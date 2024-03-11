FDNY Chief Will Hunt Down and Re-Educate Those Who Committed Sin of Booing...
Businessman/Econ Adviser Absolutely Destroys WH's BS About 'Bidenomics' and Inflation
WHOA! LOL! Guys, Obama Would NOT APPROVE of Biden and the Democrat's Open...
Lock Her UP? Liz Cheney Continues SPIRALING After Evidence Exonerating Trump She and...
Tim Tebow Delivers Heart-Wrenching Testimony on Exploited Children
'Gracious' Hannah Barron Responds to Lebanese Harpy Dragging American Women and Oh HELL...
'Climate Change Deniers' DROP Neil deGrasse Tyson With His Own HOME for Ranting...
'New Democrat Term for Illegal Alien Just Dropped' Courtesy of This Media Report
Tara Reade ENDS E. Jean Carroll for Helping George Stephanopoulos Rape-Shame Nancy Mace...
Twitter/X User Digs Up Messed Up Story of Leftist Saying She Was 'Grateful'...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
WTF: California Introduces Bill to Provide Free Legal Assistance to Illegals Who Are...
Projection Much? Twitter Slams Joe Scarborough for Claiming Trump Will Arrest Journalists
'Yeah Murder is Bad, But Language is WORSE.' Julián Castro Lectures on Mean...

J.K. Rowling Takes on HORDE of Fussy, Violent, Mouth-Breathing, Trans-Activist Trolls and It's GLORIOUS

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:20 PM on March 11, 2024
AP Photo/Christophe Ena, file

As a woman, all this editor has to say is she is GLAD J.K. Rowling is on HER side. Even if we disagree on every other thing, the fact she is willing to put herself out there and deal with the crazy she does to defend women ... that makes her a total bada*s in our book.

Advertisement

Every day and twice on Sundays.

A brief look at Rowling's timeline shows she's been busy dealing with several frothy-mouthed lawn flamingos over the past few days, and doing so in a way that likely makes them all very angry (while making us all laugh).

She's so good at this:

Right? You do what they say, use the words they want and they're still pissed off.

Starting to think they just want to be pissed off.

Ahem.

Yikes.

Atta girl.

March 10 was Mother's Day in the UK.

Seems our trans pals aren't fans of being reminded only women have children.

Womp womp womp.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Ain't THAT the truth?

======================================================================

Related:

Lock Her UP? Liz Cheney Continues SPIRALING After Evidence Exonerating Trump She and J6 CMTE Hid REVEALED

'Gracious' Hannah Barron Responds to Lebanese Harpy Dragging American Women and Oh HELL Yeah (Watch)

'Climate Change Deniers' DROP Neil deGrasse Tyson With His Own HOME for Ranting About Rising Sea Levels

Tara Reade ENDS E. Jean Carroll for Helping George Stephanopoulos Rape-Shame Nancy Mace Over Trump

Oh Honey, NO! Liz Cheney Tries Picking a Fight With Mark Levin and HOLY HELL Was THAT Ever a Stupid Idea

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: J.K. ROWLING TRANS TROLLS WOMEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Lock Her UP? Liz Cheney Continues SPIRALING After Evidence Exonerating Trump She and J6 CMTE Hid REVEALED
Sam J.
'Gracious' Hannah Barron Responds to Lebanese Harpy Dragging American Women and Oh HELL Yeah (Watch)
Sam J.
Tara Reade ENDS E. Jean Carroll for Helping George Stephanopoulos Rape-Shame Nancy Mace Over Trump
Sam J.
Businessman/Econ Adviser Absolutely Destroys WH's BS About 'Bidenomics' and Inflation
Doug P.
'Climate Change Deniers' DROP Neil deGrasse Tyson With His Own HOME for Ranting About Rising Sea Levels
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement