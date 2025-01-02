Whitney Cummings ROASTS Daily Beast for Accusing Her of Pushing CONSPIRACY Theories (aka Jokes) on NYE

As Twitchy readers know, comedian Whitney Cummings DARED make actually funny jokes during her roast on CNN's New Year's Eve show SO of course, the usual people who lose their minds when we're allowed to point and laugh at Democrats are screeching and wagging their fingers at her.

The Daily Beast went so far as to pretend this is a breaking story and accused of her pushing conspiracy theories.

No, really.

From The Daily Beast (sorry): Cummings finished her set by firing off some wacky conspiracy theories: Of course there was a moment for drones—“I mean, they’re still up there in the sky so I guess we can rule out that they were made by Boeing”—as well as dubious shout-outs to Disney’s funding, dead White House chefs, the Boy Scouts of America and even Trump shooter Thomas Crooks' (allegedly) missing silverware.

Wacky.

THEY'RE CALLED JOKES, you dipwads.

And they wonder why so many of them are going out of business.

Cummings is having none of this BS from the Lefty rag:

Daily Beast @thedailybeast what did I say that’s a conspiracy theory? https://t.co/UhMEQaJqCT — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) January 2, 2025

Not a damn thing.

She continued:

They can't list any of the conspiracy theories because then they have to admit they were just jokes and they're humorless scolds who wouldn't know a joke if one fell out of the sky, landed on their faces, and started to wiggle.

Oh, and what makes this even funnier:

Wait this was written by a “breaking news intern”? pic.twitter.com/ZbG49515iv — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) January 2, 2025

Well, yeah but meh ... it's The Daily Beast.

What do you expect?

