We Did NOT Have Keith Olbermann Attacking Brian Stelter for Reporting the TRUTH on Our Bingo Card But ...

As we continue to watch Keith Olbermann spiral into his froth-mouthed, progressive, Leftist insanity, we can't help but wonder if this level of crazy is maybe performance art or something because nobody is this nutty. Heck, he's making Brian Stelter look like a real reporter here.

Seems Olbermann is mad at Stelter for reporting the truth.

Also, would someone pretty please do us a solid and see if Hell froze over because we never ever thought we'd actually be defending Tater and yet, here we are.

The willingness of people like @brianstelter to cave to the Trumpists in order to regain the job they fired him from, is a primary reason we are inside this disaster



Trump lied, Stelter.



Lied.



Say the word. Nothing about it was "ironic"



Do not obey in advance, you pine cone pic.twitter.com/Wk8ds0pOXN — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) January 2, 2025

Reporting the story isn't bending the knee, Keith.

Actually, bending the knee is what crazy-pants Olbermann is doing here by refusing to accept reality because it doesn't hurt Trump politically and to someone like Keith, that's all that matters. Keep in mind, Stelter is definitely no fan of Trump so if he's being 'fair' in his reporting you know there's something there worth paying attention to.

And once again, something we never ever thought we'd write about Brian Stelter. 2025 is only a couple of days old and already it's a wild one.

He wasn't sufficiently partisan for you, Keith?



Pound sand, #Nazi. — Sigh... (@JimmyHallTX) January 2, 2025

LEAVE BRIAN ALONE! — Skid Willie (@SkidWillie) January 2, 2025

Ummm, yeah!

When one of your own might ACCIDENTALLY tell the truth 🤣 — Cin_In_NH (@CindyLou_2022) January 2, 2025

Keith can't have that.

