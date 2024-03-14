James Lindsay Gives David Hogg a LESSON in Illegal Immigration He Won't SOON Forget With Just ONE Tweet

My Message to Joe Is Simple: Stop Lying About a Stutter You Didn't...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:50 PM on March 14, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Harvard's pride and joy once again said something stupid that made the university look even stupider. David Hogg really thought he had a 'gotcha' here with this post about America sending guns to Haiti ... 

Stay with us, it gets funnier. 

Well, for us, not David.

It started here:

Ummm ... ya' don't say?

Who wants to tell him? 

Oh, good, James Lindsay 'told' him. 

HA!

Move over Boy Wonder, make way for Boy Harvard.

Ding ding ding.

Ahem.

Remember when Holder said he'd investigate himself? Good times.

Very unimpressive. That's accurate.

He's so wacky!

It's like Reagan said, 'The trouble with our liberal friends is not that they're ignorant. It's just that they know so much that isn't so.'

David Hogg is the EPITOME of that quote.

======================================================================

