Ha. HA Ha. HAAAAA! Occupy Democrats BREAKING Latest Stormy Daniels/Trump News Accidentally HILARIOUS

Michael Avenatti ... is that you?!

HA!

BREAKING: Adult film star Stormy Daniels drops a huge bombshell and implies that her sexual encounter with Donald Trump was not fully consensual.



This is horrifying but unfortunately not surprising…



“I don’t remember how I got on the bed, and then the next thing I know, he was… pic.twitter.com/Li5G119Zfh — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) March 7, 2024

Their post continues:

“I don’t remember how I got on the bed, and then the next thing I know, he was humping away and telling me how great I was. It was awful. But I didn’t say no,” Stormy said, describing her 2006 sexual encounter with Trump in a hotel room.“I’ve maintained that it wasn’t rape in any fashion. But I didn’t say no because I was 9 years old again," she went on, referring to when she was molested as a child. “To this day, I blame myself and I have not forgiven myself because I didn’t shut his a— down in that moment, so maybe make him pause before he tried it with someone else,” she said.“The hardest part about all of this is that I feel that I am partially responsible for every woman that could have come after me,” she added.The revelations emerged in a new documentary entitled “Stormy,” set to premiere on March 18th on the Peacock streaming service. The LA Times has pointed out that while Daniels previously stated that it was consensual, more of the truth has emerged in the documentary. Trump allegedly cornered her when she emerged from the bathroom and the way she describes it certainly doesn’t sound consensual. The film also covers the illegal $130,000 hush money payment that Trump allegedly paid Daniels to help his 2016 campaign — which ultimately led to Trump being indicted in New York for falsifying business records. This is the monster that the Republican Party wants to put back in the White House. We cannot allow them to succeed.

At the end of this post, Occupy Democrats begs their followers to follow them on their own social media platform which is pretty damn funny.

Honestly, this whole thing is hilarious.

Bet she saw E. Jean Carroll's award and got a little bit jelly. Wonder if she ever paid Trump's legal fees? Let's just say nobody is really buyin' this:

Sounds like shes trying to cash in like the crazy cat lady. — 🇺🇸The Disrespected Trucker🇨🇦 (@DisrespectedThe) March 7, 2024

She sued him before, and ended up having her case thrown out and her ordered to pay HIM $350,000. this dead horse has been beaten to death again. They have nothing. Fake news. — PointBreak0191 (@PGard0191) March 7, 2024

Oh ok

26 years later

14 lawsuits

8 books

4 dismissals

/she owes him money pic.twitter.com/9YEnvdCtR8 — Melissa 🇺🇸 💫 (@MacAdomis) March 8, 2024

Has she paid off his legal fees yet? — Dankey Kang (@tab_hasco) March 8, 2024

We wondered the same thing.

Yeah so she’s a liar. How opportunistic that now her story changes before an election. Nice try — TN Infidel (@piwork) March 8, 2024

Yeah, nice try.

Advertisement

