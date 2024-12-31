Goodbye 2024, Hello 2025 and Most Importantly ... HAPPY NEW YEAR AND THANK YOU!

Dearest Twitchy Reader,

First of all, from the bottom of my cold, dead, supposedly evil, conservative heart, thank you so much for everything you've done for Twitchy this year. We've had a huge (YUGE) year and it's all thanks to you clicking, reading, laughing, pointing, and even sending us corrections when we make mistakes. You make us who and what we are, you are literally the wind beneath our wings and don't worry, I don't plan on singing at any point in this piece. Unless of course you insist but if you're as smart as I think most of you are, you won't.

I couldn't help myself.

If you read and follow me you know I had to post it.

Anyway, we had a huge year here at Twitchy offering a ton of content and welcoming more new writers than ever before. Our freelancers are sort of like feral cats that can be challenging at times to 'herd' but who for the most part keep things interesting. Thank you for welcoming them, for reading them, and for giving our new motley crew a chance to entertain and hopefully inform you. After all, at the end of the day THAT is what this is all really about. Presenting the news and politics in a way that hopefully makes you laugh just a little because as we all know, the real world is serious enough already. Hey, I always tell people if you're looking for investigative reporting check out our sister sites BUT if you want investigative reporting with attitude, that's all us.

In a way, Twitchy is the 'orange-haired' stepchild of the Townhall group, and we like it that way.

I like it that way.

Not a day goes by where I don't sit at my desk and think to myself, 'Holy cow, self, you get to do this for a living. How crazy is that?!' I know how blessed I really am to be here with you all day in and day out; in a way, I feel like we all just sort of 'hang out' with our readers here on Twitchy, if that makes sense. Like there's this great, hilarious, amazing joke and we're all in on it. When I write about something that made me laugh and I know it will make some of you laugh, THAT is the best. Well, to be fair it is me we're talking about so knowing that while we're all laughing some overly emotional, thin-skinned lefty who hates me anyway is crying, THAT'S the best.

Honestly, all of this is the best.

And I know I owe so much of it to all of you. As I sit here trying to think of all of our accomplishments this year (GO TRUMP!), the biggest accomplishment really is that somehow, someway, you're all still here with us, reading and laughing. And maybe grumbling a little because we do write about some seriously stupid people who do seriously stupid stuff, but I digress.

I hope you all have a wonderful New Year's Eve while saying goodbye to 2024 - I know we're all looking forward to saying HELLO to 2025 and a country filled with hope for the first time in a long, long time.

Finally, we have hope again, and we can and will be prosperous in the new year. I can feel it.

Wishing you all the most blessed and Happy of New Years.

Love, *yeah, I know it's mushy but JUST this time of year*

Sam J.

