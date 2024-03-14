'INSANE'! Chuck Schumer Proves He's Willing to Go Above and BEYOND to Bend the Knee for ... Hamas

Chuck Schumer will reportedly call for new elections in Israel because he believes Netanyahu is an 'obstacle to peace.'

Not the blood-thirsty terrorists who attacked, raped, tortured, and murdered thousands of innocent Israelis ... no no, Netanyahu is the problem. Can we just say Chuckles sucks because he does ... he sucks.

If we're not supposed to say Chuck Schumer sucks we'll apologize for saying Chuck Schumer sucks later.

Ahem.

NEWS — Schumer will call for new elections in Israel & say Netanyahu is an “obstacle to peace.” Speaking on floor now.



“The Netanyahu coalition no longer fits the needs of Israel...the Israeli people are being stifled right now by a governing vision that is stuck in the past.” — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) March 14, 2024

Eh. We're pretty sure Israelis would like to continue existing, Chuck. Just sayin'.

SCHUMER says Netanyahu is pursuing “dangerous & inflammatory policies that test existing U.S. standards for assistance”



If Netanyahu stays in power post-war, the U.S. should “play a more active role in shaping Israeli policy by using our leverage to change the present course” — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) March 14, 2024

Authoritarians are gonna authoritarian.

Schumer: “Contrary to the unfounded, absurd, and offensive claims by some that the Jewish people are “colonizers” in their ancestral homeland, Jewish people have lived in the Holy Land continuously for more than three millennia.” — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) March 14, 2024

So why wouldn't he support Netanyahu defending his people?

Dude makes no sense.

As usual.

But not new elections in Palestine to oust the party that planned the mass execution and rape of innocent Israelis



hahahahah man the commies have fully taken over the Dem party — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) March 14, 2024

So the Dems are so desperate to appease the pro Hamas mobs that they are now suggesting that the US should actively engage in regime change in a free liberal democracy?



Insane. — mallen2024 (@mallen20243) March 14, 2024

@SenSchumer If this is true you should follow your statement with a resignation. — Paul Hoagland (@PaulHoagland11) March 14, 2024

"Schumer will call for" nothing. He don't run the world. What a joke that dude is. — Slender Mandalorian (@SlenderMando) March 14, 2024

So @SenSchumer is leading an insurrection against a foreign leader who is the US only ally in the middle east. Wow 😳 — Florida Renegade 🗣🙀🙏⚓ (@MsRobotoFL) March 14, 2024

When people, especially Democrats, show you who they really are, believe them.

What an a-hole.

