Leftist Rag Current Affairs Face-Plants SPECTACULARLY Over Hate-Filled Hit Piece on 'Elitist' JD Vance

The Left has lost it.

In so many ways.

Their minds, their movements ... the election. So many losses, so little time.

And instead of learning from their MAJORLY humiliating loss in November, they're doubling down on the very stupid things that actually caused them to lose, which works out nicely for those of us on the Right. For example, instead of considering that perhaps elitist, liberal schools really are a problem because they've become propaganda machines instead of learning institutions, morons like the ones at Current Affairs claim it's the RIGHT that has an elitist problem.

Especially people like JD Vance.

No. Really.

Stop laughing. OK FINE, laugh, we did.

Check this out:

Right-wing populism usually consists of men who were born to immense privilege and went to elite schools railing against people who are, in fact, many times less powerful and influential than they are. https://t.co/XIhmb6RjLo — Current Affairs (@curaffairs) December 30, 2024

From the morons at Current Affairs:

Whenever you hear a right-winger grumbling about the Elite Universities, it’s worth checking where they went to school themselves. Venture capitalist and Trump-endorsed Ohio senate candidate J.D. Vance, for instance, echoes Richard Nixon and thunders that “the professors are the enemy.” But it was only thanks to the mentorship of his Yale law professor, Amy Chua, that Vance wrote his career-making, bestselling memoir How I Made It To Yale Even Though My Family Are Drug-Addicted Violent Wastrels Who Should Pull Themselves Up By Their Bootstraps (published in the U.S. as Hillbilly Elegy). Right-wing populism usually consists of men who were born to immense privilege and went to elite schools (Trump, Tucker Carlson, Josh Hawley) railing against people who are, in fact, many times less powerful and influential than they are (e.g., immigrants). When you point out to their faces that they are part of the very “ruling class” that they rail against, they get extremely touchy about it.

Notice they don't mention HOW Vance ended up at an elite university or how he grew up.

What a bunch of d-i-c-k-s.

JD Vance came from poverty with a drug addicted mother and worked his way to the Ivy League.



Even by journalist standards, this is incredibly stupid. — Hammerjack (@Hammerjack90) December 31, 2024

Incredibly stupid is putting it nicely.

He was born into abject poverty you asshat. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) December 31, 2024

Did you guys major in Dumbass at your community college? — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) December 31, 2024

Psh, don't be silly, it was their minor.

Read this and then tell me about J.D. Vance's "immense privilege." pic.twitter.com/hzOBq2KLG7 — Ben Kew (@ben_kew) December 31, 2024

They've. Learned. Nothing.

