Lock Her UP? Liz Cheney Continues SPIRALING After Evidence Exonerating Trump She and J6 CMTE Hid REVEALED

As Twitchy readers know, The Federalist exposed Liz Cheney and other members of the January 6th Committee by providing the evidence they allegedly hid from the rest of the world. Evidence, it seems, that would have exonerated Trump.

Evidence Trump wanted to make sure the Capitol was safe which is like you know, the opposite of what an actual insurrectionist would want.

Why on Earth would they have ever done such a thing? Oh, don't try and answer that ... we're clearly being facetious. We know damn well why they tried to hide it and why Nancy Pelosi likely wanted it hidden.

*adjusts tinfoil*

Mike Lee continued dragging Cheney ...

.⁦@BasedMikeLee: Here you are on 1/6 explaining that Trump's plan to seize power was illegal. It's sad you've abandoned what you know is true. You should take a break from spreading lunacy to read these remarks by Dallin Oakshttps://t.co/7nBWnZeYkl https://t.co/miY9EiWlry — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) March 10, 2024

And of course, she tried to push back but we think she just comes off as defensive.

Nervous, even.

Liz Cheney on meltdown #10 after being caught withholding and covering up evidence that exonerated Trump for J6. You’re going to be investigated and if there’s any justice prosecuted. Your daddy’s warmongering $ can’t save you. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) March 10, 2024

It didn't go well.

Oof.

The only sad thing is you. — Kieran (@photosbykieran) March 11, 2024

Liz Cheney lied, she withheld and deleted evidence. She’s corrupt. Like her father.



Lock her up! — Joseph Pino (@JosephPino_) March 10, 2024

Lock her up.

Huh, where have we heard this before?

Trump did not have a “plan to seize power” and @BasedMikeLee did not even mention Trump. He explained the limited role of Congress in counting electoral votes. Conflating Senator Lee’s reasoned remarks with your J6 clown show is pure idiocy. Invoking Elder Oaks is disingenuous. https://t.co/i9fHIqjnA9 — Phil Lyman for Governor (@phil_lyman) March 11, 2024

You can gaslight using our religion all you want. It doesn't change the fact that you withheld evidence.



This isn't about the constitution for you. This is about your vendetta against a president who doesn't appreciate your endless wars. https://t.co/Dh8Hosk4yC — Mayor Trent Staggs (@MayorStaggs) March 10, 2024

I see you're nervous that your cover-up has been exposed.



You should be. This is just the beginning. https://t.co/zSsFHB9LXK — JohnGalt 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JohnJGaltrules) March 11, 2024

We sure hope so.

Hey Liz, stop posting on your break and get back to work. Those carts aren't going to bring themselves back in the store! pic.twitter.com/wKgRF51nYi — PA Marine (@PAMarine412) March 10, 2024

Liz is definitely not doing herself any favors.

Nope.

You'd think a 40-point loss would have been a wake-up call but here we are.

