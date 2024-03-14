BIDENOMICS! Inflation Rose Even MORE Than Expected in Feb. and Lefties Spinning Like...
The Sun Is Now Racist?
'Duty, Honor, Country': West Point to Remove MacArthur's Words From Mission Statement
Wow, THAT Backfired! LOL! Hunter Biden SUDDENLY Having Second Thoughts About Public Hearin...
REEE! AOC Throwing a HISSY FIT Because CNN Was Actually HONEST About Ilhan...
Canadian Police Urge Citizens to Make Life Easier for Car Thieves to Avoid...
Is This Why the UK Decided to Ban ‘Gender-Affirming Care’ for Kids?
RIP: Paul Alexander, the Man in the Iron Lung, Dies at 78
Trust the Experts? Janet Yellen 'Regrets' Calling Inflation Transitory and Her Apology Is...
Hot Take: There's Literally Not One Single Way Illegal Immigration' Impacts Anyone's Life...
Sen. Raphael Warnock Tells Joy Reid the Laken Riley Act was 'Smoke and...
Medical Examiner Says Nex Benedict Died of Suicide, Not Blunt Trauma
Game Developer Has No White People on Her Team 'To Create a Safe...
Leana Wen Writes About Florida's Devastating and Tragic Measles Outbreak

'INSANE'! Chuck Schumer Proves He's Willing to Go Above and BEYOND to Bend the Knee for ... Hamas

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:10 PM on March 14, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Chuck Schumer will reportedly call for new elections in Israel because he believes Netanyahu is an 'obstacle to peace.'

Not the blood-thirsty terrorists who attacked, raped, tortured, and murdered thousands of innocent Israelis ... no no, Netanyahu is the problem. Can we just say Chuckles sucks because he does ... he sucks.

Advertisement

If we're not supposed to say Chuck Schumer sucks we'll apologize for saying Chuck Schumer sucks later.

Ahem.

Eh. We're pretty sure Israelis would like to continue existing, Chuck. Just sayin'.

Authoritarians are gonna authoritarian.

So why wouldn't he support Netanyahu defending his people?

Recommended

REEE! AOC Throwing a HISSY FIT Because CNN Was Actually HONEST About Ilhan Omar Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong
Sam J.
Advertisement

Dude makes no sense.

As usual.

When people, especially Democrats, show you who they really are, believe them.

What an a-hole.

======================================================================

Related:

Gosh, What CHANGED?! Hunter Biden SUDDENLY Having Second Thoughts About Public Hearing HE Requested

REEE! AOC Throwing a HISSY FIT Because CNN Was Actually HONEST About Ilhan Omar Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

Advertisement

ARGLE BARGLE! John Fetterman Calls Biden OUT for 'Conditioning Aid' to Israel and Lefties Just Can't DEAL

The Lincoln Project Accidentally Makes Case to Not Only Try BUT CONVICT Biden and We Can't Stop Laughing

YIKES: Rep. Steve Cohen Loses It Questioning Hur About Biden and Ends Up Only Confusing HIMSELF (Watch)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: CHUCK SCHUMER ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

REEE! AOC Throwing a HISSY FIT Because CNN Was Actually HONEST About Ilhan Omar Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong
Sam J.
Canadian Police Urge Citizens to Make Life Easier for Car Thieves to Avoid Being Assaulted...Wait, WHAT?
Coucy
Wow, THAT Backfired! LOL! Hunter Biden SUDDENLY Having Second Thoughts About Public Hearing HE Requested
Sam J.
'Duty, Honor, Country': West Point to Remove MacArthur's Words From Mission Statement
Amy Curtis
BIDENOMICS! Inflation Rose Even MORE Than Expected in Feb. and Lefties Spinning Like CRAZY is SO Telling
Sam J.
Trust the Experts? Janet Yellen 'Regrets' Calling Inflation Transitory and Her Apology Is NOT Accepted
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
REEE! AOC Throwing a HISSY FIT Because CNN Was Actually HONEST About Ilhan Omar Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong Sam J.
Advertisement