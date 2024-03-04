SCOTUS Rules in Trump's Favor So Of COURSE Lefties Are LOSING THEIR MINDS...
Colorado SecState Doubles Down Against Trump Even After 9-0 SCOTUS Smackdown
THIS --> John Fetterman Calls Down the THUNDER on Hamas in Kick-BUTT Thread...
Ex Border Patrol Chief Tells '60 Minutes' How Many Chats He Had With...
BREAKING: Supreme Court Rules on Trump’s Eligibility
Laken Riley’s Mother Releases First Public Statement After Her Daughter's Death at the...
Mayorkas in SPIN-Mode About Illegals Even Refusing to Say Laken Riley's Name (Bill...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Moms For Liberty BURIES 60 Minutes With Receipts After Program Runs Hit Piece...
Washington Post Columnist Claims Crime Is Just a 'Moral Panic' and OK Because...
Liberal White Woman Strikes Again! Billboard Chris Exposes Mom Transitioning All Four of...
Free Speech Is Not the Problem and If You Think It Is, YOU'RE...
Climate Change Protesters at National Archives Actually Charged With Crimes
Voice of Reason: J.K. Rowling Continues As Tireless Advocate of Women and Girls...

Rolling Stone TORCHED for 'Exclusive' Hit Piece on Trump, Claiming His White House Was 'Awash in Speed'

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:55 AM on March 04, 2024
Screenshots from alleged iCloud "leak" of Hunter Biden videos.

We're not entirely sure how this story is exclusive since it broke back in January but hey, whatever makes Rolling Stone feel better. And you know, we went through their timeline and gosh, we can't find their story covering the actual cocaine found in Biden's White House.

Advertisement

But you know, Trump is the real problem.

From the Rolling Stone:

In January, the Defense Department’s inspector general released a report detailing how the White House Medical Unit during the Trump administration distributed controlled substances with scant oversight and even sloppier record keeping. Investigators repeatedly noted that the unit had ordered thousands and thousands of doses of the stimulant modafinil, which has been used by military pilots for decades to stay alert during long missions. 

The report didn’t say why so many of those pills had been given out. But for many who served in the Trump White House, the investigation highlighted an open secret. According to interviews with four former senior administration officials and others with knowledge of the matter, the stimulant was routinely given to staffers who needed an energy boost after a late night, or just a pick-me-up to handle another day at a uniquely stressful job. As one of the former officials tells Rolling Stone, the White House at that time was “awash in speed.”

Recommended

SCOTUS Rules in Trump's Favor So Of COURSE Lefties Are LOSING THEIR MINDS ... HERE Are Some of the 'Best'
Sam J.
Advertisement

The report didn't say why so many of those pills had been given out.

Ya' don't say?  

We wonder this very thing about Biden himself.

What do you want to bet the answer is yes.

Right.

*cough cough*

Nope, not at all.

Except, you know, they are.

What makes this even sadder is that isn't how it's always been, not at all. Once upon a time, they were about sex, drugs, and rock and roll. Now they carry water for Democrats and terrorists.

Pathetic.

======================================================================

Related:

Laken Riley’s Mother Releases First Public Statement After Her Daughter's Death at the Hands of Illegal

Advertisement

Mayorkas in SPIN-Mode About Illegals Even Refusing to Say Laken Riley's Name (Bill Melugin Has RECEIPTS)

Went Woke, Now They're Going BROKE: CNN Looking to Cut Costs - May Cut EXPENSIVE (Annoying) Pundits

WHOA, What's Up With SNL?! Things for Biden Are SO BAD Even SNL is Mocking Dems Ignoring His Age (WATCH)

Aww, WASSAMATTA? A Very Nervous *Doughy* Alexander Vindman Claims Trump Will 'UNDO DEMOCRACY' (Watch)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.


Tags: BIDEN ROLLING STONE TRUMP WHITE HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

SCOTUS Rules in Trump's Favor So Of COURSE Lefties Are LOSING THEIR MINDS ... HERE Are Some of the 'Best'
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
THIS --> John Fetterman Calls Down the THUNDER on Hamas in Kick-BUTT Thread and Lefties Just Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
Colorado SecState Doubles Down Against Trump Even After 9-0 SCOTUS Smackdown
Doug P.
Moms For Liberty BURIES 60 Minutes With Receipts After Program Runs Hit Piece on 'Banning' Books
Grateful Calvin
Ex Border Patrol Chief Tells '60 Minutes' How Many Chats He Had With Biden and Harris
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
SCOTUS Rules in Trump's Favor So Of COURSE Lefties Are LOSING THEIR MINDS ... HERE Are Some of the 'Best' Sam J.
Advertisement