breathers who still watch and read them will take it and run with it.

Case in point:

Trump: If I don't get elected, it’s gonna be a bloodbath. It’s gonna be a bloodbath for the country pic.twitter.com/BWpWORo9Hs — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) March 16, 2024

And then there's this:

And the press is playing along with the lie. https://t.co/qJb6fLyfMF pic.twitter.com/DwiMK0J8y7 — Ranting Monkey (@Ranting_Monkey) March 17, 2024

But wait, there's more.

Biden-Harris campaign statement on Trump tonight promising a “bloodbath” if he loses pic.twitter.com/8mBYh4QKnf — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) March 17, 2024

See what we mean? LOL!

As we said up there, we don't think it will work as well this time. Sure, there will still be plenty of lawn flamingos who buy into this, but if we're being fair, they've already been willfully lobotomized as Biden voters. But the Independents who might have only seen the posts and headlines accusing Trump of threatening Americans with a bloodbath before Musk bought Twitter, THEY will see the truth.

Easy to tell who is an NPC today pic.twitter.com/8u6IcUrehE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 17, 2024

And hopefully, they will see the Leftist media and Biden himself trying to skew reality and lie to them for their votes.

It's a whole new ballgame, folks.

