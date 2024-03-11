Tara Reade ENDS E. Jean Carroll for Helping George Stephanopoulos Rape-Shame Nancy Mace Over Trump

Wow. Just wow. You know something is really and truly shockingly offensive if we here at Twitchy are shocked by it, and this segment between George Stephanopoulos and Nancy Mace definitely surprised us. Maybe even shocked us.

We've always known George is a skeeze, he'd have to be since he's such a Clintonite, but this went beyond skeezy.

This is just abhorrent.

Luckily, Mace wasn't about to put up with any of this. Watch:

Rep. Nancy Mace eviscerates ABC’s George Stephanopoulos after he asks, “As a rape victim... how can you endorse Trump?”



“You're asking me a question about my political choices, trying to shame me as a rape victim. And I find it disgusting,” said Mace.pic.twitter.com/rvCXJ4Z6rp — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 10, 2024

What the Hell was he even thinking?!

Gross. Hateful. Nasty. Desperate. Disgusting. Repugnant.

We could go on and on.

I was brought on to talk about 2024…instead Clinton crony turned fake journalist @Gstephanopoulos attacked me and tried to shame me as a rape victim.



Gross.@ThisWeekABC pic.twitter.com/9uNhypsZdO — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) March 10, 2024

Then it gets even weirder ... enter E. Jean Carroll thanking Stephanopoulos for 'valiantly defending her'.

Thank you, @GStephanopoulos for valiantly defending me.



I wish Representative @RepNancyMace well.

And I salute all survivors for their strength, endurance, and holding on to their sanity. https://t.co/0GTOwGIXkE — E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) March 10, 2024

But wait, here's the weirdest part of all - would appear Tara Reade has some receipts Carroll would probably prefer she not share.

A reminder again @ejeancarroll that you know I was raped by Biden when I was his staffer and silenced by the media and yet you publicly support my rapist! Sit down before you lecture other rape survivors. Hypocrisy surrounding you. @GStephanopoulos knows I exist as well and… https://t.co/oUSaQSFE3N pic.twitter.com/3h8aesElC4 — Tara Reade 🐎 (@ReadeAlexandra) March 11, 2024

And BOOM.

she does seem to know that Stephanopoulos was Clinton's right hand while the boss was having affairs and allegedly raping women. George was exposed today — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) March 11, 2024

Absolutely astonishing!! Keep the faith Tara!! @ejeancarroll is trash!! — Nick Kruge (@nick_kruge) March 11, 2024

THANK YOU! 🙌🏻

She doesn’t want her rapist to be the President (which I completely understand), so she supports…a different rapist…to be the President…got it. 🙄🤦🏻‍♀️ — Adele Tignor (@AdeleTignor) March 11, 2024

So George's attempt to exploit Nancy Mace's rape to dunk on Trump actually backfired and dropped Biden (not to mention inspired E. Jean Carroll to make a complete fool of herself and get owned.)

Nice work, karma.

