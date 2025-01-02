WHOA, Missed It! WATCH Police Chief's Face as New Orleans Mayor Says 'Terror...
FBI Did the Meme, AGAIN! NOLA Suspect Pledged Allegiance to ISIS on Facebook BEFORE Last Summer (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:25 PM on January 02, 2025
Meme

Biden's FBI has spent a lot of time chasing evil parents who wanted their kids in the classroom, pro-life advocates, and pushing 'fake' white nationalist crime in the country to somehow prove a point and support the narrative that 'white supremacy' is the biggest threat to our country. Now, we've known all along this is horse manure and that there are plenty of threats that are way bigger than a grandma daring to pray outside an abortion clinic and now, after NOLA and Las Vegas, the FBI has to start doing their jobs for real.

Advertisement

Well, as 'for real' as their jobs can get under the current administration.

Check this out:

Yikes, right.

Oh guys, it's so much worse:

How on Earth was this guy not on some watch list already? Is it because they were far too busy making sure parents weren't being mean to school board members? Or maybe they were too focused on old ladies who care about life?

Whatever their reasoning, they missed another one. I suppose we should just be glad this guy WASN'T already on their radar and was being ignored although as we find out more, that may well be the situation.

When one of our most important agencies has become a meme, we have a problem.

Kash Patel can't get in place soon enough.

