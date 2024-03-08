Biden's Optics Are Terrible ... Redsteeze Points Out the Disparity in Treatment of...
GRRL, You Are NOT Above the Law! Fani Willis Couldn't Have Just Made Herself Look Guiltier If She Tried

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:50 PM on March 08, 2024
Dennis Byron/Hip Hop Enquirer via AP

Fani Willis' horrible, terrible, no-good, very bad month (months) only seems to be getting worse. THIS time though, she made herself look bad ... which when you think about it makes this even funnier.

Seems she moved to reopen evidence in the matter of her disqualification.

David Shafer agreed and offered new evidence ... guess what happened next.

OOPSIE.

Gosh, almost as if Fani has even more to hide.

But nice try. Heh.

Calling them vile is an insult to vile people.

We've seen pretty horrible people covering politics the way we do over the years, but she is one of the worst. 

That's because she is bad at this.

She would be wrong.

Clearly.

This gif is both oddly and hilariously accurate.

There's this as well.

It certainly does seem to be raining crap all over Fani Willis, almost as if she has it coming.

Hello Karma, you've been busy.

