BIG MAD! LOL! WATCH Nancy Pelosi and Other Dems Lose It After Biden Actually Says 'ILLEGAL' During SOTU

March 08, 2024
Biden's SOTU was the hot mess to end all hot messes. It was a mixture of yelling, whispering, slurring, and of course, LYING; at this point, we're wondering if they simply put a bunch of really big bumper stickers on his speech for him to shout out since they knew he wouldn't be able to deliver a real speech. The only times he sounded remotely human was when he went off script, which in his case is not exactly a good thing considering he's not really a good human but we digress.

When MTG forced him to acknowledge Laken (NOT LINCOLN, JOE) Riley, he went off script and he did a HORRIBLE thing. He admitted Riley's killer was an illegal. Now, you'd think Democrats would be angry about an innocent young woman losing her life at the hands of a criminal who shouldn't have been here in the first place but no no, they're mad at Joe.

For saying 'illegal'.

You can't make this crap up.

Nancy Pelosi was none too happy:

Truth hurts, eh Nan? Almost as much as the amount of Botox she's injected into her face.

Woof.

But wait, there are far more:

There's a difference between legal and illegal, bro.

No. What's dangerous is the number of illegals crossing our border every day, Joaquin.

Ya' nob.

How about we just call them criminals instead, Ilhan?

As if we needed another reminder of how warped and straight-up evil the Left has become.

Sorry, has always been.

Thanks for that, Joe.

BIDEN ILLEGAL ILLEGAL ALIEN SOTU

