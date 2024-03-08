Ha. HA Ha. HAAAAA! Occupy Democrats BREAKING Latest Stormy Daniels/Trump News Accidentally HILARIOUS

Here's a Little Extra Context Regarding Biden's 'Jobs Created' Brags
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:45 PM on March 08, 2024
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File

Michael Avenatti ... is that you?!

HA!

Their post continues:

“I don’t remember how I got on the bed, and then the next thing I know, he was humping away and telling me how great I was. It was awful. But I didn’t say no,” Stormy said, describing her 2006 sexual encounter with Trump in a hotel room.“I’ve maintained that it wasn’t rape in any fashion. But I didn’t say no because I was 9 years old again," she went on, referring to when she was molested as a child.

“To this day, I blame myself and I have not forgiven myself because I didn’t shut his a— down in that moment, so maybe make him pause before he tried it with someone else,” she said.“The hardest part about all of this is that I feel that I am partially responsible for every woman that could have come after me,” she added.The revelations emerged in a new documentary entitled “Stormy,” set to premiere on March 18th on the Peacock streaming service.

The LA Times has pointed out that while Daniels previously stated that it was consensual, more of the truth has emerged in the documentary. Trump allegedly cornered her when she emerged from the bathroom and the way she describes it certainly doesn’t sound consensual.

The film also covers the illegal $130,000 hush money payment that Trump allegedly paid Daniels to help his 2016 campaign — which ultimately led to Trump being indicted in New York for falsifying business records.

This is the monster that the Republican Party wants to put back in the White House. We cannot allow them to succeed.

At the end of this post, Occupy Democrats begs their followers to follow them on their own social media platform which is pretty damn funny. 

Honestly, this whole thing is hilarious.

Bet she saw E. Jean Carroll's award and got a little bit jelly. Wonder if she ever paid Trump's legal fees? Let's just say nobody is really buyin' this:

We wondered the same thing.

Yeah, nice try.

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

