Govt. GASLIGHTING: Catherine Herridge Shares DAMNING Report from CIA Whistleblower and Just WOW

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:10 PM on December 30, 2024
Meme

Catherine Herridge may well be one of the only remaining investigative journalists left. Oh sure, we get what Elon Musk means when he says the people are the media now HOWEVER, Herridge is a tried and true reporter who has always known her job is to tell the story. Not sell a narrative. Not pander for one part or another.

Her job is to get to the truth and report it.

Simple.

So when she said she'd interviewed a CIA whistleblower we totally started stalking her timeline.

And she did not disappoint. 

This is some crazy stuff, watch:

Her post continues with timestamps for different sections of the interview:

“It’s a Cover Up...It Should Be Terrifying for All Americans.”

Government Gaslighting

1:25 Foreign Adversary Likely Behind National Security Officials’ Havana Syndrome Injuries

2:40 High Powered Microwave System Weapon

3:37 Under Attack In Africa

4:01 Multiple Weapons Suspected

4:54 Crippling Cognitive + Neurological Symptoms Reported 

5:43 CIA Director Privately Blames Russia

6:20 2023 Intelligence Report Betrayal

7:07 Government Gaslighting

8:11 $100K Medical Debt: Labor Dept. Labels Traumatic Brain Injury “Work Injury”

8:50 Cancer, Dementia, Parkinson’s Disease

9:27 Security Clearance Revoked

9:48 Female Officers Injuries Questioned 

10:30 DoD letter “Your Experiences Are Real.”

11:53 Breaking Her Silence: CIA Betrayal

12:15 Trump/Vance Administration Can Make A Change

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
This is gonna be a crazy four years.

Distraction from what? Fishell has a good point here, usually when we see something SHINY and distracting it's so we don't look in another direction.

It's pathetic that we have to think of and treat our own government this way.

That he is somehow not behind bars is frightening as well.

Indeed. We're not sure there's anyone better.

