PRIORITIES! Despite MASSIVE Budget Shortfall, Fairfax County Plans to Go Ahead With COVID Memorial

File this under 'Things We Do Not Need'. Fairfax County, VA is planning a COVID memorial, apparently.

Why? Dunno.

It's a 'priority' for County Chair Jeff McKay, however:

Fairfax County is planning to build a COVID memorial, a priority for Chair Jeff McKay.



Here are the latest renderings. What are your thoughts?



Story: https://t.co/XKpl5ORFfC pic.twitter.com/TegFImbUJP — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) January 1, 2025

Now, we're not sure if the link -- which leads to a story about the county's budget shortfall -- was an error or intentionally included to highlight the ridiculousness of the project. We really hope it's the latter. The county is facing a $300M shortfall, for what it's worth.

Here's the scoop on the memorial from FFX Now (emphasis added):

Fairfax County has shared the initial design for a “Circles of Memory” memorial to recognize the toll of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, the Fairfax County Arts Committee’s project team submitted a zoning interpretation application to allow the memorial’s construction in front of the Herrity Building and Public Safety Headquarters at 12055 Government Center Parkway. The memorial, which began as a way to honor those lost during the pandemic, has evolved into a broader vision of a peaceful space for reflection and recognition of the importance of mental health for both the general public and local government workers who respond to emergencies, according to the application.

Mental health? Like the depression and other mental health issues lockdowns caused?

That mental health?

Will it list all the names of the kids who killed themselves in despair of isolation after Fairfax Dems shuttered the schools, and the names of the school board members responsible? — Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) January 1, 2025

Nope.

How about we vacuum the leaves that have been piled up on the curbs now for weeks, first.



Do services before turd polishing. — Blad (@tlindblad) January 1, 2025

They clearly don't have money for services.

Because priorities.

Instead of that, how about we build a Memorial Stock and Pillory for all Fairfax County COVID Fascists. pic.twitter.com/Ih3n9Y3xgJ — Jackie Wright (@Joes1Neuron) January 1, 2025

We'd be okay with this.

His mismanagement causes a $300m shortfall and now he wants to build a weird Covid Memorial? Wtf? — BruhMan36 (@MTownRd) January 1, 2025

He sure does.

WTF indeed.

They. Had. A. Surplus.

How about we just fill another skatepark with sand and be done with it. https://t.co/V5a9xVNAG3 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 2, 2025

That works for us.

It should be a school kid locked in a box with various adults standing around outside. https://t.co/6gTEvEiO5z — Matt Cover (@MattCover) January 2, 2025

The kid has to being wear a mask, too, while the adults do not.

A COVID memorial would be ridiculous enough already if these lunatics banded together and fundraised for it (the way such memorials are traditionally funded) but instead they're forcing taxpayers to fund it.



At a time when the county has a $300 million deficit and are… https://t.co/yUQITddqTB — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) January 2, 2025

You can always count on government to spend money it doesn't have on things it doesn't need.

Will government officials erect a memorial to the Civil Liberties and businesses that were lost or the educational setback for thousands of children with their anti-science approach to lockdowns? https://t.co/jwFgeW66fA — Arlington GOP (@goparlington) January 1, 2025

Not a chance.

Monument to the new religion. https://t.co/Ku2f3SMJJY — Overlake (@georgiodecorati) January 2, 2025

Nailed it.