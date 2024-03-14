Wow, THAT Backfired! LOL! Hunter Biden SUDDENLY Having Second Thoughts About Public Hearing HE Requested

With the Hur Report taking center stage this week, it's easy to miss developments with Hunter Biden. Unless, of course, you're Jonathan Turley and keep track of all of this stuff because you're a smart cookie who can multitask.

Advertisement

Seems the son Joe just loves SO MUCH suddenly doesn't want that public hearing HE himself requested.

Wonder why.

Remember when Hunter Biden and his counsel Abby Lowell called for a public hearing to "let the light shine on these proceedings”?

Hunter just declined to appear in a public hearing. It appears that he is suddenly heliophobic. https://t.co/F2k6rR2aQn — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 13, 2024

From The Hill:

President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, won’t appear before Congress at a slated March 20 hearing, with his attorney telling House Republicans that he “declines your invitation to this carnival side show.” The letter to House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) comes after he apparently set a hearing date without first consulting Hunter Biden for his availability, arranging for his testimony alongside some former business partners who have been critical of the president’s son.

There's more:

Comer’s request for a public hearing was in line with earlier demands from Biden to appear publicly before the panel. Biden, as well as Democrats and other past witnesses who have been deposed, have accused Republicans on the committee of releasing cherry-picked exchanges from interviews or mischaracterizing their statements.

Biden had initially skirted an earlier scheduled deposition, instead holding a press conference on the Senate lawn demanding a public hearing. That spurred lawmakers to mull a contempt referral, a process that ended when he later agreed to meet behind closed doors.

Hrm.

Turley continued:

...He certainly does have proceedings in California due to pending criminal charges but there is no indication of a desire to work out dates. Lowell stated that he considers the matter closed. Clearly the House does not. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 13, 2024

Lowell can consider the matter closed all he wants, but until the House also considers it closed, it really doesn't matter.

Backfired! — Greg Anderson (@sparkygreg) March 13, 2024

You could say that.

That's because he's never stopped using drugs



His pupils tell the tale



Hunter will never clean up and he knows it — 🇺🇲Salty Texan (@texan_maga) March 13, 2024

Who could’ve possibly seen this coming? — Phillip Jackson (@PEJ1952) March 13, 2024

Oooh, ooh, we could!

We did actually.

======================================================================

Related:

REEE! AOC Throwing a HISSY FIT Because CNN Was Actually HONEST About Ilhan Omar Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

ARGLE BARGLE! John Fetterman Calls Biden OUT for 'Conditioning Aid' to Israel and Lefties Just Can't DEAL

The Lincoln Project Accidentally Makes Case to Not Only Try BUT CONVICT Biden and We Can't Stop Laughing

YIKES: Rep. Steve Cohen Loses It Questioning Hur About Biden and Ends Up Only Confusing HIMSELF (Watch)

Advertisement

HA! Look on Eric Swalwell's FACE When Hur SHUTS Him Down Refusing to Talk About Trump is DELISH (Watch)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.