Jake Tapper's Rare Dem Takedown: Pelosi's Insider Trading Tantrum Meets an Unusually Bold CNN

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blew up at CNN’s Jake Tapper live on air Wednesday when the broadcaster confronted her about her husband’s stock trades and allegations of insider trading.
Pelosi, 85, grew testy when presented with a clip of Trump alleging she grew her fortune “by having inside information” during an interview on “The Lead with Jake Tapper.”
“Why do you have to read that?” Pelosi (D-Calif.) scoffed as she gesticulated angrily.
“We‘re here to talk about the 60th anniversary of Medicaid. That‘s what I agreed to come to talk,” she sniped.
Tapper noted that he merely “wanted to give you a chance to respond” to the president’s accusations.
“That‘s ridiculous,” the former House Democratic leader shot back.
“In fact, I very much support the [efforts to] stop the trading of members of Congress.”
“Not that I think anybody is doing anything wrong. If they are, they are prosecuted, and they go to jail. But because of the confidence it instills in the American people, don‘t worry about this.”
