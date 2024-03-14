BIDENOMICS! Inflation Rose Even MORE Than Expected in Feb. and Lefties Spinning Like...
Wow, THAT Backfired! LOL! Hunter Biden SUDDENLY Having Second Thoughts About Public Hearing HE Requested

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on March 14, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

With the Hur Report taking center stage this week, it's easy to miss developments with Hunter Biden. Unless, of course, you're Jonathan Turley and keep track of all of this stuff because you're a smart cookie who can multitask.

Seems the son Joe just loves SO MUCH suddenly doesn't want that public hearing HE himself requested.

Wonder why.

From The Hill:

President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, won’t appear before Congress at a slated March 20 hearing, with his attorney telling House Republicans that he “declines your invitation to this carnival side show.”

The letter to House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) comes after he apparently set a hearing date without first consulting Hunter Biden for his availability, arranging for his testimony alongside some former business partners who have been critical of the president’s son.

There's more:

Comer’s request for a public hearing was in line with earlier demands from Biden to appear publicly before the panel.

Biden, as well as Democrats and other past witnesses who have been deposed, have accused Republicans on the committee of releasing cherry-picked exchanges from interviews or mischaracterizing their statements.

Biden had initially skirted an earlier scheduled deposition, instead holding a press conference on the Senate lawn demanding a public hearing. That spurred lawmakers to mull a contempt referral, a process that ended when he later agreed to meet behind closed doors.

Hrm.

Turley continued:

Lowell can consider the matter closed all he wants, but until the House also considers it closed, it really doesn't matter.

You could say that.

Oooh, ooh, we could!

We did actually.

======================================================================

