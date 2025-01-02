Biden Proves J6 Committee WAS Totally Political AND Makes Liz Cheney Look Even WORSE in One Fell SWOOP

When Nancy Pelosi handpicked Liz Cheney to sit on the January 6th Committee many people on the Right were blindsided because Cheney had been one of Trump's biggest supporters, voting with him over 90% of the time during her term in the House. For many (including this editor), it wasn't so much that she'd turn on Trump that way although that did REALLY suck, but it was the enabling of the federal government to target his supporters that really did it. Not only did she set the playing field to hurt Trump but ruin him, but thousands of innocent Americans as well.
And then we heard rumblings about their destroying evidence and of course the bit about Cheney tampering with witnesses which made this bad enough, but somehow, someway, Biden is making it worse.
And proving this whole damn thing was political WHICH we all knew but sheesh, at least try and hide it a little, Joe:
President Biden will award two of the leaders of the House Jan. 6 select committee, as well as 18 others, the Presidential Citizens Medal, multiple outlets reported. https://t.co/27cuabLYvF— Axios (@axios) January 2, 2025
From Axios:
President Biden on Thursday will award two of the leaders of the House Jan. 6 select committee, as well as 18 others, the Presidential Citizens Medal.
Why it matters: The honor, the second highest civilian medal, is typically bestowed to Americans who have "performed exemplary deeds of service for their country or their fellow citizens."
The big picture: Among this year's honorees are Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), who served as the chair and vice chair of the House committee that investigated the Capitol riot, the White House announced in a press release.
- Cheney in particular has long been one of President-elect Trump's most outspoken critics, going so far as to campaign for Vice President Harris in the 2024 election.
- Trump told NBC's "Meet the Press" last month that Cheney, Thompson, and other members of the committee had done "something that's inexcusable" in pursuing their investigation.
- He has threatened to investigate and jail Cheney and Thompson for their roles in the committee's work.
He's recognizing Cheney to rub it in Trump's face. Change our mind.
Guess we should just be glad he's not giving her a preemptive pardon.
She can take it to prison with her. That's fine pic.twitter.com/lrNlU8o0HT— 🇺🇸 Army of the Awakened 🇺🇸 (@armyoftheawaken) January 2, 2025
They will be charged for treason soon! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/C7hOVbyO8t— X Citizen Journal (@xcitizenjournal) January 2, 2025
At least they'll have their shiny medals.
So they get rewarded for deleting actual evidence?— Freedom And Teeps (@freedomandteeps) January 2, 2025
Of course, that's what proves it was all political from the get-go.
And thank God, they failed.
Now we wait and see if there will be any sort of consequences ... sadly, we're not holding our breath.
