J.K. Rowling Takes on HORDE of Fussy, Violent, Mouth-Breathing, Trans-Activist Trolls and It's GLORIOUS

As a woman, all this editor has to say is she is GLAD J.K. Rowling is on HER side. Even if we disagree on every other thing, the fact she is willing to put herself out there and deal with the crazy she does to defend women ... that makes her a total bada*s in our book.

Every day and twice on Sundays.

A brief look at Rowling's timeline shows she's been busy dealing with several frothy-mouthed lawn flamingos over the past few days, and doing so in a way that likely makes them all very angry (while making us all laugh).

She's so good at this:

I don’t know. You embrace ‘inclusive’ language, parrot their beliefs, and it makes them angrier than ever. 😢 https://t.co/uRAXJaRxfW — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 11, 2024

Right? You do what they say, use the words they want and they're still pissed off.

Starting to think they just want to be pissed off.

Ahem.

Yikes.

I’d return the compliment, but as the old joke goes, you are neither deep nor warm enough. pic.twitter.com/HWsT5pYaZg — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 10, 2024

Atta girl.

Devastated and bewildered that my embrace of inclusive language has angered its most enthusiastic devotees, so let's just say:



Happy Mother's Day to all females who've raised children. 💐❤️ https://t.co/OawEAORPJP — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 10, 2024

❤️💐Happy Birthing Parent Day to all whose large gametes were fertilised resulting in small humans whose sex was assigned by doctors making mostly lucky guesses ❤️💐 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 10, 2024

March 10 was Mother's Day in the UK.

Seems our trans pals aren't fans of being reminded only women have children.

Womp womp womp.

“The house of delusions is cheap to build but drafty to live in.”



A. E. Housman pic.twitter.com/BufCPj6ufq — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 9, 2024

Ain't THAT the truth?

