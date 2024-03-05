This Chick is TOAST! Even MORE Damning Testimony Comes Out About Fani Willis (Influencing a Witness?!)

There is so much evidence and testimony coming out about Fani Willis that we're starting to lose track of what is bad, what is worse, and what is the most damning. At this point, we think it's safe to say Willis is in some deep doo-doo.

Advertisement

Check out how professional we are in our reporting. When was the last time you saw CNN say, 'Deep doo-doo'?

Heh.

BREAKING 🚨🚨



More attorney testimony offered in support of #FaniWillis disqualification pic.twitter.com/1Nip3AWXw9 — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) March 5, 2024

This can't be good.

Right?

“Mr. Bradley stated that he had personal knowledgeofthe relationship between Mr. ‘Wade and district Attorney Willi, including details regarding the useof Ms. Robin Yeartie’s apartment such as Mi. Wade's having a garage opener to the property” pic.twitter.com/xuVDp9SoFo — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) March 5, 2024

But it gets worse.

So much worse.

“The caller was District Attorney #FaniWillis…



You don’t need to talk to them about anything about us”



Does this amount to “influencing a witness” which is a felony?



Maybe, if the call was “by means of corruption”



This case started with a phone call Willis said was corrupt pic.twitter.com/DJYmFbbTh5 — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) March 5, 2024

Hoo boy.

This sounds a lot like witness tampering to us. Granted, we are hardly experts when it comes to the law but no way this is legal. Hey, even Phil says it's a felony.

Fani Willis has now participated in witness tampering and witness intimidation. These are additional charges to be added to the long list of charges she should be facing. IF justice prevails, she will be removed, investigated, and disbarred. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) March 5, 2024

Just sayin'.

You’re going to need a score card to keep track. I’m up to three phone calls (the DA, a friend, and an unknown caller). If you believe the waiter, that’s 3 different people talking to him after the motion to dismiss was filed. — It’s In The Syllabus (@thorn_phd) March 5, 2024

Full disclosure, we've been covering this for weeks and even WE can't always keep track of what the heck is going on.

All we know is it's not good.

Well, for Fani.

======================================================================

Related:

PoliMath's Spot-On Thread About Smart People Losing Their Minds Lands RIGHT On David French's SMUG Head

Drew Holden SHREDS Media and 'Experts' Who Said CO Was Right to Kick Trump OFF Ballot in Brutal Thread

RUN Sandy RUN! AOC FLIPS OUT in Curse-Filled Tantrum When Confronted By Her Own PARTY and LOL (Watch)

Advertisement

Take the L! Obama Atty. Claims SCOTUS Unanimously Ruling in Trump's Favor is Actually a BAD Thing and LOL

SCOTUS Rules in Trump's Favor So Of COURSE Lefties Are LOSING THEIR MINDS ... HERE Are Some of the 'Best'

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.