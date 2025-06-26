Trump’s 2024 Triumph: Pew Research Reveals a Stunningly Diverse MAGA Surge That Flipped the Script

The gold standard of election research are in and the results are pretty shocking. One major takeaway ... Trump attracted many new voters to the GOP.

It's finally out! Pew Research's 2024 election analysis... Here's a 🧵of some hot takes: — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) June 26, 2025

Trump's base has nearly doubled with Hispanics and tripled with blacks since 2016, decreased by 10 points among whites.



Democrats has decreased a total of 6 points among black and Hispanics... increased 4 points among whites pic.twitter.com/9tZ2j3CwYG — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) June 26, 2025

Shocking! Democrats swear up and down all Hispanics want open borders and unfettered immigration. It seems like at least half of them don't want that at all.

15% of Biden 2020 voters didn't vote in 2024, 5% voted for Trump.



11% of Trump 2020 voters didn't vote in 2024, 3% voted for Harris.



14% of people who didn't vote in 2020 voted for Trump in 2024, 12% voted for Harris pic.twitter.com/HJpKU7qrOI — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) June 26, 2025

Low propensity voters were definitely sick of Biden and were hype to get out and vote Trump.

Americans who didn't vote in 2016 but did in 2020 supported Biden by 5 points



Americans who didn't vote in 2020 but did in 2024 supported Trump by 12 points pic.twitter.com/SxKLxAwnKW — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) June 26, 2025

Trump's support growth among certain demographics 2016 to 2024:



Whites: +1 points

Blacks: +9

Latinos: +20

Asians: +10 (since 2020)



White men: -3

White women: +4

(since 2020)

Black men: +9

Black women: +5

Latino men: +11

Latino women: +13 pic.twitter.com/HZyy27Lcmu — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) June 26, 2025

Most men liked Trump more than ever other than white guys. What is up with them?

Trump's support growth among certain demographics 2016 to 2024:



18-29 yr olds: +11

30-49 yr olds: +8

50-64 yr olds: +5

65+ yr olds: -2



Men 18-49 yr olds: +3

Men 50+ yr olds: +1

Women 18-49 yr olds: +15

Women 50+: +2 pic.twitter.com/syPTWg1KDK — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) June 26, 2025

One major surprise ... young people congregated to MAGA. That was quite unexpected. The youth are alright, after all.

Postgraduates: +4

College graduates: +5

Some College: +5

HS or less: +8



White w/ college: +5

White w/o college: 0



(since 2020)

Black w/ college: +8

Black w/o college: +7

Hispanic w/ college: +13

Hispanic w/o college: +11 pic.twitter.com/FauacxiJ0u — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) June 26, 2025

Protestants: +6

White Evangelicals: +6

Catholic: +3

White Catholic: -2

Unaffiliated: +4

Monthly or more often: +6

A few times a year or less: +5



Black Protestant (since 2020): +6

Non-white Protestant: +15

Latino Catholic: +10 pic.twitter.com/CaxJo9q3Xu — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) June 26, 2025

Since 2020:



Born in the USA: +2

Immigrants: +9



Among Immigrants:



White Immigrants: +14

Hispanics: +12

Asians: +9 pic.twitter.com/SA7iMOGtDP — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) June 26, 2025

So, immigrants who are in America legally want other immigrants to get here the same way.

Sounds like an America First agenda is something that appeals to most voting Americans.



Messaging has been on point and now it’s time for execution.



So far, so good!



Let’s keep rocking and build upon this in 2026 and beyond. — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) June 26, 2025

Democrats becoming the party of old white people lmao — globofrogs (@globofrogs) June 26, 2025

Also, the party of Karens.