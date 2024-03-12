'Willfully Retained Classified Docs': Special Counsel Robert Hur Just Absolutely ENDED Joe...
HA! Look on Eric Swalwell's FACE When Hur SHUTS Him Down Refusing to Talk About Trump is DELISH (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:50 PM on March 12, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

There is so much insanity with this Hur testimony today that this editor can hardly keep up ... 

We owe Hur a thank you note and some cookies.

Especially after watching him shut Eric Swalwell TF down.

Glorious.

Watch:

HAAAAA.

Nice try, Fang Banger.

Eric is a hot mess. Sure, Nadler is a wreck and Raskin is a nut ... but Eric is all three.

So are they saying Trump shouldn't be charged or held accountable because he's not mentally sharp enough? This all seems like a seriously bizarre round of questioning from the Democrats. Ok, fine, they think Biden is sharp as a tack - then he should be charged.

Are they trying to get him charged?

And that is really sayin' something.

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

