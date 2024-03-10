Oh Honey, NO! Liz Cheney Tries Picking a Fight With Mark Levin and HOLY HELL Was THAT Ever a Stupid Idea

Guess Liz Cheney can't deal with the truth. Otherwise, she and her January 6th Committee wouldn't have had the truth/evidence about Trump offering to send thousands of National Guard troops to protect the Capitol.

Shocking.

Mark Levin dropping lots and lots of truth bombs:

Sleazy Liz Cheney needs to receive some of the Stalinist medicine she introduced into the body politick against scores of patriotic Americans -- that is, she needs to be compelled to testify under oath about, among other things, what knowledge she may have about: possible… — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) March 10, 2024

The post continues:

... possible witness tampering, censorship of exculpatory information and testimony, the destruction of committee evidence and data, etc. This is very, very important.

Cheney was her normal, annoying, smug self responding:

Hi Mark: I see you’re still spreading BS. You & the bozo who wrote this might want to actually read the 1/6 report (eg, Appendix 2, 741-2, 127-8, 587-92), SecDef Miller’s transcript (Trump never ordered 10k troops), Judge Wallace’s finding (Kash Patel is “not a credible witness”) https://t.co/WdOxaEbVks — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) March 10, 2024

And then it got real for her:

I wrote it, moron. You’re a pathetic disgrace and demagogue. And have exposed yourself for all time. Funny how you avoid public debates with your detractors, including me. Coward. You should consider professional help. https://t.co/gw5gkOl4HZ — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) March 10, 2024

Damn, son. ALL the damn, son.

Updated to include Liz's reply this morning:

Good morning, Mark - I was actually referring to the bozo who wrote the article you are peddling. If I had been referring to you, I would have used the term “angry bozo.” Have a nice Sunday. https://t.co/GpcEwm47J9 — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) March 10, 2024

And then Mollie Hemingway jumped in:

I understand that you are embarrassed and angered by my reporting about how you suppressed exonerating information in your show trial, but the name-calling and tantrums are unnecessary. https://t.co/IjT3ZpbsBH — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 10, 2024

*POPCORN*

What’s this? Actual evidence that Cheney is lying from the secretary of defense?



January 3, 2021



“President concurs in activation of the DCNG to support law enforcement.” pic.twitter.com/p4QmrhiIWW — Bad Kitty Unleashed 🦁 (@pepesgrandma) March 10, 2024

They hid this.

Wow.

Hey Liz. Why didn’t you respond to Eric Herschmann when he told your staff that you were suborning Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony? Why did Jan6 committee counsel tell Eric that you couldn’t be controlled and they didn’t condone what you were doing? — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) March 10, 2024

Because that committee had one mission and one mission alone - bury Trump. And they were willing to do whatever it took.

It's just shameful.

Liz Cheney ended her political career in disgrace by being part of a sham J6 committee instead of serving the people who elected her.



So when it came time for her re-election she got obliterated.



Cheney will spend the rest of her life being known as a liar and a traitor. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 10, 2024

Liz lost her election by a nearly record-breaking margin. That will never get old.

The report & his story never said “ORDERED.”

Trump OFFERED the troops

Nancy & DC mayor said “NO!” — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) March 10, 2024

Almost as if they WANTED the breach.

Huh.

You’re such a coward. — Meara (@MillennialOther) March 10, 2024

She really really really is.

And such a damn disappointment.

