Drew Holden OWNS Lamestream Media in DAMNING Thread Exposing How They Covered for...
Connect the DOTS! Kamala Harris Following in Obama's Corrupt Footprints After LOSS with...
REEEE! Keith Olbermann's Cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs Carter Posts Go Viral for ALL...
'In Retrospect, This is FUNNY AF': WATCH How Hard Kamala, Dems, and Media...
WATCH: Wikipedia Co-Founder Describes How the Site Turned to Leftist Garbage
VIP
Sean Trende of Real Clear Politics Proposes a Twenty-Eighth Amendment to the Constitution
Border Patrol Union President: Sanctuary City Officials Will Be ‘Dealt With’ if They...
Pane-ful Shopping: Los Angeles Grocery Store Has Entire Section of Items in Glass...
Campaign’s On-Cam Pain: Kamala NC HQ Volunteers Release Tearful Farewell Video
Social Silence! Trump’s Chief of Staff Tells Cabinet Nominees to Cease Posting Online
From Prosecutor to Prosecuted? Many Want Resigning January 6th Attorney Matthew Graves...
Trump’s Agenda First: Scott Jennings Makes Argument for Keeping Speaker of the House...
Cognitive Cover-Up! Video Shows Adam Schiff Raging Against Robert Hur for Exposing Biden’s...
VIP
Peter Daou: Any Decent Moral Code Aligns You With the Oppressed and Weak

Leftist Rag Current Affairs Face-Plants SPECTACULARLY Over Hate-Filled Hit Piece on 'Elitist' JD Vance

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:00 AM on December 31, 2024
Twitchy

The Left has lost it.

In so many ways.

Their minds, their movements ... the election. So many losses, so little time.

And instead of learning from their MAJORLY humiliating loss in November, they're doubling down on the very stupid things that actually caused them to lose, which works out nicely for those of us on the Right. For example, instead of considering that perhaps elitist, liberal schools really are a problem because they've become propaganda machines instead of learning institutions, morons like the ones at Current Affairs claim it's the RIGHT that has an elitist problem.

Advertisement

Especially people like JD Vance.

No. Really.

Stop laughing. OK FINE, laugh, we did.

Check this out:

From the morons at Current Affairs:

Whenever you hear a right-winger grumbling about the Elite Universities, it’s worth checking where they went to school themselves. Venture capitalist and Trump-endorsed Ohio senate candidate J.D. Vance, for instance, echoes Richard Nixon and thunders that “the professors are the enemy.” But it was only thanks to the mentorship of his Yale law professor, Amy Chua, that Vance wrote his career-making, bestselling memoir How I Made It To Yale Even Though My Family Are Drug-Addicted Violent Wastrels Who Should Pull Themselves Up By Their Bootstraps (published in the U.S. as Hillbilly Elegy). Right-wing populism usually consists of men who were born to immense privilege and went to elite schools (Trump, Tucker Carlson, Josh Hawley) railing against people who are, in fact, many times less powerful and influential than they are (e.g., immigrants). When you point out to their faces that they are part of the very “ruling class” that they rail against, they get extremely touchy about it. 

Recommended

Drew Holden OWNS Lamestream Media in DAMNING Thread Exposing How They Covered for Joe/Hunter Biz Dealings
Sam J.
Advertisement

Notice they don't mention HOW Vance ended up at an elite university or how he grew up.

What a bunch of d-i-c-k-s.

Incredibly stupid is putting it nicely.

Psh, don't be silly, it was their minor.

They've. Learned. Nothing.

===========================================================================

Related:

Connect the DOTS! Kamala Harris Following in Obama's Corrupt Footprints After LOSS with MAGICAL 'Deal'

REEEE! Keith Olbermann's Cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs Carter Posts Go Viral for ALL the Wrong HILARIOUS Reasons

'In Retrospect, This is FUNNY AF': WATCH How Hard Kamala, Dems, and Media Tried Selling Her 'JOY' (Watch)

Advertisement

Movement Is DEAD: Guess How Many BLM Protesters Showed Up to Protest Death of Guy You Never Heard Of

Govt. GASLIGHTING: Catherine Herridge Shares DAMNING Report from CIA Whistleblower and Just WOW

===========================================================================

Tags: REPUBLICANS JD VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Drew Holden OWNS Lamestream Media in DAMNING Thread Exposing How They Covered for Joe/Hunter Biz Dealings
Sam J.
Connect the DOTS! Kamala Harris Following in Obama's Corrupt Footprints After LOSS with MAGICAL 'Deal'
Sam J.
REEEE! Keith Olbermann's Cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs Carter Posts Go Viral for ALL the Wrong HILARIOUS Reasons
Sam J.
'In Retrospect, This is FUNNY AF': WATCH How Hard Kamala, Dems, and Media Tried Selling Her 'JOY' (Watch)
Sam J.
WATCH: Wikipedia Co-Founder Describes How the Site Turned to Leftist Garbage
Aaron Walker
Greg Gutfeld Outs 'The Blob' Trying to Smear Elon Musk as a Security Risk
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Drew Holden OWNS Lamestream Media in DAMNING Thread Exposing How They Covered for Joe/Hunter Biz Dealings Sam J.
Advertisement