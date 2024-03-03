You Do YOU, Bro! Conservatives Point and LAUGH at Joe Scarborough for Claiming Biden is Best Dem for 24

Joe Scarborough has lost it.

Granted, that would mean he once had it but guys, this is nutty. Many on the Left are starting to admit that MAYBE Joe Biden isn't mentally or physically fit to run this year (especially since the Hur Report found he was not mentally capable enough to be charged), but like The Atlantic, Scarborough is hanging in there with the old man.

Look at this:

“Despite his age, Joe Biden is almost certainly the strongest possible candidate Democrats can field against Donald Trump in 2024.” https://t.co/ElpsEIAgld — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) March 3, 2024

And yeah, he's quoting The Atlantic.

Bro.

The Atlantic. Really?

The point is: Biden has a 50–50 shot. Maybe a little bit worse, maybe a little bit better—like playing blackjack. Every other option is a crapshoot in which the best outcome you can reasonably hope for is 50–50 odds and the worst outcome pushes the odds to something like one in three. Joe Biden is Joe Biden. He isn’t going to win a 10-point, realigning victory. But his path to reelection is clear: Focus like a laser on suburban and working-class white voters in a handful of swing states. Remind them that Trump is a chaos agent who wrecked the economy. Show them how good the economy is now. Make a couple of jokes about the antlers. And then bring these people home—because many of them already voted for him once.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Oh, man.

Our own Doug Powers dropped Joe right on his pointed noggin:

Numbers don't lie, brah.

You should be very proud of yourself. pic.twitter.com/hbto3Zzqux — Dave (@davespace_) March 3, 2024

What a bankrupt party the democrats are. — Jay Collinwood (@collinwood_j) March 3, 2024

True story.

Your check idiot light just came on ! pic.twitter.com/p4XYHZr3B2 — Sig, tap rack bang Tomasky (@RudyUsed) March 3, 2024

Heh.

THAT'S a good one. Dammit, why didn't we think of that?

because they have no bench. — lisamarie (@Lisa_from_SoCal) March 3, 2024

Basically, yup.

Woof.

