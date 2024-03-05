OMG-LOL! AOC Who Cheered the Harassment Of Others FREAKS in Curse-Filled Tantrum When Confronted (Watch)

Don't you just love the smell of schadenfreude first thing in the morning? There is nothing quite as satisfying, in this editor's humble opinion. Especially when that schadenfreude is a direct result of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez getting a taste of her own medicine.

From people supposedly on her own side.

Seems our dear friend Sandy was not too happy about being confronted as she and her boyfriend (fiancé? husband? whatever?) left the movie theater.

Watch. This.

JUST IN: Pro-Palestine protesters chase Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez out of a movie theater, blasting her for not calling the Israel-Hamas war “genocide.”



Notice how she isn’t getting harassed by “MAGA extremists.” She is getting harassed by her own party.



“You refuse to call… pic.twitter.com/tTv7Vqgn5O — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 5, 2024

HOO BOY, she big mad now.

And as Rugg points out, it's not 'MAGA Extermists' after her - no no, it's members of her own ridiculous party chasing her down. It's sort of like watching Dr. Frankenstein have to deal with the monster he created.

Delicious.

This is like that scene when it finally hits Doctor Frankenstein that he's unable to control the monster he created pic.twitter.com/6oY1vLRceH — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 5, 2024

Not to mention AOC herself said the whole point of protest is to make people uncomfortable.

Awww Karma, you naughty thing you.

HA HA HA HA HA

Bridge OverThe River Kwai pic.twitter.com/Up5scKNwki — Broken Arrow (@bri35341840) March 5, 2024

Her “fiancé” is a tool. — Mariana (@texas_walnut) March 5, 2024

He's pretty freakin' useless.

Toddler behavior or bartender behavior..



Cannot put my finger on it. — SellsSolutions (@sells_truth) March 5, 2024

Why not both?

