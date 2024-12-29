Media SWOONS! Julie Kelly BLISTERS Biden's DOJ for BRAGGING About 1000 Guilty Pleas from J6 Protesters

Earlier today, we wrote about Democrat Jamie Raskin getting all big and bad about 'resisting' Trump's future attempts at weaponizing the Department of Justice and while we made fun of him in that article, we have to bring him up here again and make fun of him here as well. See, Raskin believes people are stupid enough to think everything Biden's DOJ has done has been about the Constitution and holding evil Americans accountable for trying to overthrow the government.

Advertisement

Yeah, you guys know better otherwise you'd all be reading Salon or something. You know if any administration has weaponized the DOJ it's Biden.

Clearly.

Especially when you see them bragging about how 1000 Americans have pled guilty, like it's some sort of 'win' to punish citizens for protesting the government. Julie Kelly said it far better:

Such a flex.



The most powerful and heavily funded law enforcement agency in the country uses its unmatched resources against powerless and in many cases penniless Americans to force guilty pleas on mostly non violent federal charges and pats itself on the back.



Media swoons! pic.twitter.com/mf3ld7HmEn — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) December 29, 2024

It's what authoritarians do and then their propaganda outlets follow suit and pretend it's a good thing.

And they still don't know why they lost.

Trump can't take office fast enough and PARDON all of these people.

One of the most shameful actions the American government has ever taken. Ranks with the Tuskegee Experiment and the Waco. — Patrick McDonough (@JohnUtoBerry) December 29, 2024

It's honestly hard to believe this has happened in America.

McFarlane fails to mention that most of these ‘convictions’ were for a single misdemeanor count like mine, “Entering and remaining in a restricted area”. I RSVP’s to a permitted event in a public place to assemble peacefully in support of election integrity. — Karen Jones (@GrannySnakebite) December 29, 2024

Well of course he failed to mention the actual details, he's far more concerned with making Biden's DOJ sound powerful and impressive than he is about getting the story right.

Correct. He wants to help DOJ make it sound as if 1,000 “insurrectionists” pleaded guilty rather than several hundred who took pleas on low level misdemeanors. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) December 29, 2024

Yeah, he sucks.

This has been a sickening misuse of legal authority — ThēPrìcklyThìstle (@TheeThistle) December 29, 2024

Indeed.

A shameful stain on our country's history.

Faced with the choice of bankrupting your family, years of torture from court proceedings & an uncertain outcome a few months in jail might easily be seen as the best option & is in so many cases.

This is the DOJ plan & it works to ensure a tainted justice system. — Gary Doyle (@GetInTheGame18) December 29, 2024

Our founding fathers would never stop throwing up if they saw what Democrats (and sadly so-called Republicans like Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger) have done to our government, and our people.

===========================================================================

Related:

9-1-1? We'd Like to Report a Murder: Scott Jennings DISMANTLES CNN Panel Defending Biden's Legacy (Watch)

Advertisement

Foiled AGAIN! Elon Musk and MAGA Come to Consensus on H-1B and BAHAHA the Left/Media HARDEST Hit

Poll Shows Americans Don't Give Even 1 Single Flying EFF About Political Opinions of Celebrities and DUH

Jamie Raskin Getting All Big and BAD About RESISTING Trump's Politicization of the DOJ Goes REALLY Wrong

OOF! Biden Dishes Out WHOPPER of an Insult at Kamala Harris's Expense Babbling About His BIGGEST Regret

===========================================================================