GRRL BYE! Katie Porter Claims CA Loss Was RIGGED (Then Tries to Backpedal) and Now We're Officially Dead

Katie Porter is a hot mess.

And luckily, she's no longer a member of Congress.

Don't you just love the smell of schadenfreude first thing in the morning? Really BREATHE it in.

Seems Porter isn't dealing with her loss all that well ...

BREAKING: Outraged Democratic Congresswoman Katie Porter EXPLODES, says “onslaught of billionaires” rigged the California Senate primary election won by Democrat Adam Schiff and Republican Steve Garvey.



NOTE: In California, regardless of political party, the two candidates with… pic.twitter.com/O2MZJ0Tkz9 — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) March 7, 2024

The post continues:

NOTE: In California, regardless of political party, the two candidates with the highest votes compete in the general election, while others are automatically eliminated. She wrote, “Thank you to everyone who supported our campaign and voted to shake up the status quo in Washington. Because of you, we had the establishment running scared — withstanding 3 to 1 in TV spending and an onslaught of billionaires spending millions to rig this election.

Billionaires? Interesting.

And who rigged the election, Katie? Hrm?

Keep going.

“I also want to thank every person who supported us over the past six years. It's clear Californians are hungry for leaders who break the mold, can't be bought, and push for accountability in government and across our economy. And that's exactly what we as Americans deserve.“ "Special interests like politics as it is today because they control the politicians. As we’ve seen in this campaign, they spend millions to defeat someone who will dilute their influence and disrupt the status quo. “But take my word for it: I'll never stop fighting for you.”

So Adam Schiff, who beat her handily, is one of those politicians she's complaining about? Fascinating. It can't be Garvey because he spent way less than even Porter herself.

But wait, there's MORE!

Please find a statement from me below. pic.twitter.com/as8H2cHWL8 — Katie Porter (@katieporteroc) March 7, 2024

Guess she figured out election denial is a big no-no these days.

Too late, Katie. But nice try.

That’s called a campaign, Katie. If you can’t handle ads, what’s the point? — Damin Toell (@damintoell) March 7, 2024

Your denying of elections is an attack on democracy. You might as well stomp on the constitution. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) March 7, 2024

Yup. Them's the rules.

Is this your first foray into politics? Because this seems pretty much politics as usual to me. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) March 7, 2024

Ads are a pretty standard portion of any campaign.

Just sayin'.

I heard election denying was insurrectionist behavior. — Fed Up Kentuckian (@FedUpKentuckian) March 7, 2024

Treason even.

Yup.

So - You're an election denier. Got it. — Jake West - A friendly ghost. (@JakeIsHere5x5) March 7, 2024

An UNEMPLOYED election denier.

