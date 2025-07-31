The Kids Are Alright: Pew Research Shows GIGANTIC Gen Z Party Shift Away From the Left

As much as it pains all of us aging Gen Xers, we no longer dictate what the current 'vibe' is in America.

Don't laugh at us. We're still traumatized that we get AARP membership cards in the mail on our birthdays.

As has always been the case in our culture, the vibe is primarily determined by the youth.

And Whoa, Nellie! Is there a gigantic vibe shift going on right now with America's younger generation, or what?

We knew it was happening (as old as we're getting, our eyes and ears still work ... for now), but we're not sure anyone thought it was as gigantic as it is.

For evidence, look at these two party identification polls from Pew Research from only TWO YEARS AGO, compared to today.

Pew Research is showing some incredible partisan swings from 2023 to 2025.



18-29 Men: 🔴R+44

18-29 Women: 🔴R+14

30-49 Men: 🔴R+15

30-49 Women: 🔵D+3

50-64 Men: 🔴R+3

50-64 Women: 🔴R+1

65+ Men: 🔵D+6

65+ Women: 🔵D+2 pic.twitter.com/YI6T2lpFqx — Christian Heiens 🏛 (@ChristianHeiens) July 30, 2025

Wow!

The shift is significant across all age groups except for boomers (who, not coincidentally, are the only people who still watch cable news or Stephen Colbert) and millennial women, but in the Gen Z group? Just a monumental shift.

Plus 14 among young women and a whopping PLUS 44 with young men.

Call us crazy, but maybe the left telling men -- particularly young men -- for YEARS that they're all toxic fascists and the reason everything sucks hasn't worked out so well for the Democrats.

Neither has telling young women that men belong in their sports and locker rooms.

Big time.

Remember prior to the election when Democrats decided to have their influencers do a “they’ll take away your porn” messaging campaign to try to scare men into voting for Kamala?



Perhaps that kind of shallow, gross typecasting wasn’t the smartest play? https://t.co/EvDpfiFJIm — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 31, 2025

Everything about the Harris campaign was fake and shallow. Laughably and transparently so.

Say what you want about Gen Z, but they grew up online (for better or worse), and they are extremely adept at spotting frauds and phonies when they see them.

Let’s check in on how “hot blond chicks with big knockers is Nazi propaganda” is going for the Dems….. https://t.co/PUEsymVmB2 — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 31, 2025

HA.

The Democrats -- with a straight face -- also tried to tell young men (and young women) that Tim Walz and Doug Emhoff were the new faces of masculinity.

How'd that work out?

No one is ready for how Right Wing young men are now https://t.co/EnRsGpNxYZ — William Wolfe 🇺🇸 (@William_E_Wolfe) July 31, 2025

Be a-scared, Democrats. Be very a-scared.

the kids are alright https://t.co/x7a1AAhjAT — Tom Sauer (@thomasbsauer) July 31, 2025

Maybe not the ones who spend their lives screaming on TikTok, but overall? Yes, the kids are very much alright.

And we don't think it's going to get better for Democrats the younger we go.

Wait til you can poll Gen Alpha. My 12 year just put a trump flag on his bike 😂 — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) July 30, 2025

Haha. Based.

We're guessing that 12-year-old doesn't like his teachers telling him he might be a girl because he once said that something pink was pretty.

Democrat party is now the party of middle aged single women and boomers. — BowTied Christmas (@BowTiedXmas) July 30, 2025

And virtually no one else.

We're old enough (see kids, we geriatrics do know a thing or two) to remember when Democrats used to say that 'Republicans will soon die out like the dinosaurs.'

We wonder if they still feel that way.

Women born between 1995 and 1975:



Why? What’s your deal? What are you getting out of this? pic.twitter.com/I9Xq8RBl7U — ib (@Indian_Bronson) July 31, 2025

That's the only discouraging number among all of them, and it's disturbing.

But Democrats can't win elections on that demographic alone.

I guess blaming everything on toxic masculinity didn’t sell well to young men…who knew? — unc1eBizzle (@BizzleUnc1e) July 30, 2025

Maybe Democrats should try hiring more 'influencers' like Harry Sisson and Chris Mowrey. Because they have been doing such a bang-up job.

Marine Robert Sterling provided an outstanding and detailed analysis of the seismic shift:

The left has no idea the monster they’ve created with Gen Z men. Absolutely no idea.



These guys spent their formative years navigating an unprecedented social experiment—COVID lockdowns; DEI struggle sessions; pronouns, micro-aggressions, land acknowledgements, intersectional… https://t.co/qQP4xIYEJT — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) July 31, 2025

... intersectional justice—and, as a demographic, they simply snapped. They stopped fearing cancellation, they realized black marks on social credit scores don’t leave permanent stains, and they started owning—rather than futilely trying to defend against—the accusations of villainry they had suffered since young age.



It’s a wholesale reactionary movement against a political system—more than that, a culture at large—which, rightly or wrongly, they see as dedicated to their emasculation. A system that, in their view, creates little of value, affords them scant opportunity, celebrates that which is ugly and mediocre and profanes that which is sacred.



From the fires of this crucible is emerging the most right-wing generation I’ve ever seen. And from the unhinged group chats of today are emerging the legislators and congressmen of tomorrow.



The left has no idea what they have done, and they can’t imagine what the second- and third-order effects of this will be.

Every freaking word of that post.

The shift is catastrophic for Democrats, who show no signs of slowing down in their radicalism, so the numbers will probably be even worse for them in another year.

But it's also a warning to Republicans, particularly the squishy ones who still think bowing to a mob that hates you is a good idea.

Yeah, Gen Z is absolutely DONE with all of that.

We laugh a lot and point fingers at the terminally online young people who act like deranged fools for clicks and engagement. They deserve it.

But the vast majority of Gen Z is better than that, and we should appreciate them for it.

However, our Gen X music is still better.

