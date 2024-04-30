News to Us: Donald Trump Wants to Track Your Menstrual Cycles

Resident Congressional Fire Alarm Delinquent Jamaal Bowman Sides with Pro Hamas Columbia P...
Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on April 30, 2024
Twitter

This editor started writing for Twitchy during the 2012 election. At the time, there were a lot of rumors going around about Mitt Romney, like he was going to ban tampons. No, really. That idea came from a satirical piece, but it spread as fact anyway. MSNBC hosts started wearing tampons as earrings. 

Now we're hearing that Donald Trump, as part of his second term as president, wants to track women's menstrual cycles. That's funny coming from people who think men can have periods and have mandated tampon dispensers in boys' bathrooms.

Melanie D'Arrigo is the executive director of the Campaign for New York Health:

We missed that Truth Social post.

Again, file this under things Trump never said even during his first term as president. The source for this claim is probably some blog like The Mary Sue or Jezebel.

***


Tags: DONALD TRUMP

