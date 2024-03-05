Eric Swalwell Proves He's a Special Kind of Moron Repeating DEBUNKED Lie About Trump Getting Cops Killed

Oh, look, Eric Swalwell posted something stupid again. At this point, we know it would be more newsworthy if he wasn't making a ginormous fool of himself BUT since we're here, we might as well write about him ... again.

Hey, if we don't, who will?

Seems he's trying to push the old lie about Trump getting cops killed on January 6th again. This has been debunked so many times, almost as many times as the lie about Trump calling neo-Nazis very fine people. C'mon man, if you're going to post something dumb at least be original, right?

His actions killed cops https://t.co/fMHPeb8zGe — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 4, 2024

And here come the fact-checks.

Sad but very true.

Notice Eric doesn't talk about Dorn much.

When the Democratic Party's war cry was to "Defund the Police," it killed police and citizens and threw black communities into the depths of criminal hell. You did this. pic.twitter.com/OZ7CIWNcyO — Kurt Schemers (@KurtSchemers) March 5, 2024

But Trump! Orange man bad! Yadda yadda yadda.

Really? What are their names? — Katie Scarlett (@Katiescarlet2) March 4, 2024

Your actions compromised our national security. — 🇺🇸The Disrespected Trucker🇨🇦 (@DisrespectedThe) March 5, 2024

When did Democrats start caring about the men in blue? pic.twitter.com/aDxbc9PFAN — Politically Stripped ™️ (@politstrip) March 5, 2024

When they could start exploiting them for their agenda.

Oh? Can you name them? Last I read, one died the day after from natural causes, according to the medical examiner. Maybe you know of some others that the media missed.



How's bang-banging Fang Fang these days? — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) March 5, 2024

We'd guess not great.

Democrats know that is a lie. They know we know it’s a lie. But the only things they have to run on are lies. — MojaveRattler🇺🇸 (@MojaveMamma) March 5, 2024

You're a special kind of moron aren't you? — John R. Whitmer (@JohnRWhitmer) March 5, 2024

Indeed he is.

The most specialist! Heh.

