Media SWOONS! Julie Kelly BLISTERS Biden's DOJ for BRAGGING About 1000 Guilty Pleas from J6 Protesters

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:20 AM on December 29, 2024
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Earlier today, we wrote about Democrat Jamie Raskin getting all big and bad about 'resisting' Trump's future attempts at weaponizing the Department of Justice and while we made fun of him in that article, we have to bring him up here again and make fun of him here as well. See, Raskin believes people are stupid enough to think everything Biden's DOJ has done has been about the Constitution and holding evil Americans accountable for trying to overthrow the government.

Yeah, you guys know better otherwise you'd all be reading Salon or something. You know if any administration has weaponized the DOJ it's Biden.

Clearly.

Especially when you see them bragging about how 1000 Americans have pled guilty, like it's some sort of 'win' to punish citizens for protesting the government. Julie Kelly said it far better:

It's what authoritarians do and then their propaganda outlets follow suit and pretend it's a good thing.

And they still don't know why they lost.

Trump can't take office fast enough and PARDON all of these people.

It's honestly hard to believe this has happened in America.

Well of course he failed to mention the actual details, he's far more concerned with making Biden's DOJ sound powerful and impressive than he is about getting the story right. 

Yeah, he sucks.

Indeed.

A shameful stain on our country's history.

Our founding fathers would never stop throwing up if they saw what Democrats (and sadly so-called Republicans like Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger) have done to our government, and our people.

