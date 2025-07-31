Greg Gutfeld Has the Perfect Analogy for Sen. Cory Booker's Raging Senate Theatrics
Green Dreams Crash: When Gluing Yourself to the Road Isn’t Winning Any Climate...
Mary Katharine Ham Mocks Left's Week-Long Meltdown Over Sydney Sweeney's Jeans Ad
Dem Sen. Elissa Slotkin Spins the Deep State to Stephen Colbert and 'She...
Is It a Recipe for Word Salad? Kamala Harris Announces She's Written Book...
When Harry Met Petey: Sisson Meets Buttigieg in Matching Suits to Discuss the...
Scott Jennings Gleefully Gloats as Great Economic News Destroys Dems’ Cultish Doom and...
Demented Denim: AI Fashion Show Has Both Sides of the Political Aisle Celebrating...
LeBron James Tells AI Company No More Using His Pregnant Likeness in Videos...
Well, that’s Rich! Actor Harrison Ford Decries the ‘Economics’ that Made Him a...
VIP
Justine Bateman Critiques Video of Woman Claiming American Eagle Ad Revived Past Trauma
Golden Summer: Dunkin’ Donuts Joins the ‘Gene’ Ad Game and Triggers Woke Wave...
It Looks Like Axios Used the Same Starving Child That Prompted NYT Editor’s...
Report: King Charles ‘Appalled’ by Trump’s Comments on Immigration to the UK

The Kids Are Alright: Pew Research Shows GIGANTIC Gen Z Party Shift Away From the Left

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 10:00 AM on July 31, 2025
ImgFlip

As much as it pains all of us aging Gen Xers, we no longer dictate what the current 'vibe' is in America.

Don't laugh at us. We're still traumatized that we get AARP membership cards in the mail on our birthdays. 

Advertisement

As has always been the case in our culture, the vibe is primarily determined by the youth. 

And Whoa, Nellie! Is there a gigantic vibe shift going on right now with America's younger generation, or what? 

We knew it was happening (as old as we're getting, our eyes and ears still work ... for now), but we're not sure anyone thought it was as gigantic as it is. 

For evidence, look at these two party identification polls from Pew Research from only TWO YEARS AGO, compared to today. 

Wow! 

The shift is significant across all age groups except for boomers (who, not coincidentally, are the only people who still watch cable news or Stephen Colbert) and millennial women, but in the Gen Z group? Just a monumental shift. 

Plus 14 among young women and a whopping PLUS 44 with young men. 

Call us crazy, but maybe the left telling men -- particularly young men -- for YEARS that they're all toxic fascists and the reason everything sucks hasn't worked out so well for the Democrats. 

Neither has telling young women that men belong in their sports and locker rooms. 

Recommended

Mary Katharine Ham Mocks Left's Week-Long Meltdown Over Sydney Sweeney's Jeans Ad
justmindy
Advertisement

Big time. 

Everything about the Harris campaign was fake and shallow. Laughably and transparently so. 

Say what you want about Gen Z, but they grew up online (for better or worse), and they are extremely adept at spotting frauds and phonies when they see them.

HA. 

The Democrats -- with a straight face -- also tried to tell young men (and young women) that Tim Walz and Doug Emhoff were the new faces of masculinity. 

How'd that work out? 

Advertisement

Be a-scared, Democrats. Be very a-scared. 

Maybe not the ones who spend their lives screaming on TikTok, but overall? Yes, the kids are very much alright. 

And we don't think it's going to get better for Democrats the younger we go. 

Haha. Based. 

We're guessing that 12-year-old doesn't like his teachers telling him he might be a girl because he once said that something pink was pretty.

And virtually no one else. 

We're old enough (see kids, we geriatrics do know a thing or two) to remember when Democrats used to say that 'Republicans will soon die out like the dinosaurs.' 

We wonder if they still feel that way. 

That's the only discouraging number among all of them, and it's disturbing. 

But Democrats can't win elections on that demographic alone. 

Advertisement

Maybe Democrats should try hiring more 'influencers' like Harry Sisson and Chris Mowrey. Because they have been doing such a bang-up job. 

Marine Robert Sterling provided an outstanding and detailed analysis of the seismic shift:

... intersectional justice—and, as a demographic, they simply snapped. They stopped fearing cancellation, they realized black marks on social credit scores don’t leave permanent stains, and they started owning—rather than futilely trying to defend against—the accusations of villainry they had suffered since young age. 

It’s a wholesale reactionary movement against a political system—more than that, a culture at large—which, rightly or wrongly, they see as dedicated to their emasculation. A system that, in their view, creates little of value, affords them scant opportunity, celebrates that which is ugly and mediocre and profanes that which is sacred.

From the fires of this crucible is emerging the most right-wing generation I’ve ever seen. And from the unhinged group chats of today are emerging the legislators and congressmen of tomorrow. 

The left has no idea what they have done, and they can’t imagine what the second- and third-order effects of this will be.

Advertisement

Every freaking word of that post. 

The shift is catastrophic for Democrats, who show no signs of slowing down in their radicalism, so the numbers will probably be even worse for them in another year. 

But it's also a warning to Republicans, particularly the squishy ones who still think bowing to a mob that hates you is a good idea. 

Yeah, Gen Z is absolutely DONE with all of that.

We laugh a lot and point fingers at the terminally online young people who act like deranged fools for clicks and engagement. They deserve it. 

But the vast majority of Gen Z is better than that, and we should appreciate them for it. 

However, our Gen X music is still better.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY POLLING REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mary Katharine Ham Mocks Left's Week-Long Meltdown Over Sydney Sweeney's Jeans Ad
justmindy
Greg Gutfeld Has the Perfect Analogy for Sen. Cory Booker's Raging Senate Theatrics
Doug P.
Green Dreams Crash: When Gluing Yourself to the Road Isn’t Winning Any Climate Converts
justmindy
Golden Summer: Dunkin’ Donuts Joins the ‘Gene’ Ad Game and Triggers Woke Wave of Whining Wusses
Warren Squire
Dem Sen. Elissa Slotkin Spins the Deep State to Stephen Colbert and 'She Made Trump's Case'
Doug P.
Scott Jennings Gleefully Gloats as Great Economic News Destroys Dems’ Cultish Doom and Gloom Predictions
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Mary Katharine Ham Mocks Left's Week-Long Meltdown Over Sydney Sweeney's Jeans Ad justmindy
Advertisement