GRRL BYE! Katie Porter Claims CA Loss Was RIGGED (Then Tries to Backpedal) and Now We're Officially Dead

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:00 AM on March 07, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

Katie Porter is a hot mess.

And luckily, she's no longer a member of Congress.

Don't you just love the smell of schadenfreude first thing in the morning? Really BREATHE it in.

Seems Porter isn't dealing with her loss all that well ... 

The post continues:

NOTE: In California, regardless of political party, the two candidates with the highest votes compete in the general election, while others are automatically eliminated.

She wrote, “Thank you to everyone who supported our campaign and voted to shake up the status quo in Washington. Because of you, we had the establishment running scared — withstanding 3 to 1 in TV spending and an onslaught of billionaires spending millions to rig this election.

Billionaires? Interesting.

And who rigged the election, Katie? Hrm?

Keep going.

“I also want to thank every person who supported us over the past six years. It's clear Californians are hungry for leaders who break the mold, can't be bought, and push for accountability in government and across our economy. And that's exactly what we as Americans deserve.“

"Special interests like politics as it is today because they control the politicians. As we’ve seen in this campaign, they spend millions to defeat someone who will dilute their influence and disrupt the status quo.

“But take my word for it: I'll never stop fighting for you.”

So Adam Schiff, who beat her handily, is one of those politicians she's complaining about? Fascinating. It can't be Garvey because he spent way less than even Porter herself. 

But wait, there's MORE!

Guess she figured out election denial is a big no-no these days. 

Too late, Katie. But nice try.

Yup. Them's the rules.

Ads are a pretty standard portion of any campaign.

Just sayin'.

Treason even.

Yup.

An UNEMPLOYED election denier.

