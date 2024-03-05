What Really Happened When Florida Became a Permitless Carry State?
President Biden Doesn't Think Donald Trump Will Concede If He Loses in November

Eric Swalwell Proves He's a Special Kind of Moron Repeating DEBUNKED Lie About Trump Getting Cops Killed

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:55 PM on March 05, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Oh, look, Eric Swalwell posted something stupid again. At this point, we know it would be more newsworthy if he wasn't making a ginormous fool of himself BUT since we're here, we might as well write about him ... again.

Hey, if we don't, who will?

Seems he's trying to push the old lie about Trump getting cops killed on January 6th again. This has been debunked so many times, almost as many times as the lie about Trump calling neo-Nazis very fine people. C'mon man, if you're going to post something dumb at least be original, right?

And here come the fact-checks.

Sad but very true.

Notice Eric doesn't talk about Dorn much.

But Trump! Orange man bad! Yadda yadda yadda.

When they could start exploiting them for their agenda.

We'd guess not great.

Oh Honey, NO! E. Jean Carroll Learns the Hard Way What Happens When You Ask a REALLY Stupid Question
Sam J.
Indeed he is.

The most specialist! Heh.

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: COPS ERIC SWALWELL TRUMP JANUARY 6

