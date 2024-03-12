HA! Look on Eric Swalwell's FACE When Hur SHUTS Him Down Refusing to Talk About Trump is DELISH (Watch)

There is so much insanity with this Hur testimony today that this editor can hardly keep up ...

We owe Hur a thank you note and some cookies.

Especially after watching him shut Eric Swalwell TF down.

Glorious.

Watch:

WATCH: Congressman Eric Swalwell uses his time to bash Trump and falsely state that Trump wants to stop legal immigration and tries to get Special Counsel Hur to condemn Trump and he’s having none of it!



“I’m not here to talk about Trump, I’m here to talk about this report… pic.twitter.com/D3vNXJMaXt — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) March 12, 2024

HAAAAA.

Nice try, Fang Banger.

Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell — who was removed from the House Intelligence Committee over his relationship with a Chinese spy — says Special Counsel Hur can't be credible unless he refuses to accept a non-existent presidential appointment pic.twitter.com/9nV2RpOqij — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 12, 2024

Eric is a hot mess. Sure, Nadler is a wreck and Raskin is a nut ... but Eric is all three.

Bizarre “questioning” from Rep. Eric Swalwell. He talked about Trump the whole time before playing a compilation video of some of Trump’s remarks. — Stephanie Myers (@_StephanieMyers) March 12, 2024

So are they saying Trump shouldn't be charged or held accountable because he's not mentally sharp enough? This all seems like a seriously bizarre round of questioning from the Democrats. Ok, fine, they think Biden is sharp as a tack - then he should be charged.

Are they trying to get him charged?

Eric Swalwell really is one of the slimiest people in Congress. — Daniel de la Fé (@dandelafe) March 12, 2024

And that is really sayin' something.

Eric Swalwell demands that Robert Hur forswear any appointment in a future Trump administration. Maybe he should pledge not to sleep with a Chinese spy before he makes others take pledges. — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) March 12, 2024

That seems fair, yeah?

