WHOA, What's Up With SNL?! Things for Biden Are SO BAD Even SNL...
DAAAMN SON! Scott Presler DROPS Gen Z Biden 'Fanboy' for Claiming Dems Have...
Black Woman's Impression of White People Disagreeing With Reparations is So BAD It's...
Bust OFF, Scold! Jerome Adams BRAGS About Masking on a Plane and Twitter...
You Do YOU, Bro! Conservatives Point and LAUGH at Joe Scarborough for Claiming...
Awww, He Gonna CRY?! Steve Garvey TEARS Adam Schiff a NEW 1 in...
Mansplaining Lefty Gets WAAAY MORE Than He Asks for Questioning Why Women Would...
NYPD News Absolutely Roasted For Confiscating a ... (Checks Notes) ... 'Final Fantasy'...
Gov. Ron DeSantis Pressures ICE Into Re-Arresting Alleged Rapist
US Conducts First Air Drop of Humanitarian Aid in Gaza Strip
New Republic: Hatchet Man Ben Sasse Fires All University of Florida DEI Staff
'OH MY GOD!' Trump Roasts DA Fani Willis in Campaign Speech (You've GOTTA...
Trans Space Force Official Says to Use Pronouns in Your Emails
Retailer Offers Discount If You Take Their 'Digital Course in Racial Inclusion'

WASSAMATTA? A Very Nervous *Doughy* Alexander Vindman Claims Trump Will 'UNDO DEMOCRACY' (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:55 AM on March 03, 2024
The Last Word/Twitter

We interrupt your regularly scheduled Twitchy reading to remind you all that Alexander Vindman still really sucks. We know you know that but man, this guy is just an annoying, doughy, whiny gossip who only gained any notoriety because he hated the same person as the other annoying, doughy, whiny gossips. 

Advertisement

His entire career hinges on, 'But Trump,' and 'Orange Man Bad.'

Sounds like he might be concerned about Trump beating Biden.

Poor lil guy.

He should be.

Watch:

Told you. Vindman is what you'd get if a dumpster fire and a clown show had a baby. 

Seriously.

From The Hill:

Retired Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman suggested Friday that President Trump has “every intention” to undo American democracy if reelected, as concerns rise over whether the former president would launch a revenge campaign in a second term.

“We might have only one more vote left that really matters,” Vindman said in an interview on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” with anchor Ali Velshi. “If Trump comes to office, he’s already declared that he intends to be a dictator. The President and the chief executive is invested with broad powers.”

“And it’s not easy to undo American democracy that’s been around for nearly 250 years, but a lot of damage has been done,” he added. “And, President Trump has every intention to do that.”

Recommended

Awww, He Gonna CRY?! Steve Garvey TEARS Adam Schiff a NEW 1 in Brutal Thread and Pencil Neck Can't DEAL
Sam J.
Advertisement

If they actually had something worth running on, something that Democrats have done well, we doubt we'd see such intense fear-mongering from the Left. Then again, this is sort of their bread and butter so maybe either way the Pillsbury Dough Boy would be crying about Democracy.

We're not seeing a whole lot of kind words about Vindman on this post.

Told ya'.

Karma is only a b-word when you are first.

Yeah, Vindman might be in trouble.

======================================================================

Related:

DAAAMN SON! Scott Presler DROPS Gen Z Biden 'Fanboy' for Claiming Dems Have a 'Plan' for Young People

Advertisement

Bust OFF, Scold! Jerome Adams BRAGS About Masking on a Plane and Twitter Ain't Havin' NONE of It

You Do YOU, Bro! Conservatives Point and LAUGH at Joe Scarborough for Claiming Biden is Best Dem for 24

Awww, He Gonna CRY?! Steve Garvey TEARS Adam Schiff a NEW 1 in Brutal Thread and Pencil Neck Can't DEAL

Mansplaining Lefty Gets WAAAY MORE Than He Asks for Questioning Why Women Would EVER Vote for Republicans

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: TRUMP ALEXANDER VINDMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Awww, He Gonna CRY?! Steve Garvey TEARS Adam Schiff a NEW 1 in Brutal Thread and Pencil Neck Can't DEAL
Sam J.
WHOA, What's Up With SNL?! Things for Biden Are SO BAD Even SNL is Mocking Dems Ignoring His Age (WATCH)
Sam J.
Mansplaining Lefty Gets WAAAY MORE Than He Asks for Questioning Why Women Would EVER Vote for Republicans
Sam J.
DAAAMN SON! Scott Presler DROPS Gen Z Biden 'Fanboy' for Claiming Dems Have a 'Plan' for Young People
Sam J.
Bust OFF, Scold! Jerome Adams BRAGS About Masking on a Plane and Twitter Ain't Havin' NONE of It
Sam J.
You Do YOU, Bro! Conservatives Point and LAUGH at Joe Scarborough for Claiming Biden is Best Dem for 24
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Awww, He Gonna CRY?! Steve Garvey TEARS Adam Schiff a NEW 1 in Brutal Thread and Pencil Neck Can't DEAL Sam J.
Advertisement