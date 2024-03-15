And. Here. We. GOOO! Sounds Like January 6th Committee Members Are In for...
CNN Legal Analyst Says Quiet Part About Judge McAfee's Ruling OUT LOUD Taking Victory Lap for Fani Willis

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:00 AM on March 15, 2024
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Fani Willis has gotten away with being a corrupt DA.

Make no bones about it. 

You know, when CNN was talking about what a big deal it was that she'd been caught perjuring herself we thought MAYBE, just maybe someone on the Left would finally be held accountable for his or her actions but, no.

Monica Crowley had some thoughts:

Her post continues:

Apparently, it's OK for her to lie to the Court but nobody else. Man, these judges and prosecutors are twisting the law beyond all recognition to get Trump.

Meanwhile, she will bounce Wade so fast your head will spin.

The corruption runs so deep. Everywhere.

Corruption runs so deep.

Indeed ... check out this thread that was posted under her tweet. Maybe we should adjust our tinfoil hates but it sure sounds like McAfee followed orders. Take a look:

So is Norm here admitting the judge did not make his own decision? Hrm.

What do you want to bet he wouldn't be calling this a 'clever ruling' if Willis was being removed?

It's as if he doesn't realize she perjured herself, several times.

Pretty sure giving her boyfriend a job so they could take pricy vacations on the taxpayer's dollar is a conflict of interest but hey, what do we know?

Oh, brother.

Uh-huh.

The judge makes it possible for Fani to get away with everything because he's a fan.

Yes, we know.

What a dbag, right?

All of them.

