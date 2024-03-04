Look On His Face! ABC Calls Chris Murphy Out for This DOOZY of a Lie About Biden and the Border (Watch)

You know things are not good for Democrats, especially when it comes to the southern border when even their pals in the mainstream media are calling them out.

Case in point, even ABC called Democrat Chris Murphy out for his WHOPPER of a lie about Biden 'reforming' the border in his first week in office. Watch this:

Q: Why did it take so long for Biden to address the border crisis?



Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy: He sent "comprehensive immigration and border reform" to Congress in his first week!



Q: That was amnesty, "not a border security bill..."



Murphy: Well yeah pic.twitter.com/7XMdCMDbXh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 3, 2024

What a blatant, obnoxious lie. One Murphy obviously thought he would get away with.

Honestly, we're shocked he was called out. But he was.

The, 'Well yeah,' is priceless.

A *chef's kiss* even.

Hey @ThisWeekABC

The democrats are now telling you that you’re as dumb & clueless as Americans. How’s that feel to be told feelings matter over facts? — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) March 4, 2024

That's probably why ABC called him out. Maybe even their hypocrisy only goes so far.

On day 1, Biden started to roll back these key border & immigration protections:

1. He stopped border wall construction.

2. He ended "Remain in Mexico"

3. He ended "Title 42"

4. He rescinded (PACR) & (HARP) & other Asylum Cooperative Agreements — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@TheRightWingM) March 3, 2024

Almost as if everything Biden has done was by design.

Whoda thunk?

Gaslighting on television! — Jim King, PgMP, PMP (@wrenched1) March 3, 2024

Murphy is pretty good at it, we'll give him that.

Murphy is a Biden water boy — Scott K. Kiley (@o_snizzles) March 3, 2024

He's good at this as well.

Distort, mislead, exaggerate, blame. Four words dearest to the hearts of Dem politicians. — Jon Tarr (@JonTarr17) March 4, 2024

It's been working for them for decades.

Why change now?

