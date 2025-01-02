Biden Proves J6 Committee WAS Totally Political AND Makes Liz Cheney Look Even WORSE in One Fell SWOOP

When Nancy Pelosi handpicked Liz Cheney to sit on the January 6th Committee many people on the Right were blindsided because Cheney had been one of Trump's biggest supporters, voting with him over 90% of the time during her term in the House. For many (including this editor), it wasn't so much that she'd turn on Trump that way although that did REALLY suck, but it was the enabling of the federal government to target his supporters that really did it. Not only did she set the playing field to hurt Trump but ruin him, but thousands of innocent Americans as well.

And then we heard rumblings about their destroying evidence and of course the bit about Cheney tampering with witnesses which made this bad enough, but somehow, someway, Biden is making it worse.

And proving this whole damn thing was political WHICH we all knew but sheesh, at least try and hide it a little, Joe:

President Biden will award two of the leaders of the House Jan. 6 select committee, as well as 18 others, the Presidential Citizens Medal, multiple outlets reported. https://t.co/27cuabLYvF — Axios (@axios) January 2, 2025

From Axios:

He's recognizing Cheney to rub it in Trump's face. Change our mind.

Guess we should just be glad he's not giving her a preemptive pardon.

She can take it to prison with her. That's fine pic.twitter.com/lrNlU8o0HT — 🇺🇸 Army of the Awakened 🇺🇸 (@armyoftheawaken) January 2, 2025

They will be charged for treason soon! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/C7hOVbyO8t — X Citizen Journal (@xcitizenjournal) January 2, 2025

At least they'll have their shiny medals.

So they get rewarded for deleting actual evidence? — Freedom And Teeps (@freedomandteeps) January 2, 2025

Of course, that's what proves it was all political from the get-go.

And thank God, they failed.

Now we wait and see if there will be any sort of consequences ... sadly, we're not holding our breath.

