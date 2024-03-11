J.K. Rowling Takes on HORDE of Fussy, Violent, Mouth-Breathing, Trans-Activist Trolls and...
Lock Her UP? Liz Cheney Continues SPIRALING After Evidence Exonerating Trump She and J6 CMTE Hid REVEALED

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:05 AM on March 11, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As Twitchy readers know, The Federalist exposed Liz Cheney and other members of the January 6th Committee by providing the evidence they allegedly hid from the rest of the world. Evidence, it seems, that would have exonerated Trump.

Advertisement

Evidence Trump wanted to make sure the Capitol was safe which is like you know, the opposite of what an actual insurrectionist would want.

Why on Earth would they have ever done such a thing? Oh, don't try and answer that ... we're clearly being facetious. We know damn well why they tried to hide it and why Nancy Pelosi likely wanted it hidden.

*adjusts tinfoil*

Mike Lee continued dragging Cheney ... 

And of course, she tried to push back but we think she just comes off as defensive.

Nervous, even.

It didn't go well.

Oof.

Lock her up.

Huh, where have we heard this before?

We sure hope so.

Liz is definitely not doing herself any favors.

Nope.

You'd think a 40-point loss would have been a wake-up call but here we are.

======================================================================

