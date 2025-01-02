Sheriff: Cybertruck Driver Died of Gunshot Wound Before Detonation
EPIC Thread TORCHES Government Over the Utter Crisis of Responsibility
CNN: FBI Says ‘No Definitive Link’ Between Las Vegas and New Orleans Terror...
Vile to the Bitter End: Joe Biden to Award Liz Cheney, Bernie Thompson...
Tragedy in the French Quarter: Some of the New Orleans Terror Attack Victims...
PRIORITIES! Despite MASSIVE Budget Shortfall, Fairfax County Plans to Go Ahead With COVID...
VIP
Well DUH --> American's Trust in Three-Letter Agencies Under Biden/Harris at an All-Time...
ABSOLUTE DISGRACE: Watch As British Man Is Arrested Because His Social Media Posts...
Hunter's Laptop IS Real! Check Out EPIC List of Conspiracy Theories That Were...
Don't Hate 'Em ENOUGH! CNN DRAGGED for Floating Idea Cybertruck Driver COULD Have...
Cybertruck Bomber & New Orleans Attacker Served at Same Military Base!
HA! WTF Was He Thinking? MSNBC Analyst Shares Chart Showing Biden/Harris 'Reining In...
FBI Did the Meme, AGAIN! NOLA Suspect Pledged Allegiance to ISIS on Facebook...
WHOA, Missed It! WATCH Police Chief's Face as New Orleans Mayor Says 'Terror...

We Did NOT Have Keith Olbermann Attacking Brian Stelter for Reporting the TRUTH on Our Bingo Card But ...

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:40 PM on January 02, 2025
Meme

As we continue to watch Keith Olbermann spiral into his froth-mouthed, progressive, Leftist insanity, we can't help but wonder if this level of crazy is maybe performance art or something because nobody is this nutty. Heck, he's making Brian Stelter look like a real reporter here.

Advertisement

Seems Olbermann is mad at Stelter for reporting the truth.

Also, would someone pretty please do us a solid and see if Hell froze over because we never ever thought we'd actually be defending Tater and yet, here we are.

Reporting the story isn't bending the knee, Keith.

Actually, bending the knee is what crazy-pants Olbermann is doing here by refusing to accept reality because it doesn't hurt Trump politically and to someone like Keith, that's all that matters. Keep in mind, Stelter is definitely no fan of Trump so if he's being 'fair' in his reporting you know there's something there worth paying attention to.

And once again, something we never ever thought we'd write about Brian Stelter. 2025 is only a couple of days old and already it's a wild one.

Recommended

EPIC Thread TORCHES Government Over the Utter Crisis of Responsibility
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Ummm, yeah!

Keith can't have that.

===========================================================================

Related:

Well DUH --> American's Trust in Three-Letter Agencies Under Biden/Harris at an All-Time LOW

Hunter's Laptop IS Real! Check Out EPIC List of Conspiracy Theories That Were Actually TRUE All Along

Don't Hate 'Em ENOUGH! CNN DRAGGED for Floating Idea Cybertruck Driver COULD Have Been Pro-Trump (Watch)

HA! WTF Was He Thinking? MSNBC Analyst Shares Chart Showing Biden/Harris 'Reining In Illegals' and HOOBOY

FBI Did the Meme, AGAIN! NOLA Suspect Pledged Allegiance to ISIS on Facebook BEFORE Last Summer (Watch)

===========================================================================

Tags: BRIAN STELTER KEITH OLBERMANN TERROR ATTACK TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

EPIC Thread TORCHES Government Over the Utter Crisis of Responsibility
Amy Curtis
ABSOLUTE DISGRACE: Watch As British Man Is Arrested Because His Social Media Posts 'Caused Anxiety'
Laura W.
Hunter's Laptop IS Real! Check Out EPIC List of Conspiracy Theories That Were Actually TRUE All Along
Sam J.
CNN: FBI Says ‘No Definitive Link’ Between Las Vegas and New Orleans Terror Attacks
Brett T.
PRIORITIES! Despite MASSIVE Budget Shortfall, Fairfax County Plans to Go Ahead With COVID Memorial
Amy Curtis
Don't Hate 'Em ENOUGH! CNN DRAGGED for Floating Idea Cybertruck Driver COULD Have Been Pro-Trump (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
EPIC Thread TORCHES Government Over the Utter Crisis of Responsibility Amy Curtis
Advertisement