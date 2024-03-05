Michael Moore Goes on MSNBC to Tell the Jewish People Who Their Real...
This Chick is TOAST! Even MORE Damning Testimony Comes Out About Fani Willis (Influencing a Witness?!)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:20 PM on March 05, 2024
AP Photo/John Bazemore

There is so much evidence and testimony coming out about Fani Willis that we're starting to lose track of what is bad, what is worse, and what is the most damning. At this point, we think it's safe to say Willis is in some deep doo-doo.

Advertisement

Check out how professional we are in our reporting. When was the last time you saw CNN say, 'Deep doo-doo'?

Heh.

This can't be good.

Right?

But it gets worse.

So much worse.

Hoo boy.

This sounds a lot like witness tampering to us. Granted, we are hardly experts when it comes to the law but no way this is legal. Hey, even Phil says it's a felony.

Full disclosure, we've been covering this for weeks and even WE can't always keep track of what the heck is going on.

All we know is it's not good.

Well, for Fani.

