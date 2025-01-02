We Did NOT Have Keith Olbermann Attacking Brian Stelter for Reporting the TRUTH...
PRIORITIES! Despite MASSIVE Budget Shortfall, Fairfax County Plans to Go Ahead With COVID Memorial

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on January 02, 2025
ImgFlip

File this under 'Things We Do Not Need'. Fairfax County, VA is planning a COVID memorial, apparently.

Why? Dunno.

It's a 'priority' for County Chair Jeff McKay, however:

Now, we're not sure if the link -- which leads to a story about the county's budget shortfall -- was an error or intentionally included to highlight the ridiculousness of the project. We really hope it's the latter. The county is facing a $300M shortfall, for what it's worth.

Here's the scoop on the memorial from FFX Now (emphasis added):

Fairfax County has shared the initial design for a “Circles of Memory” memorial to recognize the toll of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, the Fairfax County Arts Committee’s project team submitted a zoning interpretation application to allow the memorial’s construction in front of the Herrity Building and Public Safety Headquarters at 12055 Government Center Parkway.

The memorial, which began as a way to honor those lost during the pandemic, has evolved into a broader vision of a peaceful space for reflection and recognition of the importance of mental health for both the general public and local government workers who respond to emergencies, according to the application.

Mental health? Like the depression and other mental health issues lockdowns caused?

That mental health?

Nope.

They clearly don't have money for services.

Because priorities.

We'd be okay with this.

He sure does.

WTF indeed.

They. Had. A. Surplus.

That works for us.

The kid has to being wear a mask, too, while the adults do not.

You can always count on government to spend money it doesn't have on things it doesn't need.

Not a chance.

Nailed it.

