News to Us: Donald Trump Wants to Track Your Menstrual Cycles

This editor started writing for Twitchy during the 2012 election. At the time, there were a lot of rumors going around about Mitt Romney, like he was going to ban tampons. No, really. That idea came from a satirical piece, but it spread as fact anyway. MSNBC hosts started wearing tampons as earrings.

Now we're hearing that Donald Trump, as part of his second term as president, wants to track women's menstrual cycles. That's funny coming from people who think men can have periods and have mandated tampon dispensers in boys' bathrooms.

Melanie D'Arrigo is the executive director of the Campaign for New York Health:

Donald Trump wants states to track your menstrual cycle, and Republicans think that ISN’T a violation of your rights.



They don’t want states to track your gun purchases, because they think that IS a violation of your rights.



Guns have more of a right to privacy than women. — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) April 30, 2024

Things that never happened for $100 Alex. — Politics Matter (@Politics_Matter) April 30, 2024

We missed that Truth Social post.

Can you show me where Trump has said this? — Curious10665 🇺🇸 (@curious10665) April 30, 2024

Please provide a source. — @amuse (@amuse) April 30, 2024

Please cite your source, I can’t wait to hear this speech. Tracking menstrual cycles. Really! — Scott Wilson (@bird_wilson432) April 30, 2024

If people are so far gone you think Trump wants to literally track your cycle, I don't know what to say. — Slim Wiggy🇺🇸 (@SlimWiggy) April 30, 2024

I can assure you Mel, The Don wants nothing to do with your menstrual cycle. As you lobby for Team "I don't even know what a woman is" you might slow down long enough to realize how badly you've already lost this argument. — Larry LaBate (@xmethuselahx) April 30, 2024

This is why women shouldn't vote. — Geisterjäger (@Geisterjger4) April 30, 2024

You going to link a source at all, or you're just content to spout lies and assume everyone will take your word for it...? — RudeOnion💀 (@RudeOnion) April 30, 2024

Tell me you only look at headline news without telling me….. — Gordon 王 (@GordonBTFD) April 30, 2024

And if this is your platform and all you have to run on (considering the malaise that people are dealing with daily due to the incompetence of this regime), BRING IT ON! — zitotheguitarman (@zitothebugman) April 30, 2024

So we agree that government should stay out of both of these issues, right? 😄 — Uncle Sam (@WillArakasi) April 30, 2024

Wow, that is a specific claim. I am certain you can give us the exact quote from President Trump, or provide the video clip? — ShariRae (@ShariRae3) April 30, 2024

You can't make this stuff up. We had a Trump administration, and he was not authoritarian. Didn't even mandate vaccines. The dems are the ones for control not conservatives. — John Lynch (@JohnPLynch0316) April 30, 2024

Again, file this under things Trump never said even during his first term as president. The source for this claim is probably some blog like The Mary Sue or Jezebel.

