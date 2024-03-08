GRRL, You Are NOT Above the Law! Fani Willis Couldn't Have Just Made Herself Look Guiltier If She Tried

Fani Willis' horrible, terrible, no-good, very bad month (months) only seems to be getting worse. THIS time though, she made herself look bad ... which when you think about it makes this even funnier.
Seems she moved to reopen evidence in the matter of her disqualification.
David Shafer agreed and offered new evidence ... guess what happened next.
Fani Willis moved to reopen evidence n the matter of her disqualification. We agreed and offered new evidence of our own. Willis then reversed course and moved to shut down all new evidence. My lawyers filed this reply today.— David Shafer (@DavidShafer) March 8, 2024
https://t.co/Yogv1bJbSe pic.twitter.com/hoLqY2OpIa
OOPSIE.
Gosh, almost as if Fani has even more to hide.
But nice try. Heh.
These people are vile https://t.co/kz1xb8vcrP— Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) March 8, 2024
Calling them vile is an insult to vile people.
There is nothing Fani wont do to destroy her enemies.— Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) March 8, 2024
I cant wait for her to be destroyed. https://t.co/mjJULxbp1A
We've seen pretty horrible people covering politics the way we do over the years, but she is one of the worst.
She seems bad at this https://t.co/b5HF4Y19pD— Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) March 8, 2024
That's because she is bad at this.
Heads up. Fani thinks she should be above the law. https://t.co/xXXOc6aOig— SassySouthern (@Sassy_SouthTN) March 8, 2024
She would be wrong.
Clearly.
March 8, 2024
This gif is both oddly and hilariously accurate.
You're gonna be a hero if you pull this off— Home Cookin Music (@HomeCookinMusic) March 8, 2024
She’s being challenged now in the race for her “re-election”.— Melissa V Garrett (@MelissaVGarrett) March 8, 2024
There's this as well.
It certainly does seem to be raining crap all over Fani Willis, almost as if she has it coming.
Hello Karma, you've been busy.
