James Lindsay Gives David Hogg a LESSON in Illegal Immigration He Won't SOON Forget With Just ONE Tweet

Harvard's pride and joy once again said something stupid that made the university look even stupider. David Hogg really thought he had a 'gotcha' here with this post about America sending guns to Haiti ...

Advertisement

Stay with us, it gets funnier.

Well, for us, not David.

It started here:

Guess where many of the guns being used to destabilize Haiti are coming from- hint it’s America. — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) March 13, 2024

Ummm ... ya' don't say?

Who wants to tell him?

Oh, good, James Lindsay 'told' him.

How would closing the border and all the smuggling operations trading guns for drugs, money, and sex slaves impact this problem, Boy Harvard? 2000-word essay, due next week. https://t.co/LKW3HTjejg — James Lindsay, number one Gay Studies author (@ConceptualJames) March 14, 2024

HA!

Move over Boy Wonder, make way for Boy Harvard.

Obama/Biden: fast and furious part 2. — corandog (@corandog) March 13, 2024

Your buddies at the CIA and ATF are the gun runners. Obama's AG Eric Holder can provide you more specifics. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) March 14, 2024

The Clintons did more to stabilize Haiti than anything — Politically Stripped ™️ (@politstrip) March 14, 2024

Ding ding ding.

Ahem.

Remember when Holder said he'd investigate himself? Good times.

FFS, I know you have a really low SAT score but sheesh. I comment to one of you lies and now back in my feed. You’re very unimpressive. — 🇺🇸 Hakim 🇺🇸 (@kareemjeanjr) March 14, 2024

Very unimpressive. That's accurate.

Obama up to another one of his whacky gun-running schemes again? — Whisky N Cigars (@whisky_n_cigars) March 13, 2024

He's so wacky!

Ever heard of operation fast and furious? Who facilitated that and why? The more you know — BabaYaga (@BabaYaga2397) March 13, 2024

It's like Reagan said, 'The trouble with our liberal friends is not that they're ignorant. It's just that they know so much that isn't so.'

David Hogg is the EPITOME of that quote.

======================================================================

Related:

Hot DAMN! 'Cocaine Mitch' McConnell Is BACK, LIGHTS Chuck Schumer UP for Calling for New Israel Elections

BIDENOMICS! Inflation Rose Even MORE Than Expected in Feb. and Lefties Spinning Like CRAZY is SO Telling

'INSANE'! Chuck Schumer Proves He's Willing to Go Above and BEYOND to Bend the Knee for ... Hamas

Wow, THAT Backfired! LOL! Hunter Biden SUDDENLY Having Second Thoughts About Public Hearing HE Requested

REEE! AOC Throwing a HISSY FIT Because CNN Was Actually HONEST About Ilhan Omar Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.