WASSAMATTA? A Very Nervous *Doughy* Alexander Vindman Claims Trump Will 'UNDO DEMOCRACY' (Watch)

We interrupt your regularly scheduled Twitchy reading to remind you all that Alexander Vindman still really sucks. We know you know that but man, this guy is just an annoying, doughy, whiny gossip who only gained any notoriety because he hated the same person as the other annoying, doughy, whiny gossips.

His entire career hinges on, 'But Trump,' and 'Orange Man Bad.'

Sounds like he might be concerned about Trump beating Biden.

Poor lil guy.

He should be.

Watch:

Told you. Vindman is what you'd get if a dumpster fire and a clown show had a baby.

Seriously.

Retired Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman suggested that President Trump has "every intention" to undo American democracy if reelected.



"If Trump comes to office, he’s already declared that he intends to be a dictator," Vindman said.https://t.co/NYWrdTtJPP pic.twitter.com/wl63xaUMRv — The Hill (@thehill) March 3, 2024

From The Hill:

Retired Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman suggested Friday that President Trump has “every intention” to undo American democracy if reelected, as concerns rise over whether the former president would launch a revenge campaign in a second term. “We might have only one more vote left that really matters,” Vindman said in an interview on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” with anchor Ali Velshi. “If Trump comes to office, he’s already declared that he intends to be a dictator. The President and the chief executive is invested with broad powers.”

“And it’s not easy to undo American democracy that’s been around for nearly 250 years, but a lot of damage has been done,” he added. “And, President Trump has every intention to do that.”

If they actually had something worth running on, something that Democrats have done well, we doubt we'd see such intense fear-mongering from the Left. Then again, this is sort of their bread and butter so maybe either way the Pillsbury Dough Boy would be crying about Democracy.

You mean the fraud who brought forth a fake hearsay impeachment regarding a president's call to a head of state to verify reports of corruption that compromise national security? THAT Alexander Vindman?



He's undermining "democracy" right now by committing election interference.… pic.twitter.com/4t5tKIpoTW — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) March 3, 2024

Vindman is an oathbreaker and a disgrace to the uniform.



Few things are worse, but you giving a platform to his projection-filled ravings comes pretty close. — Uncultured Purrl (@AmericanPurrl) March 3, 2024

Vindman is a scumbag. — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) March 3, 2024

We're not seeing a whole lot of kind words about Vindman on this post.

This traitor belongs in gitmo — Eioan (@dcxlr8) March 3, 2024

Told ya'.

Somebody fears prosecution for treason. As well he should. — TopJimmy (@jp23mc) March 3, 2024

Karma is only a b-word when you are first.

Yeah, Vindman might be in trouble.

