GRRL, You Are NOT Above the Law! Fani Willis Couldn't Have Just Made Herself Look Guiltier If She Tried

Fani Willis' horrible, terrible, no-good, very bad month (months) only seems to be getting worse. THIS time though, she made herself look bad ... which when you think about it makes this even funnier.

Advertisement

Seems she moved to reopen evidence in the matter of her disqualification.

David Shafer agreed and offered new evidence ... guess what happened next.

Fani Willis moved to reopen evidence n the matter of her disqualification. We agreed and offered new evidence of our own. Willis then reversed course and moved to shut down all new evidence. My lawyers filed this reply today.

https://t.co/Yogv1bJbSe pic.twitter.com/hoLqY2OpIa — David Shafer (@DavidShafer) March 8, 2024

OOPSIE.

Gosh, almost as if Fani has even more to hide.

But nice try. Heh.

These people are vile https://t.co/kz1xb8vcrP — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) March 8, 2024

Calling them vile is an insult to vile people.

There is nothing Fani wont do to destroy her enemies.



I cant wait for her to be destroyed. https://t.co/mjJULxbp1A — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) March 8, 2024

We've seen pretty horrible people covering politics the way we do over the years, but she is one of the worst.

She seems bad at this https://t.co/b5HF4Y19pD — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) March 8, 2024

That's because she is bad at this.

Heads up. Fani thinks she should be above the law. https://t.co/xXXOc6aOig — SassySouthern (@Sassy_SouthTN) March 8, 2024

She would be wrong.

Clearly.

This gif is both oddly and hilariously accurate.

You're gonna be a hero if you pull this off — Home Cookin Music (@HomeCookinMusic) March 8, 2024

She’s being challenged now in the race for her “re-election”. — Melissa V Garrett (@MelissaVGarrett) March 8, 2024

There's this as well.

It certainly does seem to be raining crap all over Fani Willis, almost as if she has it coming.

Hello Karma, you've been busy.

======================================================================

Related:

Chris Hayes Met With BRUTAL Reality Checks After Claiming TikTok Pushes More RIGHT-Leaning Opinions

Ha. HA Ha. HAAAAA! Occupy Democrats BREAKING Latest Stormy Daniels/Trump News Accidentally HILARIOUS

Rashida Tlaib and Cori Bush Showing Their True Hamas-Supporting Colors During SOTU Does NOT Go Well

Just WOW: Biden's DAMNING Hot Mic Moment After SOTU Shows What He REALLY Thinks About Israel (Watch)

Sen. Katie Britt Being a Conservative Woman TRIGGERS Lefty Hags, Heifers, Harpies, Harridans, AND Shrews

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.