Jamie Raskin Getting All Big and BAD About RESISTING Trump's Politicization of the DOJ Goes REALLY Wrong

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:45 AM on December 29, 2024
Meme

The same Jamie Raskin who has openly bragged about trying to stop Trump from taking office is now saying Democrats will resist any efforts by Trump to politicize the DOJ. 

No, really.

It's as if Jamie and Democrats like him think Americans haven't been paying attention for the past EIGHT YEARS as they not only weaponized our institutions and agencies but manipulated our most basic fundamentals trying to stop Donald J. Trump from doing the job Americans elected him to do.

He really thought this was a smart thing to put out there.

What a chode:

His post continues:

And we will resist and oppose any efforts to politicize the department so that it goes after the president's enemies in the current parlance, or, goes easy on his friends. That is simply not how the rule of law works."

He just described exactly how “the rule of law” has worked at the Biden DOJ for the last four years.

Get this guy a mirror. Hell, get him two. Let's not pretend any of these a-holes who have done everything possible to abuse their power gives one single flying eff about how the rule of law works.

OOF! Biden Dishes Out WHOPPER of an Insult at Kamala Harris's Expense Babbling About His BIGGEST Regret
Sam J.
Oh, and disheveled is putting it nicely. He looks like he's been arm-wrestling a gorilla, and lost.

Big time.

The very one. Yeah, he sucks.

Who knew being a lying, corrupt, sneaky, repugnant, skeeze would make someone look so unkempt and messy?

Ahem.

Psh, why not both?

We agree with all of this EXCEPT it's been EIGHT years. They started this crap the day after he won the election in 2016.

It is a lack of self-awareness or just the knowledge that the mouth-breathers who vote for them don't know what's really going on so they don't have to care?

Feasible, yes?

===========================================================================

