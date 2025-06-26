VIP
CNN Defrosts Hunter Biden Laptop-Denier Leo Panetta to Go After Hegseth for ‘Politicizing...
Yamiche’s Math Meltdown: Spinning Nearly 2,500 Illegal Murderers and Rapists as ‘Only' 6%
Karoline Leavitt Contrasts Obama/Biden's Iran Nuke Strategy With Trump's (Guess Which Actu...
Fetterman’s Patriotism Shocks Dems: Daring to Praise Operation Midnight Hammer and Not Hat...
Narrator: But He WAS Picking Her Apart: Chris Cuomo Claims He's NOT Picking...
CNN’s 'Low Confidence' Cover-Up: Caught Red-Handed by Nicholas Fondacaro Scrubbing Their I...
VIP
'Look at the Hosts' Faces'! Brett McGurk Tells CNN Iran Nuke Facility Is...
Karoline Leavitt Rattles Off a List of CNN Reporter's History of Pushing Fake...
Hegseth Burns Fake News: Explosive Report Debunks CNN
The Left Ruins EVERYTHING! The Atlantic Completely JUMPS the Shark, Tries Ruining Beloved...
CODEPINK Tries Picking a Fight with DataRepublican for Calling Them Out Over China,...
Potato Panic! Brian Stelter Hilariously Attempts Damage Control in Wake of CNN’s Iranian...
Megyn Kelly Wallops CNN Over What They're NOT Revealing While Desperately Doubling Down
Christine Pelosi Tries Backtracking, Deletes HEARTLESS Post She Sent Andrew Kaczynski Abou...

Trump’s 2024 Triumph: Pew Research Reveals a Stunningly Diverse MAGA Surge That Flipped the Script

justmindy
justmindy | 3:15 PM on June 26, 2025
AP Photo, File

The gold standard of election research are in and the results are pretty shocking. One major takeaway ... Trump attracted many new voters to the GOP.

Advertisement

Shocking! Democrats swear up and down all Hispanics want open borders and unfettered immigration. It seems like at least half of them don't want that at all. 

Low propensity voters were definitely sick of Biden and were hype to get out and vote Trump.

Recommended

CODEPINK Tries Picking a Fight with DataRepublican for Calling Them Out Over China, and WOW That Was DUMB
Sam J.
Advertisement

Most men liked Trump more than ever other than white guys. What is up with them?

One major surprise ... young people congregated to MAGA. That was quite unexpected. The youth are alright, after all. 

Advertisement

So, immigrants who are in America legally want other immigrants to get here the same way.

Also, the party of Karens. 

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GOP POLLING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CODEPINK Tries Picking a Fight with DataRepublican for Calling Them Out Over China, and WOW That Was DUMB
Sam J.
Yamiche’s Math Meltdown: Spinning Nearly 2,500 Illegal Murderers and Rapists as ‘Only' 6%
justmindy
CNN’s 'Low Confidence' Cover-Up: Caught Red-Handed by Nicholas Fondacaro Scrubbing Their Iran Strike Flub
justmindy
Fetterman’s Patriotism Shocks Dems: Daring to Praise Operation Midnight Hammer and Not Hating Republicans
justmindy
Karoline Leavitt Rattles Off a List of CNN Reporter's History of Pushing Fake News and OUCH
Doug P.
Karoline Leavitt Contrasts Obama/Biden's Iran Nuke Strategy With Trump's (Guess Which Actually Worked)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

CODEPINK Tries Picking a Fight with DataRepublican for Calling Them Out Over China, and WOW That Was DUMB Sam J.
Advertisement