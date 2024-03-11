Tara Reade ENDS E. Jean Carroll for Helping George Stephanopoulos Rape-Shame Nancy Mace Over Trump

Tim Tebow Delivers Heart-Wrenching Testimony on Exploited Children
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:34 AM on March 11, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Wow. Just wow. You know something is really and truly shockingly offensive if we here at Twitchy are shocked by it, and this segment between George Stephanopoulos and Nancy Mace definitely surprised us. Maybe even shocked us.

We've always known George is a skeeze, he'd have to be since he's such a Clintonite, but this went beyond skeezy.

This is just abhorrent.

Luckily, Mace wasn't about to put up with any of this. Watch:

What the Hell was he even thinking?!

Gross. Hateful. Nasty. Desperate. Disgusting. Repugnant. 

We could go on and on.

Then it gets even weirder ... enter E. Jean Carroll thanking Stephanopoulos for 'valiantly defending her'. 

But wait, here's the weirdest part of all - would appear Tara Reade has some receipts Carroll would probably prefer she not share.

And BOOM.

So George's attempt to exploit Nancy Mace's rape to dunk on Trump actually backfired and dropped Biden (not to mention inspired E. Jean Carroll to make a complete fool of herself and get owned.)

Nice work, karma.

