You KNOW the Hur Report Must Be REALLY BAD for Biden Because Jerry Nadler of Course 'Went THERE' (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:05 AM on March 12, 2024
Twitchy

Jerry Nadler is such a toad.

He's always been a toad and he will always be a toad.

Not to mention the guy still hasn't figured out how to wear a belt.

Yeah, we're being petty but after spending eight years writing about this toad of a man you'd be petty too.

Sounds like Jerry thinks Biden should be charged since, you know, he supposedly has the mental acuity to navigate the situation.

Watch:

Imagine being angry that they charged Trump and not Biden. We got nothin'.

And ironically, neither does Jerry.

It feels like only yesterday we were watching Jerry waddle off stage during a presser for no apparent reason ... *cough cough*

Right?

If Biden is more mentally fit than Trump to 'navigate the situation', charge Biden.

Sadly, we all know that's just not true, especially when you look at the Hur transcript. Biden is a hot mess and has zero business leading a dog around, let alone the free world.

Never change, Nadler.

BOOM: Megyn Kelly SHREDS George Stephanopoulos Over Disgusting Nancy Mace Interview
Amy Curtis
Wow.

