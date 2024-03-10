WHOA: Biden and His Handlers Will Hate DAMNING Video of Joe Talking About...
Oh Honey, NO! Liz Cheney Tries Picking a Fight With Mark Levin and HOLY HELL Was THAT Ever a Stupid Idea

Sam J.  |  11:00 AM on March 10, 2024
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Guess Liz Cheney can't deal with the truth. Otherwise, she and her January 6th Committee wouldn't have had the truth/evidence about Trump offering to send thousands of National Guard troops to protect the Capitol.

Shocking.

Mark Levin dropping lots and lots of truth bombs:

The post continues:

... possible witness tampering, censorship of exculpatory information and testimony, the destruction of committee evidence and data, etc. 

This is very, very important. 

Cheney was her normal, annoying, smug self responding:

And then it got real for her:

Damn, son. ALL the damn, son.

Updated to include Liz's reply this morning:

And then Mollie Hemingway jumped in:

*POPCORN*

They hid this.

Wow.

Because that committee had one mission and one mission alone - bury Trump. And they were willing to do whatever it took.

It's just shameful.

Liz lost her election by a nearly record-breaking margin. That will never get old.

Almost as if they WANTED the breach.

Huh.

She really really really is.

And such a damn disappointment.

