OMG-LOL! AOC Who Cheered the Harassment Of Others FREAKS in Curse-Filled Tantrum When Confronted (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:00 AM on March 05, 2024
Meme

Don't you just love the smell of schadenfreude first thing in the morning? There is nothing quite as satisfying, in this editor's humble opinion. Especially when that schadenfreude is a direct result of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez getting a taste of her own medicine.

From people supposedly on her own side.

Seems our dear friend Sandy was not too happy about being confronted as she and her boyfriend (fiancé? husband? whatever?) left the movie theater.

Watch. This. 

HOO BOY, she big mad now.

And as Rugg points out, it's not 'MAGA Extermists' after her - no no, it's members of her own ridiculous party chasing her down. It's sort of like watching Dr. Frankenstein have to deal with the monster he created.

Delicious.

Not to mention AOC herself said the whole point of protest is to make people uncomfortable.

Awww Karma, you naughty thing you.

HA HA HA HA HA

He's pretty freakin' useless.

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?

