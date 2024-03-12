You KNOW the Hur Report Must Be REALLY BAD for Biden Because Jerry Nadler of Course 'Went THERE' (Watch)

Jerry Nadler is such a toad.

He's always been a toad and he will always be a toad.

Not to mention the guy still hasn't figured out how to wear a belt.

Yeah, we're being petty but after spending eight years writing about this toad of a man you'd be petty too.

Advertisement

Sounds like Jerry thinks Biden should be charged since, you know, he supposedly has the mental acuity to navigate the situation.

Watch:

Rep. Gerrold Nadler:



"Why did the president charge Former President Trump but not President Biden? ...Former President Trump was fundamentally incapable...President Biden had the mental acuity to navigate this situation!" pic.twitter.com/8NyIdSV2Eb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 12, 2024

Imagine being angry that they charged Trump and not Biden. We got nothin'.

And ironically, neither does Jerry.

Here we go again with the weeble wobbler Dem Nadler doing his TDS intro to the Hearing. — URSTRULY 🇺🇸 (@Lpac2017) March 12, 2024

It feels like only yesterday we were watching Jerry waddle off stage during a presser for no apparent reason ... *cough cough*

If any of that is true - then the reason for not charging Pudding Head is gone...charge him now. — The Central Scrutinizer (@Pacingthe_cage) March 12, 2024

Right?

If Biden is more mentally fit than Trump to 'navigate the situation', charge Biden.

Sadly, we all know that's just not true, especially when you look at the Hur transcript. Biden is a hot mess and has zero business leading a dog around, let alone the free world.

Never change, Nadler.

"Do you have any reason to believe that President Biden lied to you?"



SPECIAL COUNSEL HUR: Yes pic.twitter.com/IfauV8Mvz3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 12, 2024

Wow.

======================================================================

Related:

Straight-FIRE Post Takes Biden's Claims About Economy, Inflation, and Jobs APART By the Numbers and DAMN

House Repubs Publish New Report on Fani Willis and HOO BOY She's in Even MORE Hot Water (J6 Committee?!)

WHOA: Hur Transcript Released - We Didn't Think It Could Get ANY Worse for Biden, We Were WRONG (Thread)

Pete's Hubby Chasten Buttigieg REALLY Screwed Up This Time Subtweeting Libs of TikTok Because DAAAMN SON

J.K. Rowling Takes on HORDE of Fussy, Violent, Mouth-Breathing, Trans-Activist Trolls and It's GLORIOUS

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.