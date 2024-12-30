Govt. GASLIGHTING: Catherine Herridge Shares DAMNING Report from CIA Whistleblower and Just WOW

Catherine Herridge may well be one of the only remaining investigative journalists left. Oh sure, we get what Elon Musk means when he says the people are the media now HOWEVER, Herridge is a tried and true reporter who has always known her job is to tell the story. Not sell a narrative. Not pander for one part or another.
Her job is to get to the truth and report it.
Simple.
So when she said she'd interviewed a CIA whistleblower we totally started stalking her timeline.
And she did not disappoint.
This is some crazy stuff, watch:
BREAKING: CIA Whistleblower Comes Forward— Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) December 30, 2024
Former Intelligence Officer Claims Career Ending Injuries Caused By Foreign Directed Energy Weapon
Leaked Defense Department Letter Acknowledges Injuries and Experiences “Are Real”
“It’s a Cover Up...It Should Be Terrifying for All… pic.twitter.com/e9FgUwYmss
Her post continues with timestamps for different sections of the interview:
“It’s a Cover Up...It Should Be Terrifying for All Americans.”
Government Gaslighting
1:25 Foreign Adversary Likely Behind National Security Officials’ Havana Syndrome Injuries
2:40 High Powered Microwave System Weapon
3:37 Under Attack In Africa
4:01 Multiple Weapons Suspected
4:54 Crippling Cognitive + Neurological Symptoms Reported
5:43 CIA Director Privately Blames Russia
6:20 2023 Intelligence Report Betrayal
7:07 Government Gaslighting
8:11 $100K Medical Debt: Labor Dept. Labels Traumatic Brain Injury “Work Injury”
8:50 Cancer, Dementia, Parkinson’s Disease
9:27 Security Clearance Revoked
9:48 Female Officers Injuries Questioned
10:30 DoD letter “Your Experiences Are Real.”
11:53 Breaking Her Silence: CIA Betrayal
12:15 Trump/Vance Administration Can Make A Change
This is gonna be a crazy four years.
The CIA has become a monster that wreaks havoc across the globe. Uncontrollable and unaccountable.— MAZE (@mazemoore) December 30, 2024
Our CIA is out of control.— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 30, 2024
Okay... Maybe. The last person on earth I'd believe is a living current or former CIA employee.— Christopher Fishell (@chieffishell) December 30, 2024
I know people who were at some of the consulates and embassies these weapons were deployed on that suffered nothing and witnessed nothing.
This is a distraction
Distraction from what? Fishell has a good point here, usually when we see something SHINY and distracting it's so we don't look in another direction.
It's pathetic that we have to think of and treat our own government this way.
Secrecy is what keeps the three letter agencies in power, not the American people.— Kurt Schemers (@KurtSchemers) December 30, 2024
Herridge breaks open the veil again and hits it out of the park with this report.
Brennan is the key to all. How he still has any clearance is frightening— JBA Meet me in the Middle extremes are Bad (@AdlerJoelle) December 30, 2024
That he is somehow not behind bars is frightening as well.
Herridge is the best journo alive today.— Dandy Truman (@DandyTruman) December 30, 2024
Indeed. We're not sure there's anyone better.
