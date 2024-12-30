Govt. GASLIGHTING: Catherine Herridge Shares DAMNING Report from CIA Whistleblower and Just WOW

Catherine Herridge may well be one of the only remaining investigative journalists left. Oh sure, we get what Elon Musk means when he says the people are the media now HOWEVER, Herridge is a tried and true reporter who has always known her job is to tell the story. Not sell a narrative. Not pander for one part or another.

Her job is to get to the truth and report it.

Simple.

So when she said she'd interviewed a CIA whistleblower we totally started stalking her timeline.

And she did not disappoint.

This is some crazy stuff, watch:

BREAKING: CIA Whistleblower Comes Forward



Former Intelligence Officer Claims Career Ending Injuries Caused By Foreign Directed Energy Weapon



Leaked Defense Department Letter Acknowledges Injuries and Experiences “Are Real”



“It’s a Cover Up...It Should Be Terrifying for All… pic.twitter.com/e9FgUwYmss — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) December 30, 2024

Her post continues with timestamps for different sections of the interview:

“It’s a Cover Up...It Should Be Terrifying for All Americans.” Government Gaslighting 1:25 Foreign Adversary Likely Behind National Security Officials’ Havana Syndrome Injuries 2:40 High Powered Microwave System Weapon 3:37 Under Attack In Africa 4:01 Multiple Weapons Suspected 4:54 Crippling Cognitive + Neurological Symptoms Reported 5:43 CIA Director Privately Blames Russia 6:20 2023 Intelligence Report Betrayal 7:07 Government Gaslighting 8:11 $100K Medical Debt: Labor Dept. Labels Traumatic Brain Injury “Work Injury” 8:50 Cancer, Dementia, Parkinson’s Disease 9:27 Security Clearance Revoked 9:48 Female Officers Injuries Questioned 10:30 DoD letter “Your Experiences Are Real.” 11:53 Breaking Her Silence: CIA Betrayal 12:15 Trump/Vance Administration Can Make A Change

This is gonna be a crazy four years.

The CIA has become a monster that wreaks havoc across the globe. Uncontrollable and unaccountable. — MAZE (@mazemoore) December 30, 2024

Our CIA is out of control. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 30, 2024

Okay... Maybe. The last person on earth I'd believe is a living current or former CIA employee.



I know people who were at some of the consulates and embassies these weapons were deployed on that suffered nothing and witnessed nothing.



This is a distraction — Christopher Fishell (@chieffishell) December 30, 2024

Distraction from what? Fishell has a good point here, usually when we see something SHINY and distracting it's so we don't look in another direction.

It's pathetic that we have to think of and treat our own government this way.

Secrecy is what keeps the three letter agencies in power, not the American people.



Herridge breaks open the veil again and hits it out of the park with this report. — Kurt Schemers (@KurtSchemers) December 30, 2024

Brennan is the key to all. How he still has any clearance is frightening — JBA Meet me in the Middle extremes are Bad (@AdlerJoelle) December 30, 2024

That he is somehow not behind bars is frightening as well.

Herridge is the best journo alive today. — Dandy Truman (@DandyTruman) December 30, 2024

Indeed. We're not sure there's anyone better.

