Jamie Raskin Getting All Big and BAD About RESISTING Trump's Politicization of the DOJ Goes REALLY Wrong

The same Jamie Raskin who has openly bragged about trying to stop Trump from taking office is now saying Democrats will resist any efforts by Trump to politicize the DOJ.

Advertisement

No, really.

It's as if Jamie and Democrats like him think Americans haven't been paying attention for the past EIGHT YEARS as they not only weaponized our institutions and agencies but manipulated our most basic fundamentals trying to stop Donald J. Trump from doing the job Americans elected him to do.

He really thought this was a smart thing to put out there.

What a chode:

A disheveled Jamie Raskin says Democrats will resist any efforts by Trump to "politicize" the DOJ.



Irony meters just melted.



"So we are going to try to defend the principle of the independent integrity of the law enforcement function under the Department of Justice. And we will… pic.twitter.com/aHFRViBVey — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 29, 2024

His post continues:

And we will resist and oppose any efforts to politicize the department so that it goes after the president's enemies in the current parlance, or, goes easy on his friends. That is simply not how the rule of law works." He just described exactly how “the rule of law” has worked at the Biden DOJ for the last four years.

Get this guy a mirror. Hell, get him two. Let's not pretend any of these a-holes who have done everything possible to abuse their power gives one single flying eff about how the rule of law works.

Oh, and disheveled is putting it nicely. He looks like he's been arm-wrestling a gorilla, and lost.

Big time.

This Jamie Raskin? pic.twitter.com/CQsUgsfGmB — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) December 29, 2024

The very one. Yeah, he sucks.

Daaaayum. 😳 Raskin is looking ROUGH. Looks like he aged 10 years in a couple of weeks.



CAN'T. IMAGINE. WHY...🙃👇 pic.twitter.com/PuYv3WXYrP — Just Sayin’ 🇺🇲 (@catmrow0) December 29, 2024

Who knew being a lying, corrupt, sneaky, repugnant, skeeze would make someone look so unkempt and messy?

Ahem.

Rascal Raskin exemplifies the worst in politics .. he must be either .. an operative .. or .. a stooge .. for the marxists. — Theodore Gegoux (@GegouxTheodore) December 29, 2024

Psh, why not both?

Raskin is the perfect embodiment of the saying, "they accuse us of what they are doing." — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) December 29, 2024

“Independent integrity” is rich. The DOJ has been weaponized the past 4 years to go after its political opponent. Trust is at an all time low. Read the room ffs. — Natradamus (@natradamus00) December 29, 2024

We agree with all of this EXCEPT it's been EIGHT years. They started this crap the day after he won the election in 2016.

This is probably example #4763 of the Democrats engaging in confession through projection. The lack of self awareness with these people is shocking. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) December 29, 2024

Advertisement

It is a lack of self-awareness or just the knowledge that the mouth-breathers who vote for them don't know what's really going on so they don't have to care?

Feasible, yes?

===========================================================================

Related:

OOF! Biden Dishes Out WHOPPER of an Insult at Kamala Harris's Expense Babbling About His BIGGEST Regret

HO LEE FOOK: Newly Surfaced Pic BUSTS Joe Biden for His LIES About NOT Doing Business With Hunter and WOW

Byron Donalds Drops Mother of ALL Truth Bombs About Who REALLY Pardoned Dozens of Killers and Rapists

Sen. Joe Manchin TEARS Into Biden on Behalf of Murder Victim's Family for 'Saving' Her Killers in Thread

She Can't Quit Us! Twitchy Triggered Taylor Lorenz SO MUCH She Took to Bluesky to Whine About Us and LOL

===========================================================================