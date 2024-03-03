Bust OFF, Scold! Jerome Adams DRAGGED for Bragging About Getting Others to Mask...
You Do YOU, Bro! Conservatives Point and LAUGH at Joe Scarborough for Claiming Biden is Best Dem for 24

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:30 AM on March 03, 2024
AP Photo/Steven Senne, File

Joe Scarborough has lost it.

Granted, that would mean he once had it but guys, this is nutty. Many on the Left are starting to admit that MAYBE Joe Biden isn't mentally or physically fit to run this year (especially since the Hur Report found he was not mentally capable enough to be charged), but like The Atlantic, Scarborough is hanging in there with the old man.

Look at this:

And yeah, he's quoting The Atlantic.

Bro.

The Atlantic. Really?

The point is: Biden has a 50–50 shot. Maybe a little bit worse, maybe a little bit better—like playing blackjack. Every other option is a crapshoot in which the best outcome you can reasonably hope for is 50–50 odds and the worst outcome pushes the odds to something like one in three.

Joe Biden is Joe Biden. He isn’t going to win a 10-point, realigning victory. But his path to reelection is clear: Focus like a laser on suburban and working-class white voters in a handful of swing states. Remind them that Trump is a chaos agent who wrecked the economy. Show them how good the economy is now. Make a couple of jokes about the antlers. And then bring these people home—because many of them already voted for him once.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Oh, man.

Our own Doug Powers dropped Joe right on his pointed noggin:

Awww, He Gonna CRY?! Steve Garvey TEARS Adam Schiff a NEW 1 in Brutal Thread and Pencil Neck Can't DEAL
Sam J.
Numbers don't lie, brah.

True story.

Heh.

THAT'S a good one. Dammit, why didn't we think of that?

Basically, yup.

Woof.

======================================================================

Awww, He Gonna CRY?! Steve Garvey TEARS Adam Schiff a NEW 1 in Brutal Thread and Pencil Neck Can't DEAL

Mansplaining Lefty Gets WAAAY MORE Than He Asks for Questioning Why Women Would EVER Vote for Republicans

We Did NOT Have John Fetterman Hilariously MOCKING Rashida Tlaib on Our Bingo Cards BUT Here We Are

'Define WOMAN': Women Take Letitia James APART for Her Lame Message to Kick Off Women's History Month

From Bad to WORSE: Rep. Jim Jordan Calls Out Hunter Biden's Deposition LIE-BY-LIE in Thread and Wow

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Awww, He Gonna CRY?! Steve Garvey TEARS Adam Schiff a NEW 1 in Brutal Thread and Pencil Neck Can't DEAL
Sam J.
Mansplaining Lefty Gets WAAAY MORE Than He Asks for Questioning Why Women Would EVER Vote for Republicans
Sam J.
Bust OFF, Scold! Jerome Adams DRAGGED for Bragging About Getting Others to Mask on a Plane (Yeah Right)
Sam J.
NYPD News Absolutely Roasted For Confiscating a ... (Checks Notes) ... 'Final Fantasy' Weapon
Aaron Walker
'OH MY GOD!' Trump Roasts DA Fani Willis in Campaign Speech (You've GOTTA Watch This)
Doug P.
Gov. Ron DeSantis Pressures ICE Into Re-Arresting Alleged Rapist
Brett T.

