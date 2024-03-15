CNN Legal Analyst Says Quiet Part About Judge McAfee's Ruling OUT LOUD Taking Victory Lap for Fani Willis

Fani Willis has gotten away with being a corrupt DA.

Make no bones about it.

You know, when CNN was talking about what a big deal it was that she'd been caught perjuring herself we thought MAYBE, just maybe someone on the Left would finally be held accountable for his or her actions but, no.

Advertisement

Monica Crowley had some thoughts:

Judge McAfee rules that Nathan Wade must step aside in the Georgia case in order for Fani Willis to stay on.



McAfee is a Democrat who worked for Willis, donated to her campaign, voted for her, & is up for re-election so he was never going to disqualify her.



Apparently it's OK… — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) March 15, 2024

Her post continues:

Apparently, it's OK for her to lie to the Court but nobody else. Man, these judges and prosecutors are twisting the law beyond all recognition to get Trump. Meanwhile, she will bounce Wade so fast your head will spin. The corruption runs so deep. Everywhere.

Corruption runs so deep.

Indeed ... check out this thread that was posted under her tweet. Maybe we should adjust our tinfoil hates but it sure sounds like McAfee followed orders. Take a look:

BREAKING: Judge McAfee has followed our recommendation and called for Wade to go👇



If he does—& he will—Willis stays



Now let’s get that trial scheduled for the summer!



A thread (1/x)https://t.co/Ipueyui43h — Norm Eisen (norm.eisen on Threads) (@NormEisen) March 15, 2024

So is Norm here admitting the judge did not make his own decision? Hrm.

The Judge embraced the essence of Solomonic wisdom in his clever ruling by recognizing there was no actual disqualifying conflict of interest, but that the appearance of impropriety is distracting from the main issue at stake in this case -- alleged election interference



I've… — Norm Eisen (norm.eisen on Threads) (@NormEisen) March 15, 2024

What do you want to bet he wouldn't be calling this a 'clever ruling' if Willis was being removed?

It's as if he doesn't realize she perjured herself, several times.

Let's get in to the nitty gritty...



1st the Judge makes very clear that the two alleged grounds for disqualification (1) an actual conflict of interest and (3) forensic misconduct are both denied -- the defendants failed to meet their burden of proof!(3/x) — Norm Eisen (norm.eisen on Threads) (@NormEisen) March 15, 2024

Under GA law, a DQ conflict of interest exists only when a relationship means that a prosecutor would have motivation to make a decision that clashes with their duty to seek justice -- & the judge ruled that steep burden was not methttps://t.co/Ipueyui43h (4/x) — Norm Eisen (norm.eisen on Threads) (@NormEisen) March 15, 2024

Pretty sure giving her boyfriend a job so they could take pricy vacations on the taxpayer's dollar is a conflict of interest but hey, what do we know?

The Judge doesn't stop there, tho. He says that the established record (which btw was established very publicly over the course of the last 9+ weeks has caused a clear "appearance of impropriety that infects" the DAs team...



...& he is right! This is a new Judge, but he is… — Norm Eisen (norm.eisen on Threads) (@NormEisen) March 15, 2024

Oh, brother.

The judge sites previous instances of appellate courts applying the "appearance of impropriety" standard to state prosecutors. The appearance can undermine the legal system itself!



& in a case as high-profile & essential to our democracy as this one, any element that could… — Norm Eisen (norm.eisen on Threads) (@NormEisen) March 15, 2024

Advertisement

Uh-huh.

So what does Judge McAfee do with all that? He says the DA & her entire office (!) can step aside and allow the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council to reassign the case.



OR Wade can withdraw, allowing the DA and the rest of the team to move forward without him distracting from the… — Norm Eisen (norm.eisen on Threads) (@NormEisen) March 15, 2024

The judge makes it possible for Fani to get away with everything because he's a fan.

Yes, we know.

I've said Wade should have stepped down from the very beginning 👉https://t.co/fnXXCAPjwF…



& now w Judge McAfee's ruling, he likely will and the case can go on & focus on the real issue at stake here -- alleged election interference by the former pres & co-defendants (8/8,… — Norm Eisen (norm.eisen on Threads) (@NormEisen) March 15, 2024

What a dbag, right?

All of them.

======================================================================

Related:

'ABSOLUTE Trash': Jake Tapper's Aaron Rodgers Segment a Reminder You Do NOT Hate the Media Enough (Watch)

TWOFER! Ted Cruz Uses Chuck Schumer to DROP Jerry Nadler and His Anti-Israel Rhetoric in 1 BRUTAL Tweet

Eric Swalwell Claims MAGA is Threatening Him and LOL You'll Never GUESS Who Believes Him (Ok, You Might)

'An Inflation MACHINE': Sen. John Kennedy FLAMES Biden About Inflation as Only He Can and BAHAHA (Watch)

James Lindsay Gives David Hogg a LESSON in Illegal Immigration He Won't SOON Forget With Just ONE Tweet

Advertisement

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.