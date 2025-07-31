Jake Tapper's Rare Dem Takedown: Pelosi's Insider Trading Tantrum Meets an Unusually Bold CNN

MORE Declassified Docs Put Hillary Clinton Up to Her Neck In the 'Russia...
justmindy
justmindy | 11:25 AM on July 31, 2025
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

If the truth hurts say 'OW', Nance! Apparently, Pelosi has a difficult time being called out on her own nonsense. 

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blew up at CNN’s Jake Tapper live on air Wednesday when the broadcaster confronted her about her husband’s stock trades and allegations of insider trading.

Pelosi, 85, grew testy when presented with a clip of Trump alleging she grew her fortune “by having inside information” during an interview on “The Lead with Jake Tapper.”

“Why do you have to read that?” Pelosi (D-Calif.) scoffed as she gesticulated angrily.

“We‘re here to talk about the 60th anniversary of Medicaid. That‘s what I agreed to come to talk,” she sniped. 

Tapper noted that he merely “wanted to give you a chance to respond” to the president’s accusations. 

“That‘s ridiculous,” the former House Democratic leader shot back. 

“In fact, I very much support the [efforts to] stop the trading of members of Congress.”

“Not that I think anybody is doing anything wrong. If they are, they are prosecuted, and they go to jail. But because of the confidence it instills in the American people, don‘t worry about this.” 

It is a little disconcerting. 

It's also not the Jeni's ice cream.

They are not good people.

What's that the Democrats say .... 'No one is above the law'. 

She was the Queen of exploiting it. 

The best!

The grift will continue.

Who would've guessed? 

Definitely don't believe her. Ever.

There is probably a reason for that. 

